Niles, MI

abc57.com

Snowy Novembers bring snowy winters in South Bend

Temperatures near 50 degrees helped melt much of the snow across Michiana on Tuesday. However, there are still plenty of impressive snow mounds in parking lots from South Bend's near-record amount of lake-effect snow last week. This year is only a tenth of an inch of snow off of the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

City of South Bend holiday trash schedule delayed for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend's holiday trash pickup schedule will be delayed by one day for the Thanksgiving holiday. Areas with scheduled trash and yard waste collection on Thursday will be picked up on Friday instead. In addition, the city's yard waste program will run through...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

George Wilson Park not open for tubing due to melting snow

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's George Wilson Park will not be open for tubing this week because of melting snow cover on the hill, according to the Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department. The snow is melting due to warming temperatures, according to the department.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Numerous Penguin Point restaurants shut down in Michiana

A number of Penguin Point restaurants in Michiana abruptly shut down this week. A total of seven restaurants shut down in the area, including two in Elkhart, one in Warsaw, one in Goshen, and one in Plymouth. Elkhart's Bristol Street and Lusher Avenue locations have been shut down as well...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Leaf collection in Niles begins November 28

NILES, Mich. - The second round of leaf collecting begins on Monday in Niles. Crews will be around starting at 7 a.m. Crews will start collecting in the Fourth Ward. A map of each ward can be found here. If you cannot get your leaves collected in time, you can...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for November 23 - 28

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

One person injured in crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - One person was injured in a single vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Porter Township Tuesday night, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:03 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of U.S. 12 and M-40 for a personal injury crash. According to the...
PORTER TOWNSHIP, OH
abc57.com

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News special

The Butterfly Effect: An ABC57 News 30-minute special on the 50-year saga of completing construction of U.S. 31 between South Bend, IN and Benton Harbor, MI and the role a rare, endangered butterfly played in the long-delayed project. For more information on the U.S. 31 project:
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

INDOT to host public meeting in Warsaw for U.S. 30, U.S. 31 corridors

WARSAW, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting in Warsaw on December 6 to discuss the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors studies. During this meeting, organizers will focus specifically on U.S. 30 East. The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

"Winter Open" and Holiday Market returning to Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Venues Parks & Arts will hold its annual "Winter Open" this week at Howard Park in Downtown South Bend. Families can ring in the winter season with some fun, free activities on Friday. It all starts at 10 a.m. with a live ice-skating performance...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

The Collective hosts Small Business Saturday market in La Porte

LA PORTE, Ind. - A local entrepreneurial group is hosting their annual Small Business Saturday Artisan Market on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Standard Time. The Collective will host over more than 50 local vendors during the market at the La Porte Civic Auditorium, located at 1001 Ridge St. in La Porte.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Possible bomb at Marshall County home found to be alarm clock

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A possible bomb threat at a residence in Marshall County was found to be a novelty alarm clock, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. The Plymouth Fire Department was dispatched to Menominee Drive at 12:37 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the incident. The South Bend Police...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

False alarm: Bomb squad called over toy clock in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. --The phrase, "if you see something, say something" often refers to suspicious packages in public places. But it applies any time, and Tuesday, a realtor saw something suspicious in a house for sale. Luckily in this situation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was a false...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Auditions for spring musical 'Working' to be held at Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Audition will be held by Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department for its spring musical production "Working", directed by Lake Michigan College Instructor of Theatre Dr. Patrick King with musical directoin by Rebecca Derbas-Selvidge. Set for Wednesday, November 30 and Thursday, December 1, 7-10 p.m.,...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Lake Michigan College gets $500,000 for new jobs training program

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. --Southwest Michigan employers locating operations or expanding in the region now have access to $500,000 of free training through the Michigan New Jobs Training Program and Lake Michigan College. This program is designed as an economic tool to connect community employers and colleges who're creating jobs that...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

