CHEMULT, Ore. — A news release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says that there is new evidence of lamprey in Miller Lake for the first time since the 1950s. The evidence comes from Oregon State grad student Jordan Otega, who found lamprey wounds on six brown trout caught at Miller Lake this past summer. Ortega is part of a team working to get the lamprey back into Miller lake.

CHEMULT, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO