GRAINS-Wheat slips on Black Sea supplies, U.S. winter crop in focus
SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat edged lower on Tuesday, with ample supplies from the Black Sea region adding pressure on prices, although concerns over dryness across U.S. winter crop areas curbed losses. Soybeans slid on concerns over demand from top importer China, which is facing rising number of...
GRAINS-U.S. grain futures slip on rail strike threat, EU wheat talk
U.S. winter crop ratings at lowest since at least 1986. (Updates paragraph 1, adds closing prices) CHICAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain futures fell on Tuesday, amid growing concern over a possible U.S. rail strike and market speculation that U.S. grain buyers were purchasing European Union wheat, traders said.
Russian wheat down with extension of the Black Sea export deal
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices fell last week amid an extension of the Black Sea deal allowing Ukrainian grain shipments, analysts said on Monday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in December were at $314 a tonne free on board (FOB) on Friday evening, down $3.5 from a week earlier, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia's grain exports at 1.03 million tonnes last week were unchanged from the previous week, another consultancy, Sovecon said, citing port data. Russia's agriculture ministry has already bought 1.74 million tonnes of grain from the domestic market for the state stockpile in the current July-June season, Sovecon added. Farmers have planted winter grains on 17.6 million hectares, compared with 18.3 million hectares around the same date a year earlier, the consultancy said. Weather conditions remain friendly for winter wheat, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,700 rbls/t -125 rbls wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 21,550 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,750 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,375 rbls/t +75 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,260/t -$40 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,200/t -$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $758.4/t -$9 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Nov. 17: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 154.0 105.2 24.5 9.3 12.8 Crop, as of same 124.0 78.5 18.9 14.2 15.2 date in 2021 Yield, 3.38 3.60 3.09 5.88 1.80 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.75 2.82 2.40 5.45 1.60 date in 2021 Harvested area, 45.6 29.2 7.9 1.6 7.1 mln hectares Harvested area, 45.0 27.8 7.9 2.6 9.5 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish detailed harvesting data for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Nick Macfie)
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on Chinese demand concerns, wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked down on Monday, giving up some of the last session's gains on uncertainty about demand from top buyer China amid rising COVID-19 infections. Wheat rose for the first time in four sessions, although gains were limited by an extension of a...
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
GRAINS-Wheat eases on supply prospects; soybeans weighed down by oil prices
Wheat feels pressure on reports of EU wheat coming to U.S. Bean investors keeping an eye on Argentina's weather. (Rewrites throughout; adds start of U.S. trading, bullets; changes byline; previous dateline KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, pressured by...
GRAINS-Soybean, grain futures turn higher ahead of Thanksgiving
Wheat rises as investors position ahead of holiday. Market keeping a close eye on Argentina's dry weather. Basis, domestic demand remains firm for corn, beans. (Rewrite throughout, new bullets, new headline, updates with closing prices) By P.J. Huffstutter. CHICAGO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and grain futures ended higher...
Brazil corn exports to China seen at 368,000 t this month due to new trade protocol
SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Four to six vessels are expected to carry Brazilian corn to China this month, the first shipments since a new bilateral trade protocol entered force, according to maritime shipping data compiled on Wednesday by Victor Martins, risk manager at HedgePoint Global Markets. Martins projects...
Ukraine 2022 grain harvest seen falling to 51 mln T, official says
KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine's 2022 grain harvest may fall sharply to 51 million tonnes from a record 86 million tonnes in 2021 because of Russia's invasion, a senior Ukrainian agriculture official said on Wednesday. Ihor Vishtak, director of the agriculture ministry's department for agrarian development, told a news...
India's cotton exports stall as farmers delay sales hoping for higher prices
MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian traders are struggling to export cotton despite higher production as farmers are delaying sale of their harvest hoping for higher prices in coming months, industry officials told Reuters. The limited supplies are keeping local prices significantly above the global benchmark, making overseas sales unviable...
UPDATE 1-Commodities trader Bunge agrees to buy 49% of France's BZ Group
PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge agreed to buy 49% of France's BZ Group, a move that will support the expansion of BZ Group's silo facility in Rouen, the largest cereal export terminal in Western Europe, the companies said on Tuesday. The Beuzelin family will keep the...
EU wheat exports get second wind with Chinese and U.S. demand
HAMBURG/PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - French wheat sales to China and talk of Polish or German wheat being booked in the United States are creating an unexpected wave of demand for EU supplies after exports had been curbed by Russian competition in recent weeks, traders said. These opportunities could push...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hogs ease; cold storage adds versus year earlier
CHICAGO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange eased on Tuesday on softer holiday demand, after climbing to three-week highs a day prior due to tighter-than-expected cattle supplies, traders said. "With a short week, you wont have to have as aggressive a cash trade to...
GRAINS-Corn, wheat futures ease on China worries, firm U.S. dollar
COVID-19 lockdowns in China hang over commodity markets. (Adds start of U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline from PARIS/SINGAPORE) CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain futures eased on Monday as a stronger dollar made U.S. commodities look less attractive to importers and traders worried that rising COVID-19 cases in China could dent its commodity demand.
Grain giant Bunge to buy 49% of BZ Group to boost French exports
PARIS, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Global commodities merchant Bunge will buy 49% of French grain handler BZ Group in a move that will reinforce Bunge's presence in the port of Rouen, the largest cereal export terminal in Western Europe. BZ Group collects about 575,000 tonnes of grains, oilseeds and pulses...
Power Up: The condition of the oil market’s condition
(Power Up is published on Mondays and Thursdays. Think your friend or colleague should know about us? Forward this newsletter to them. They can also subscribe here.) David Gaffen Editor-in-Charge, Energy Markets David.Gaffen@thomsonreuters.com. Hello Power Up readers! If you can tear yourself away from the World Cup, we’ve got a...
USDA cuts projection for Brazil's 2022/23 coffee production
NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest 62.6 million 60-kg bags of coffee in the 2022/23 crop (July-June), an amount that is 1.7 million bags smaller than a June projection, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Tuesday. In its second estimate for...
GRAINS-Wheat slips on more supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices slipped on Tuesday, dragged by prospects of more supplies of the grain from the European Union (EU), while a surge in COVID-19 cases in China capped gains on soybeans. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle top three-week high on U.S. supply worries
CHICAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Live cattle futures exceeded a three-week high at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Monday on worries about tightening U.S. supplies, while feeder cattle futures set a two-month high. Traders focused on a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report, issued after the market closed on Friday,...
Discounts lift Russia's fertilizer exports, becomes top supplier to India- sources
MUMBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Russia for the first time became the biggest fertilizer supplier to India in the first half of the 2022/23 fiscal year by offering discounts over prevailing global prices, cornering more than a fifth of the market share, government and industry sources said. India's fertilizer imports...
