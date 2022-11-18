Trump needs to be charged for all the crimes he has committed against the US the Republicans need a different leader Trump will not get it done
For 6 years the radical Demonrats have tried to make up some crime to prosecute Donald Trump without success. If there had been something, hell Anything, they would’ve pushed arresting him. I belong to a very Large following of Trump so don’t let the media fool you into believing nobody wants him. Our country was energy independent, the border was secure and crime was down as well as inflation, and that was because of Donald Trump.
Trump has every right to run it would be bad if he didn’t run. For 6 years the Democrats have made accusations that Trump was guilty of crimes six years and they still have no proof and they still have not arrested him six years and they’re still sidestepping facts. Six years I believe we need to have Trump for four years and Ron DeSantis for eight years after that clean up this country and get it back to being a proud country that helps other countries and helps its own people. Our own President has put AMERICA Last Trump 2024
Comments / 66