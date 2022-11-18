ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 66

Richard Davis
5d ago

Trump needs to be charged for all the crimes he has committed against the US the Republicans need a different leader Trump will not get it done

Reply(9)
23
Pissed off in Ok
5d ago

For 6 years the radical Demonrats have tried to make up some crime to prosecute Donald Trump without success. If there had been something, hell Anything, they would’ve pushed arresting him. I belong to a very Large following of Trump so don’t let the media fool you into believing nobody wants him. Our country was energy independent, the border was secure and crime was down as well as inflation, and that was because of Donald Trump.

Reply(6)
9
Carolyn Post
5d ago

Trump has every right to run it would be bad if he didn’t run. For 6 years the Democrats have made accusations that Trump was guilty of crimes six years and they still have no proof and they still have not arrested him six years and they’re still sidestepping facts. Six years I believe we need to have Trump for four years and Ron DeSantis for eight years after that clean up this country and get it back to being a proud country that helps other countries and helps its own people. Our own President has put AMERICA Last Trump 2024

Reply(9)
5
Related
The Guardian

Trump’s eternal quest for attention has led to the announcement of a presidential bid

The incredible shrinking Trump announced, in the most predictable news of the year, that he’s running for president again. In his eternal quest for attention, he had to be dissuaded from doing it before the recent election, so he wouldn’t do what he most aspires to do, which is to steal attention from everyone else, including the candidates in the party he may or may not still head but definitely disrupted.
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
ALABAMA STATE
The Hill

Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP

Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024. While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress

Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
The Independent

Senate Republicans re-elect Mitch McConnell as minority leader

Senate Republicans have once again chosen Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell to lead their conference when the 118th Congress convenes in January. Of the 48 Republicans who will serve in the upper chamber starting next year, 37 voted to keep the Bluegrass State’s senior senator as their leader, while ten of them voted for Florida senator Rick Scott, who headed the National Republican Senatorial Committee during the 2022 election cycle. One senator voted to abstain.Mr Scott, who has often clashed with Mr McConnell over matters of tactics and strategy as the GOP pushed to regain the majority in the upper...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Some Republicans show appetite for a Manchin deal on permitting reform

A handful of Republican lawmakers appear open to working with Sen. Joe Manchin on his push for permitting reform despite tensions between the West Virginia Democrat and the GOP caucus. Manchin has been pushing for policies that speed up the approval process for energy projects in order to build out more energy infrastructure. His last attempt ran into opposition from both Republicans — who said it didn’t go far enough — and progressives, who said it could harm communities who live near the projects.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy