Indiana State

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT

After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Enter To Win: Taylor Swift Live at Metlife Stadium on May 26th

The World's hottest star is going on tour! Taylor Swift has just announced her 2023 The Eras World Tour!. If you've been on the internet these days, you know the lengths people have gone to grab tickets to see this highly anticipated concert tour. People have waited in stressful online queues, dropped hundreds of dollars on tickets, and gone so far as to crash ticketing websites due to demand!
Hulu Christmas Movies For the 2022 Holiday Season

In 2022, it’s going to be a holly, jolly Hulu. No? Nothing? No good? All right, well we tried. If you’re a dedicated Hulu subscriber and a dedicated watcher of Christmas movies, the streaming service has a lot of titles to make you happy all holiday season. Some are new, like the Hulu Original It’s a Wonderful Binge. Some are old, like the immortal holiday favorite An En Vogue Christmas, the only Christmas movie guaranteed to free your mind or your money back. The service has a whole bunch of both to watch — and even a few Hanukkah movies to boot.
Disney Is Making ‘Princess Diaries 3’

The much-loved Princess Diaries series is coming back, after more than a decade of inactivity. This will be the third film in the franchise, following 2001’s The Princess Diaries and 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. As of the moment, the key member of the original cast — Anne Hathaway — is not confirmed to reappear in this sequel. But she is definitely interested.
Disney Is Discussing a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel

We can all agree that the body swap comedy is the greatest of all movie genres. And of that genre, one of the more enduring concepts is Freaky Friday, where a mother and daughter swap bodies (or brains, depending on how you look at it) and have to pretend to be one another during a critical juncture in both their lives. The concept dates to a 1972 novel that Disney has adapted into movies in 1976, 1995, 2003, and 2018, along with many other stories and movies that are indebted to the idea (like the 2020 film Freaky where a teenage girl swaps places with a serial killer).
10 Pop Artists Who Were Snubbed by the Grammys Best New Artist Category

GRAMMY nominations are the Super Bowl of stan Twitter, and naturally, fans are voicing their opinions on why their faves should have been nominated. In particular, many artists have been snubbed from the Best New Artist category, one of the main four categories of the awards show. Past winners have included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.
