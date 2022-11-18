ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida couple loses $25,000 in 'Grandparents Scam': What to watch out for

DELAND, Fla. - An elderly couple in Central Florida was scammed out of $25,000 in what deputies are calling an elaborate ‘Grandparents Scam.’. The DeLand couple said they received a call from someone posing as their granddaughter saying they were in legal trouble. "A woman identifying herself as their...
DELAND, FL
Surveillance video: Customers tackle alleged gunman inside Florida bar

WARNING: Viewer discretion advised | A Florida man upset that he lost his car keys walked into a Palm Coast bar and pointed a gun at a woman's head and then started shooting at people inside the bar before those inside the bar tackled him to the ground, Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. FCSO released surveillance video from inside the bar that shows the incident unfold.
PALM COAST, FL
Dangers of parking and waiting along Orlando airport loop

While traffic was backed up around the Orlando airport Tuesday night, drivers were stopped on the side of the road hoping to be closer to the terminal when their time came to pick someone up. While it's against airport rules, it happens throughout the day. One driver told FOX 35 how it made her feel unsafe to wait there.
ORLANDO, FL
Weather could spoil plans for 2 separate SpaceX launches on Tuesday

LAKE MARY, Fla. - SpaceX is now targeting Tuesday evening for the launch of the Eutelsat 10B mission, launching from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Liftoff is targeted for 9:57 p.m. ET. The Falcon 9 first-stage booster supporting this mission previously launched Telstar 18 VANTAGE, Iridium-8, and eight Starlink missions. You can watch the launches live in the player above.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

