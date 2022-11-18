Read full article on original website
News On 6
1 Injured In Overnight SE OKC House Fire
Oklahoma City Firefighters responded to a house fire at around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on Southeast 104th Street near South Sunnyland Road. According to the OKCFD, the homeowner came home and found the house ablaze and called 911. The home was fully involved when firefighters arrived, and firefighting was delayed due...
News On 6
OKC Zoo Welcomes New Elephant
The Oklahoma City Zoo is welcoming Bowie, a 9-year-old Asian elephant, to his new home. At just over 8 feet tall and more than 6,400 pounds, Bowie is moving to the metro from the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas. He got the name in honor of a legendary Texan, Jim...
News On 6
9-Year-Old Elephant Moves To OKC Zoo
The Oklahoma City Zoo is welcoming a new member to its animal family. Nine-year-old male Asian Elephant "Bowie" is moving to the metro from the Fort Worth Zoo. Bowie is over eight feet tall and weighs more than 6,400 pounds. He was named in honor of legendary Texan Jim Bowie...
News On 6
Crews Respond To 3-Alarm Commercial Fire In SW OKC
Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a 3-alarm fire Tuesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. The fire was located near Meridian Avenue and Newcastle Road. Authorities said the roof was being worked on when propane tanks caught fire. All employees inside the commercial business were able to escape uninjured. The...
News On 6
OKCFD Respond To House Fire In SE OKC
The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a fire at around 1:50 a.m. Monday near Southeast 29th Street and South Westminster Road. Firefighters said when they arrived the fire was inside the structure. OCFD Battalion Chief Mike Paschal said they had water issues at first, but quickly resolved them and...
News On 6
Boy Meets OKC Firefighters Who Saved Him From Burning Apartment
The young boy saved from a burning apartment in Oklahoma City recently met his rescuers. The Oklahoma City Fire Department posted on its YouTube page a video of the 4-year-old boy meeting the firefighters who saved him from the massive fire at Cape Cod Condominiums on Oct. 22. The OKCFD...
News On 6
OKC Councilman Proposes Large Fines, Possible Arrests To Address Homelessness
A list of ordinances is set to be proposed at Tuesday's city council meeting. Two of them are addressing homelessness in Oklahoma City. They would drastically change the trespassing law that's already in place in the city and make it easier for police to arrest people on public or private property.
News On 6
OKCFD Utilizing New Drones To Fight Fires
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has some new gadgets to help fight flames from above. While a fleet of trucks is great for on-the-ground firefighting, thermal imaging tethered drones help see through thick smoke to gauge where the fire is coming from. OKCFD Capt. Scott Douglas said the drones have...
News On 6
Del City Police Department Expanding Online Service
The Del City Police Department is expanding its online services. The department will now offer vacation check-ins with email updates when an officer checks on your home. They will also check in on at-risk residents with mental health issues. Del City residents can also fill out a form for their...
News On 6
OKC Municipal Court Extending Penalty Reduction Program For Outstanding Tickets
The Oklahoma City Municipal Court is extending the penalty reduction program through June for outstanding tickets to help people get a fresh start in the new year. For example, outstanding speeding tickets costing between $600 to $400 can be taken care of for just $155 through the penalty reduction program.
News On 6
Motions To Address Homelessness At OKC City Council Meeting Struck Down
Two proposed Oklahoma City ordinances intended to address homelessness were struck down during a city council meeting Tuesday. “At the end of these discussions, I’m going to move to introduce these ordinances,” said Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher. Stonecipher’s statement was made early in the council’s meeting. The...
News On 6
OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working hard to keep people with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and other constraints from smaller agencies across the state are now forcing them to make the drive to the county where the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply just going to...
News On 6
OCPD Searching For Motorist Who Hit & Killed Woman
A woman and her dog are dead after a hit and run crash on Reno Ave. Near Meridian on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City police say they are searching for the driver who left something behind when they fled the scene. "We respond to an incredible number of hit and runs,"...
News On 6
Will Rogers World Airport Expecting Thousands Ahead Of Thanksgiving
Will Rogers World Airport is expecting the busiest holiday travel season they've encountered since 2019, according to airport officials. “We are almost at pre-pandemic levels, and we are outpacing last year’s numbers," Will Rogers World Airport public and marketing director Stacey Hamm said. "22,000 people are expected to travel this week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday."
News On 6
OKC Police Issue Warrant For Woman Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle
An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman accused of shooting at another woman. Oklahoma City Police said Adriana Austin was attempting to sell a woman a dog, but there was a disagreement over the deposit. When the two met up, Austin was allegedly assaulted by the other women.
News On 6
Midwest City Police Respond To Cyclist Hit By Vehicle
Midwest City Police responded to the scene of a cyclist that had been hit by a vehicle at around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday near Northeast 23rd Street and North Douglas Boulevard. Police blocked off one westbound lane of Northeast 23rd Street while they cleared the scene, but traffic was not affected.
News On 6
Mustang Family Makes Christmas Care Packages For Soldiers Deployed Overseas
A Mustang family with a husband deployed overseas is creating care packages for American soldiers who cannot spend time with loved ones this holiday season. Austin Chancellor left for Kuwait in June and isn't expected to return home until the middle of next year, according to his wife, Pamela. “Just...
News On 6
Sgt. Wells Out Of Hospital After September Chase, Crash
Edmond Police Sergeant Joe Wells has returned home to finish his recovery. On Tuesday, law enforcement from Edmond and beyond escorted Wells from the hospital. Wells has been recovering since he was hit during a police chase while on his patrol motorcycle in September.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Sheriff Talks Extra Patrols, Safety During Thanksgiving Weekend
With millions hitting the road and others lining up for holiday shopping, the Thanksgiving weekend can be hectic across the country. An Oklahoma County Sheriff talked to News 9 about keeping intoxicated drivers off the roads and other ways to stay safe. Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said there will be...
News On 6
Norman Police Adjust To Officer Shortage
Police departments across the country are having trouble getting new recruits in their doors. “The days of having job fairs and people coming to us to seek employment have gone away,” said Major Brent Barbour with the Norman Police Department. He said these are the lowest recruitment numbers he’s...
