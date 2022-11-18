ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shorebeat.com

The Barnegat Lighthouse is Repainted And Relit: We Took a Peek

It was a slightly different kind of summer on Ocean County’s southern barrier island this year, with the Barnegat Lighthouse having shut down in early spring for $1.3 million in maintenance and repainting. One of the prime attractions of Long Beach Island, the lighthouse – the second-tallest in America...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
shorebeat.com

Two New Subdivisions Proposed in Seaside Heights

Seaside Heights’ redevelopment is continuing this fall, with two more subdivisions proposed for approval before the borough’s planning board. The board will consider the two applications at its Nov. 30, 2022 meeting. The first application, filed by Pascack Coastal Construction, seeks to subdivide the property at 246 Sheridan...
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy