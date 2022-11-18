Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
News On 6
Norman Public Schools Release Statement Regarding Ransomware Attack
Norman Public Schools have released a statement after the school district experienced a malicious ransomware attack on Nov. 4. The school district said that an unauthorized actor gained access to certain systems, and information could’ve been viewed or taken. NPS said they haven’t received any indication of identification theft...
News On 6
Del City Police Department Expanding Online Service
The Del City Police Department is expanding its online services. The department will now offer vacation check-ins with email updates when an officer checks on your home. They will also check in on at-risk residents with mental health issues. Del City residents can also fill out a form for their...
News On 6
OKC Municipal Court Extending Penalty Reduction Program For Outstanding Tickets
The Oklahoma City Municipal Court is extending the penalty reduction program through June for outstanding tickets to help people get a fresh start in the new year. For example, outstanding speeding tickets costing between $600 to $400 can be taken care of for just $155 through the penalty reduction program.
News On 6
Norman Police Adjust To Officer Shortage
Police departments across the country are having trouble getting new recruits in their doors. “The days of having job fairs and people coming to us to seek employment have gone away,” said Major Brent Barbour with the Norman Police Department. He said these are the lowest recruitment numbers he’s...
News On 6
Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down
Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances intended to address homelessness were struck down during a city council meeting Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” said Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s statement was made early in the council’s meeting. The...
News On 6
OKC Police Issue Warrant For Woman Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of shooting at another woman. Oklahoma City Police said Adriana Austin was attempting to sell a woman a dog, but there was a disagreement over the deposit. When the two met up, Austin was allegedly assaulted by the other women.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Pulling Knife On Employees At Car Dealership
A man irate over an impounded car took his anger out on employees of a local car dealership and wound up in the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Police said 48-year-old Donald Cooks pulled a knife on employees and threatened to kill them. The confrontation was caught on security cameras. “Unfortunately,...
News On 6
OKC Councilman Proposes Large Fines, Possible Arrests To Address Homelessness
A list of ordinances is set to be proposed at Tuesday's city council meeting. Two of them are addressing homelessness in Oklahoma City. They would drastically change the trespassing law that's already in place in the city and make it easier for police to arrest people on public or private property.
News On 6
Man Facing Manslaughter Complaint In Connection With OCPD Sergeant’s Death Has Died
A man who was arrested in connection with the death of an Oklahoma City police sergeant has died. Authorities confirmed the death of Victor Kenneth Fraser Jr. after he was rushed to the hospital earlier this week. Fraser was arrested and is now facing a first-degree manslaughter complaint after he...
News On 6
Lawrence Anderson Arraignment Expected To Continue Into Next Year
The arraignment hearing for Lawrence Anderson will continue into 2023. Anderson was arrested in 2020. Grady County Officials said Anderson killed three people, including a 4-year-old girl. He allegedly tried to feed his neighbor’s heart to his uncle and his uncle’s granddaughter. Anderson will be back in court...
News On 6
Sgt. Wells Out Of Hospital After September Chase, Crash
Edmond Police Sergeant Joe Wells has returned home to finish his recovery. On Tuesday, law enforcement from Edmond and beyond escorted Wells from the hospital. Wells has been recovering since he was hit during a police chase while on his patrol motorcycle in September.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Sheriff Talks Extra Patrols, Safety During Thanksgiving Weekend
With millions hitting the road and others lining up for holiday shopping, the Thanksgiving weekend can be hectic across the country. An Oklahoma County Sheriff talked to News 9 about keeping intoxicated drivers off the roads and other ways to stay safe. Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said there will be...
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Motorist Who Hit & Killed Woman
A woman and her dog are dead after a hit and run crash on Reno Ave. Near Meridian on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City police say they are searching for the driver who left something behind when they fled the scene. "We respond to an incredible number of hit and runs,"...
News On 6
OSBI: Suspect Wanted In Connection To Quadruple Homicide In Custody
The suspect wanted in connection with a quadruple homicide in Kingfisher County is in custody, OSBI confirmed. Wu Chen was arrested by the Miami Beach, FL Police Department on an OSBI arrest warrant, after a car tag reader flagged the vehicle he was driving, OSBI said. He was arrested just...
News On 6
Homeless Alliance Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner
The Homeless Alliance is giving back this Thanksgiving with a special meal for those who may not have anywhere else to go for the holiday. After several days of preparing, volunteers said it's finally time to serve. Donna Kiplinger has been volunteering for more than five years. “They're very grateful....
News On 6
Emergency Protective Order Against OU Football Player Dropped
An emergency protective order filed against an OU Football player has been dropped, but he's not expected on the field for the Sooners' last regular-season game. The protective order was filed against OU tight end, Daniel Parker Jr. His live-in girlfriend filed the report on November 15, accusing Parker of...
News On 6
OKC Police Investigating Fatal Hit & Run Crash
Oklahoma City police are investigating after a bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near Meridian Ave. and Reno Ave. According to police, a black pickup truck hit the cyclist and fled the scene. If you have any information, contact...
News On 6
1 Injured In Overnight SE OKC House Fire
Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to a house fire at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Southeast 104th Street near South Sunnyland Road. According to the OKCFD, the homeowner came home and found the house ablaze and called 911. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and firefighting was delayed due...
News On 6
OKCFD Respond To House Fire In SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Southeast 29th Street and South Westminster Road. Firefighters said when they arrived the fire was inside the structure. OCFD Battalion Chief Mike Paschal said they had water issues at first, but quickly resolved them and...
News On 6
Boy Meets OKC Firefighters Who Saved Him From Burning Apartment
The young boy saved from a burning apartment in Oklahoma City recently met his rescuers. The Oklahoma City Fire Department posted on its YouTube page a video of the 4-year-old boy meeting the firefighters who saved him from the massive fire at Cape Cod Condominiums on Oct. 22. The OKCFD...
Comments / 0