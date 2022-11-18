Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Snowy Novembers bring snowy winters in South Bend
Temperatures near 50 degrees helped melt much of the snow across Michiana on Tuesday. However, there are still plenty of impressive snow mounds in parking lots from South Bend's near-record amount of lake-effect snow last week. This year is only a tenth of an inch of snow off of the...
abc57.com
City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
abc57.com
George Wilson Park not open for tubing due to melting snow
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's George Wilson Park will not be open for tubing this week because of melting snow cover on the hill, according to the Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department. The snow is melting due to warming temperatures, according to the department.
abc57.com
Numerous Penguin Point restaurants shut down in Michiana
A number of Penguin Point restaurants in Michiana abruptly shut down this week. A total of seven restaurants shut down in the area, including two in Elkhart, one in Warsaw, one in Goshen, and one in Plymouth. Elkhart's Bristol Street and Lusher Avenue locations have been shut down as well...
abc57.com
Leaf collection in Niles begins November 28
NILES, Mich. - The second round of leaf collecting begins on Monday in Niles. Crews will be around starting at 7 a.m. Crews will start collecting in the Fourth Ward. A map of each ward can be found here. If you cannot get your leaves collected in time, you can...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for November 23 - 28
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
abc57.com
Indiana's largest Christmas tree arrives to the Inn at Saint Mary's
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Indiana's largest Christmas tree is now standing tall at the Inn at Saint Mary's in South Bend. The 69-foot Norway Spruce is approximately 62 years old and weighs 10,000 pounds. The tree was donated by a longtime South Bend resident who planted the tree at his...
abc57.com
One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
abc57.com
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special
The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
abc57.com
INDOT to host public meeting in Warsaw for U.S. 30, U.S. 31 corridors
WARSAW, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting in Warsaw on December 6 to discuss the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors studies. During this meeting, organizers will focus specifically on U.S. 30 East. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at...
abc57.com
Now Hiring Michiana: Go all in on your career at Four Winds Casinos
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Four Winds Casinos are expanding! Four Winds South Bend is adding hundreds of new games, a 23-story hotel, a spa, convention center with a ballroom and meeting space, a café, an outdoor swimming pool, a terrace….which calls for a lot of employees!. The expansion...
abc57.com
"Winter Open" and Holiday Market returning to Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Venues Parks & Arts will hold its annual "Winter Open" this week at Howard Park in Downtown South Bend. Families can ring in the winter season with some fun, free activities on Friday. It all starts at 10 a.m. with a live ice-skating performance...
abc57.com
The Collective hosts Small Business Saturday market in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. - A local entrepreneurial group is hosting their annual Small Business Saturday Artisan Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Standard Time. The Collective will host over more than 50 local vendors during the market at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, located at 1001 Ridge St. in La Porte.
abc57.com
Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
abc57.com
Have your picture taken with Santa at St. Patrick's County Park December 10
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Kids can have their picture taken with Santa during the Cookies with Santa event at St. Patrick's County Park on December 10. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids can also decorate a cookie, write a letter to Santa, and listen to a holiday story read by Mrs. Claus.
abc57.com
False alarm: Bomb squad called over toy clock in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. --The phrase, "if you see something, say something" often refers to suspicious packages in public places. But it applies any time, and Tuesday, a realtor saw something suspicious in a house for sale. Luckily in this situation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was a false...
abc57.com
Statewide Silver Alert declared for woman missing from Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind - A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 32-year-old Nancy Brown, who is missing from Elkhart. Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. on November 10. Brown is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair with blue and green tips.
abc57.com
Auditions for spring musical 'Working' to be held at Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Audition will be held by Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department for its spring musical production "Working", directed by Lake Michigan College Instructor of Theatre Dr. Patrick King with musical directoin by Rebecca Derbas-Selvidge. Set for Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, 7-10 p.m.,...
abc57.com
Five children officially join their forever families as part of Adoption Day at Berrien County Courthouse
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – A day at the courthouse does not always have positive associations—but for some of the families there today—it was set to be a heartwarming day they would never forget. “Adoption day is truly the most special day here in the family court,” said...
abc57.com
Lake Michigan College gets $500,000 for new jobs training program
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Southwest Michigan employers locating operations or expanding in the region now have access to $500,000 of free training through the Michigan New Jobs Training Program and Lake Michigan College. This program is designed as an economic tool to connect community employers and colleges who're creating jobs that...
Comments / 0