5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida ToursLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
New Radiation Therapy Gives Heart Patients HopeModern Globe
wogx.com
Search continues for mom who came to Florida to pursue wrestling career in 2016
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is continuing to search for a mom who was reported missing more than six years ago.
wogx.com
Orlando FreeFall death: Florida leaders announce $250K fine after Tyre Sampson's deadly fall
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida leaders are seeking new fines and changes following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who fell from the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park in March. Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried was joined by State Senator Geraldine Thompson during a news conference in Tallahassee on...
wogx.com
Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for
DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news stories
Florida wildlife stock photoPhoto by Dan Russo on Unsplash. Since moving to Orlando a year ago, two things have become very clear to me: Florida wouldn't be Florida without two things: the wildlife and Florida Man stories. And it seems a good chunk of you agree, because the comments of my other animal-related Florida Man news story list popped off. I was going to share more of my favorite animal-related news stories regardless, honestly, because there are too many to list, but at least now I have a valid excuse.
6 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you love eating seafood, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Florida that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredient only, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
wogx.com
AdventHealth Orlando: What are the signs and risks of lung cancer?
How common is lung cancer? What are the major risk factors for lung cancer? Dr. Mark A. Socinski, executive medical director of AdventHealth's Cancer Institute, joined Good Day Orlando to answer these questions. More info: LungHealthProgram.com.
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
3 Crazy animal related Florida headlines you might not believe
A gator in Naples, FloridaPhoto by Brian Yurasits on Unsplash. When I moved to Orlando a year ago, one thing I realized very quickly is that when it comes to animals, Florida is buck wild. If you're a transplant from out of state, that is one thing I don't think you can prepare for: the animals in Florida. The first day I arrived at my apartment complex there was a massive crane toolin' down the sidewalk, and later on I saw gators behind a gate on my way to work. No one even flinched. I haven't gotten too close to any crazy animal situations since, but there has been a flood of incredible Florida animal related news stories trickling in and plenty in the pool to research. And I'd love to share a few of my favorites with you, because they are definitely discussion worthy and I'd love to hear your thoughts.
foxsports640.com
Florida teen with “dangerous thoughts” fatally stabs another teen
(KISSIMMEE, FL) –A 17-year-old Florida boy has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old girl. The incident occurred on Thursday at the Kensington Apartments as the victim was…
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Local High School Basketball Star Headed to Alabama!
Sam Walters who plays for The Villages Charter School has committed to The Alabama Crimson Tide! Walters was beaming with pride as family and supporters watched him sign his letter of intent to join the Crimson Tide in 2023. This was a long time coming and we are so happy for the Walters family! Sam Walters has been playing in Lake & Sumter County for a long time. In fact Walters was so good he started multiple games his Freshman year with The Villages including games played with current NBA star Tre Mann who plays with the Oklahoma City Thunder!
fox35orlando.com
Florida man crushed to death by large tree limb in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - A 71-year-old Florida man was crushed to death by a large tree limb while cutting trees on Covey Hill Way in DeLand Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies said Gary Clancy of DeLeon Springs was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field when...
iheart.com
WATCH: Florida Teen Wakes Up To Man Standing Over Her Inside Cabin
A South Florida teenager was fast asleep until she was woken up by a stranger inside her cabin bedroom, according to WPLG. The girl, who lives in Plantation, was attending a special event in Polk County with her father during a bonding program. The victim was resting with two other teenagers in a cabin on a Lake Wales ranch when they were disturbed by an employee, who was identified as 25-year-old Raul Mora-Yanez, reporters said. The teens' fathers were in another cabin across the ranch.
wogx.com
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop
While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
wogx.com
SpaceX scrubs 1 of 2 rocket launches set to lift off from Florida Tuesday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX has scrubbed one of the two scheduled launches from Florida Tuesday due to weather conditions. The space agency's Falcon 9 rocket launch of Dragon's 26th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-26) mission was set to lift off at 3:54 p.m. ET. from the Kennedy Space Center to the International Space Station, but officials decided to call it off just minutes before launch.
proclaimerscv.com
Pregnant Florida Woman Shot Inside Her Car
Police authorities found a 12-week pregnant woman shot inside her car on November 11 and officers are still searching for the suspect. The Sanford Police Department released a statement after its officers reported that they found a pregnant Florida woman dead inside her car on Nov. 11. According to the documents filed, the officers noticed the running vehicle backed into a parking space at a local park.
hometownnewsbrevard.com
New life comes to old breakfast diner
MELBOURNE — This week I visited a new-to-me diner in town, La Loma Coney Island. Although it’s been under new ownership since 2021, the customer base is still growing, and not enough people have yet to find this gem of a diner. Raul Quintana took on the brave...
WSVN-TV
Brevard County students trapped on bus with angry driver; parents upset, demand answers
(WSVN) - Students in Brevard County were caught in a school bus brawl after being trapped on board with their driver. Parents said it all started when the driver started yelling at the children. A video released by a Brevard County student showed a school bus driver yelling at children...
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
