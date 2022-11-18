Read full article on original website
Fact Check: Did Beloved New York Celeb From Hudson Valley Die?
Reports on the internet state Jimmy Fallon passed away. Tuesday night the #RIPJimmyFallon was trending on Twitter. Good news. Hudson Valley Celeb Jimmy Fallon is not dead. However, many on social media last night thought the "Tonight Show" host had passed away. The Saugerties High School graduate took to Twitter...
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up: REPORT
After more than two years together, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have reportedly broken up. According to People, multiple sources confirm Styles, 28, and Wilde, 38, have called it quits for now. Sources said the pair are currently "taking a break" from each other romantically. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), Wilde...
Enter To Win: Taylor Swift Live at Metlife Stadium on May 26th
The World's hottest star is going on tour! Taylor Swift has just announced her 2023 The Eras World Tour!. If you've been on the internet these days, you know the lengths people have gone to grab tickets to see this highly anticipated concert tour. People have waited in stressful online queues, dropped hundreds of dollars on tickets, and gone so far as to crash ticketing websites due to demand!
Taylor Swift dominates AMAs with 6 wins, extending lead as show's most-decorated artist
Taylor Swift increased her already-impressive record as the most decorated artist in the history of the American Music Awards.
Hulu Christmas Movies For the 2022 Holiday Season
In 2022, it’s going to be a holly, jolly Hulu. No? Nothing? No good? All right, well we tried. If you’re a dedicated Hulu subscriber and a dedicated watcher of Christmas movies, the streaming service has a lot of titles to make you happy all holiday season. Some are new, like the Hulu Original It’s a Wonderful Binge. Some are old, like the immortal holiday favorite An En Vogue Christmas, the only Christmas movie guaranteed to free your mind or your money back. The service has a whole bunch of both to watch — and even a few Hanukkah movies to boot.
Disney Is Making ‘Princess Diaries 3’
The much-loved Princess Diaries series is coming back, after more than a decade of inactivity. This will be the third film in the franchise, following 2001’s The Princess Diaries and 2004’s The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. As of the moment, the key member of the original cast — Anne Hathaway — is not confirmed to reappear in this sequel. But she is definitely interested.
Bob Iger’s return to Disney makes him the latest ‘boomerang CEO’ brought back to save a struggling company
Yet one study suggests companies that bring back old CEOs do worse than firms that hire someone new.
Disney Is Discussing a ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel
We can all agree that the body swap comedy is the greatest of all movie genres. And of that genre, one of the more enduring concepts is Freaky Friday, where a mother and daughter swap bodies (or brains, depending on how you look at it) and have to pretend to be one another during a critical juncture in both their lives. The concept dates to a 1972 novel that Disney has adapted into movies in 1976, 1995, 2003, and 2018, along with many other stories and movies that are indebted to the idea (like the 2020 film Freaky where a teenage girl swaps places with a serial killer).
Magic Mike Returns in the First ‘Last Dance’ Trailer
It’s been seven years since the last Magic Mike movie. (Seven years feels like about 100 years to me, how about you?) But now star Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh return with what they’re calling Magic Mike’s Last Dance. I guess those rock-hard abs don’t last forever.
10 Pop Artists Who Were Snubbed by the Grammys Best New Artist Category
GRAMMY nominations are the Super Bowl of stan Twitter, and naturally, fans are voicing their opinions on why their faves should have been nominated. In particular, many artists have been snubbed from the Best New Artist category, one of the main four categories of the awards show. Past winners have included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.
Disney: Bob Iger returns as CEO as Bob Chapek exits
Entertainment company restores executive who led it for 15 years, ousting replacement after 33 months
Hudson Valley Residents Can Get Paid Just by Watching Christmas Movies
Money is tight, especially around this time of year. If you're looking for a way to pick up a few extra bucks, but don't feel like having to find another job, this could be a huge offer for you. In fact, you can get paid thousands for doing very little.
