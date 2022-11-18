ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Bryan Scoresby: Alaska elections are laughingstock of the nation, but it doesn’t have to be that way

By GUEST CONTRIBUTOR
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtPnk_0jFEDa8U00

Alaska elections have become the laughing stock of elections throughout the country right now. I have been in Alaska for only 30 years, missed one Matanuska-Susitna Borough election I can remember, always voted in person, and only twice voted early. I have no experience with voting absentee and the difficulties that those who vote that way have experienced. I am glad there is technology available so their votes are counted.

Remember back in the day when we used to stay up late on election night watching “Election Central” on TV. Candidates and supporters alike would come in and cheer for their candidate when they were interviewed by the hosts in front of the TV camera. Candidates from both political parties were there with their supporters. The TV station would keep the audience updated as counts came in from precincts all over the state. By morning, we could read in the newspaper who had won, as all counting was completed, with very, very few exceptions.

Then came technology. Technology was supposed to make us more confident in the integrity of the election. We were told that elections would be improved, counting would be more accurate, faster and the computer would take fewer people they said. Don’t think it worked.

I worked in a precinct two years ago, both in primary and general election. Took about an hour to set up and a couple hours to take down the equipment, reconcile all the ballot books against the ballots cast, double and triple check the accuracy of the ballot count. It was an honor to work the polls that year and do recommend that all able citizens take a turn and volunteer.

Casting a ballot is a privilege, honor and rite as citizens that American’s hold dear. I want all voters to participate (sadly only 40.7% did) in the midterm election) and all votes to be counted. Individual circumstances vary. Is it too much to ask for Division of Elections to keep a register for absentee requests and mail ballots out, soon as they arrive from the printer. Then voters could send their ballots back earlier to ensure they get counted.

Timeline from this past election from Div. of Elections web site:

  1. October 14. Target date for first mailing of absentee by-mail ballots to civilian voters
  2. October 29. Absentee By-Mail Request Deadline
  3. November 7. Deadline to receive absentee by electronic transmission ballot applications
  4. November 8. Election Day. Deadline for absentee ballots to be postmarked. Deadline for ballots returned by electronic transmission ballots to be received
  5. November 18. Deadline to receive absentee ballots mailed from within the U.S. and U.S. territories
  6. November 23. Deadline to receive by-mail ballots, mailed from overseas addresses

My suggestions for Legislative and Division of Elections changes.

  1. Move up the deadline to receive mail in ballots to Election Day, not postmarked
  2. Keep a register for voters who request absentee ballots
  3. Change the last day to request an absentee ballot to first day ballots available like Oct. 14)
  4. Utilize some new technology so voting can be done remote to avoid mail delays. MEA does it
  5. Change the last day to vote early to the Friday before Election Day
  6. Count early votes on Election Day, just like the precinct does
  7. Process absentee ballots upon receipt and count on election day
  8. Keep early and absentee ballot counts secret till after polls close on Election Day
  9. Count all ballots cast on Election night and announce results
  10. Cleanup voter rolls. 2021 census has 550,189 adults of voting age. Elections have 601,795 eligible voters

The Division of Elections web site has a wonderful mission statement to “ensure public confidence in the electoral process” with goals and explanations of how they insure integrity in our election. This writer does not share that confidence and many of my friends have expressed to me their lack of confidence.

My son was out of state for college and still on the rolls for all 10 years he was out of state. He did not vote an absentee ballot in Alaska, did not apply for a PFD, did not get a resident fishing license. He did get a new driver’s license in another state and voted there. I told him several times he was still registered to vote in Alaska as his name was next to mine on the register.

I call on the Legislature and Division of Elections to fix and clean up the broken parts of our election system now by tightening a few rules. These 10 steps along and debate among interested citizens will identify all weaknesses. I want all eligible voters to vote and all valid ballots counted quickly.

For my fellow citizens who plan to be out of state, request early. Make your actions show you want your ballot to count. Use the electronic system and avoid any mail delay or hurry your ballot back by overnight mail. I read somewhere that some 1,500 Alaskans voted an electronic ballot this year. I applaud those who do and did.

One of our United States furthest from Alaska had a counting event in the 2000 election with hanging chads that became the focus of all America and the world to hand count their key punch ballots. Elected officials there determined to never have that much focus on their elections again. Simple legislative changes were enacted. This year that state counted 7.5 million ballots in about 5 hours and announced results on election night! Novel idea, isn’t it.

Surely if another state can count 7.5 million in five hours, Alaskans can count 250,000 ballots in a couple hours. I call on all resident Alaskans to write and call your elected representatives now. Talk to them about fixing our election issues. Make your own list to expose the weaknesses in the current process. Share it with legislators to encourage them find the will to fix the negative elections. Don’t wait till the 2023 legislative session starts, write and call now.

Bryan Scoresby lives in Palmer, Alaska

Comments / 36

United Prison States
5d ago

Careful if murkowski looks like she will lose she will make it take 2 months to count the ballots next election🤣😂🤣 Lisa murkowski the nancy pelosi of the north🤣😂

Reply(3)
20
Related
The Hill

Peltola defeats Palin in Alaska House race

Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) was projected to win the race for Alaska’s at-large congressional district, delivering her a full term after she won a competitive special election this summer following the death of Rep. Don Young (R). Peltola, a former state representative, beat former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R);...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

WATCH: Alaska ranked choice vote count today at 4 p.m.

Wednesday is the day Alaskans have been waiting for — ranked choice voting tabulation will take place at the Alaska Division of Elections headquarters in Juneau. We’ll learn the outcomes of the Alaska’s governor race and U.S. House and Senate races, as well as numerous state legislative races. The results will be broadcast live on KTOO 360TV starting at 4 p.m.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Nick Begich III concedes congressional race, encourages Alaskans to remain engaged and involved

Nick Begich, the congressional candidate who came in third in the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, posted his concession statement this afternoon:. “Today I’d like to thank my wife, Dharna; my son, Nicholas; and the thousands of Alaskans who supported us, volunteered their time and gave so much energy to our campaign. From traveling across this great state, listening to the challenges and hopes of Alaskans from every walk of life, and engaging in lively policy discussions with a host of other candidates and citizens with a wide variety of perspectives, it’s been an honor and a privilege to run for this office.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Tshibaka concedes with grace to Murkowski, who wins with over 50% for first time in her history, thanks to open primaries

With the vote totals now final in Alaska, it becomes clear that Sen. Lisa Murkowski was able to win due to 20,543 of Democrat Pat Chesbro’s ballots awarded to her in the ranked-choice voting election. That means people who votes for the Democrat first, picked Murkowski over Kelly Tshibaka 10 to 1. Only 2,209 of Chesbro voters picked Tshibaka second on their ballots.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Here’s what to expect during Alaska’s ranked choice tabulation

The Alaska Division of Elections has been busy counting votes since even before election day, as early, absentee and mail-in ballots arrive. By Wednesday, Nov. 23, workers will be done counting the first choice votes on everyone’s ballot. In previous elections, that’s when the races would be called and everything would be sent off to be certified.
ALASKA STATE
midnightsunak.com

What to know ahead of the Alaska’s ranked-choice voting tabulation

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Breaking: Gov. Dunleavy makes history, wins reelection

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection with over 50% of the first-place votes cast. The Division of Elections ran the final remaining absentee ballots through the ballot tabulator, and while other statewide candidates will have to go through the ranked-choice process later today, not Gov. Dunleavy or Lt. Gov.-elect Nancy Dahlstrom. The final count for the pair was 50.28%.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Peltola hiring interns for D.C. office

Although the 2022 election has not been finalized, it’s apparent to most political observers that Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat, will win election to the two-year seat representing the state of Alaska. The final results of the election will be determined at 4 pm on Wednesday by the Division...
ALASKA STATE
ktoo.org

Disaster requests for Bering Sea crabbers highlight difficulty of getting timely relief to fishermen

Gov. Mike Dunleavy requested $287 million from the federal government last month for fishermen impacted by the Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab fisheries closures. The current process of getting financial relief to fishermen is cumbersome and takes a long time, but Bering Sea crabbers are hoping the plight of the snow crab population might change the way financial relief is delivered to fishermen.
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Winners: Murkowski, Peltola, Dunleavy

The Division of Elections ran the tabulation on the ranked-choice ballots cast by voters on Nov. 8. The “instant runoff” method of choosing winners yielded these results in the contested races:. U.S. Senate race:. Lisa Murkowski: 135,972. Kelly Tshibaka: 117,299. Murkowski won by a 7 point margin. U.S....
Must Read Alaska

Year-end giving

There’s so much to love about the Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Whether it’s the miraculous story of Jesus’ birth or the cherished time we spend with family and friends, this is truly a blessed time of year. Must Read Alaska has reached close to 100m people on...
ALASKA STATE
WWEEK

Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate

On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
OREGON STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy