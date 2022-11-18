Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
Greater Metro 4A reveals all-conference honorees
The R&L will release All-Conference for the Western Foothills Athletic Conference once all fall teams have been released. East Lincoln is still alive in the football playoffs. The Greater Metro Conference released its all-conference teams for the fall sports season, and athletes and coaches from Iredell County garnered some of the top honors.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
Statesville Record & Landmark
UPDATE: Charlotte meteorologist and pilot from WBTV killed in helicopter crash off Interstate 77
A pilot and meteorologist with the WBTV news station in Charlotte died in a helicopter crash around noon Tuesday in Charlotte, off Interstate 77 South. Just after 3 p.m., WBTV confirmed that the victims were meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag. The crash happened in a grassy area...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Statesville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for November 23
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (3) updates to this series since Updated 12 min ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Why I Love Statesville: Sense of community is ever-present
Could it be the scent of freshly cut grass accompanied by the hum of cicadas in the warm night air, and the countless flittering fireflies dancing above open rolling fields in the dead of summer?. Or could it possibly be the crispness that conquers the air paired with the rich...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Police Department's 2022 Fill the Trailer Toy Drive underway
Plenty of planning and execution goes into Statesville Police Department’s 2022 Fill the Trailer Toy Drive, but Capt. John Galliher said the knowledge that they’ve made Christmas better for local children makes it all worth it. “There’s nothing like it,” Galliher said. The work began earlier...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville City Council thanks Brown-Evans for her work in the community
The city will soon be looking for a new city resource coordinator, but whoever replaces Turkessia Brown-Evans will have big shoes to fill according to several council members. The city’s community resource coordinator spoke as she is departing her position in December, but thanked the city for her time working there.
