ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uscannenbergmedia.com

Tommy Trojan and its Knights: What goes into guarding USC’s mascot?

Picture this: Tommy Trojan standing tall, sword in hand, covered in blue and completely bruin-ed. Thanks to the Trojan Knights, that’s never going to happen. Whether in the sweltering heat or the biting cold—during a bustling class-ridden day or the middle of the night—the Trojan Knights can be found listening to music, doing school work and most importantly, keeping an eye out for the enemy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Trojans silence Bruins in top-20 rivalry showdown

For UCLA redshirt senior quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, it started with a promise of 60 points, sideline taunts and post-play shoulder checks. Then came the turnovers — four of them — the last of which ensured the Victory Bell will be receiving a new, cardinal coat of paint. No....
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC clinches NCAA Tournament spot with MPSF Championship victory

“Underdog” is not a word one usually uses to describe a team led by a 15-time NCAA champion coach. And yet, the Trojans embodied that word over the weekend, becoming the lowest tournament seed ever to win the MPSF Championship and stamping their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Playing Austin College, UCLA and Stanford, the Trojans never trailed for the entire weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC faces UCLA in another installment of the Crosstown Showdown

Last season, UCLA beat USC 62-33 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and dropped the Trojans’ record to 4-6. Fast forward to a little less than a year later and the Trojans are in a completely different position heading into this year’s matchup with the Bruins. USC enters Saturday’s contest with a 9-1 record, with one of the brightest offensive minds in college football in head coach Lincoln Riley and a Heisman Trophy candidate in sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC improves to 3-1 after 2nd-half offense comes alive to take down Mount St. Mary’s

Headline: USC improves to 3-1 after 2nd-half offense comes alive to take down Mount St. Mary’s. Subheadline: The Trojans still look to improve three-point shooting after going 7-for-22. Two days after Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, committed to USC, the Trojans were tested against a...
uscannenbergmedia.com

Thanksgiving travel raises concerns for COVID-19 and influenza

With many students traveling to visit home or going on vacation for Thanksgiving break, health care professionals are raising concerns about potential spikes in COVID-19 and influenza. Considering that the past two holiday seasons, most students were required to be masked, the risk of spreading infections is much higher this...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy