Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus asked for patience Sunday after a week passed with no arrests and residents of this small college town remain on edge and concerned about their safety. Authorities at a news conference on campus said they have no suspect or weapon in the Nov. 13 killings that shook Moscow, a town of 25,000 residents in the Idaho Panhandle. Students and residents have expressed concern about a lack of details from police, who initially said there was no danger...
Police ask for patience amid murder investigation of four university students
A week after four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death at their off-campus residence, police on Sunday are asking the concerned public for time and patient to name a suspect.
Idaho Murders 911 Call Came from Cell Phone of Surviving Roommate
Turns out the 911 call that reported the slaughter of 4 University of Idaho students came from the cell phone of one of the surviving roommates ... but police aren't saying who called. The City of Moscow PD clarified its prior statements late Saturday, acknowledging the phone that was used...
Idaho Police Update Debunks Online Reports About Four Student Murders
Police have released an update after four University of Idaho students were found murdered on Sunday.
Police: 4 Univ. of Idaho slaying victims likely killed while sleeping
Four University of Idaho college students who were fatally stabbed last week were most killed while they were sleeping, investigators say.
Details trickle out in ‘complex case’ of 4 Idaho students killed in their beds
It’s been days since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and a lot is still unknown about the attack, but Friday evening authorities released a few additional details. In a Friday Facebook post, the Moscow Police Department said detectives do not believe...
Moscow Police won’t release who called 911, but say it wasn’t the killer
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police still do not have a suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students and, one week after the murders, have also not found the murder weapon.
Family of Moscow homicide victim continues to speak out
The family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students killed near campus last week, continued to speak out on Friday. The family said their timeline of events doesn't quite match up with the timeline provided by police.
Moscow Police: 911 call came from roommate’s phone, Madison, Kaylee made calls before murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police released new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students. In a Facebook post, Moscow Police confirmed that the 911 call came from one of the roommate’s phones inside the home. The original 911 call requested medical aid for an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the four victims. Moscow Police said...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a rental house near campus were stabbed to death in their beds and likely were asleep when they were attacked, a county coroner told a cable news channel. Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt also told NewsNation on Thursday that each victim suffered multiple stab wounds from a “pretty large knife.” “It has to be somebody pretty angry in order to stab four people to death,” Mabbutt told NewsNation. The victims were stabbed in the chest and upper body, the coroner said. Efforts by The Associated Press to reach Mabbutt by telephone Friday were diverted to an Idaho State Police spokesperson, who did not immediately return messages.
Four Idaho college students were likely asleep when they were fatally stabbed, police say
MOSCOW, Idaho — Four college students who were fatally stabbed last weekend were likely killed in their sleep and some had defensive wounds, authorities said Friday. Each of the victims was stabbed multiple times, the Moscow Police Department said in a statement, citing autopsies completed by Thursday by the Latah County coroner.
Lead prosecutor in Idaho murder case speaks out
Latah County prosecuting attorney Bill Thompson addresses the status of the police investigation into the University of Idaho murder case. He says the suspect is still at large, asserts that the crime was likely a targeted attack and explains that while police know who made the 911 call they are still trying to figure out why there was such a delay in contacting authorities.Nov. 17, 2022.
Teen airlifted to hospital after suspected DUI driver crash near Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Wash. — A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said a 78-year-old woman hit his vehicle head-on Friday night. Police said the teen was driving north on Hwy. 129 near Milepost 40, about a half mile south of Clarkston city limits around 8:00 p.m. when the woman, driving southbound in a Lexus, crossed over...
Idaho police walk back claim of no threat to community after 4 students were found stabbed to death
MOSCOW, Idaho —Police on Wednesday walked back previous comments that there is no threat to a small, close-knit community where four University of Idaho students were found slain Sunday afternoon. "We know you have questions, and so do we," Moscow Police Chief James Fry told reporters. "We do not...
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie's date, and his...
