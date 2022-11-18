Read full article on original website
LA Councilwoman-Elect Eunisses Hernandez Announces Top Staffers
Councilwoman-elect Eunisses Hernandez has announced two top staffers for her council office as she prepares to take office on Dec. 12, with both coming from Councilwoman Nithya Raman's office.
signalscv.com
Our View | A Vote of No Confidence
As of this writing, it has been 10 days since the Nov. 8 General Election. And we still don’t know all of the results. California isn’t the only place where this is an issue. But let’s just look at the situation here in Los Angeles County, in the elections we follow most closely in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division
The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
2urbangirls.com
Belizean politician Shyne Barrow visits Inglewood
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Belizean Leader of the Opposition Moses “Shyne” Barrow continues his quest to promote his country as an ideal destination for commerce and tourism with a recent stop to the city of Inglewood last month. Chairman, Senator Michael Peyrefitte joined Barrow in Inglewood where they...
csudh.edu
Toros Take Local Mayoral Races
After days of vote counting, CSUDH alumni Karen Bass and Rex Richardson have scored major victories in a pair of closely-watched mayoral races in Los Angeles and Long Beach, respectively. Their wins clearly demonstrate how Toros have become important players in Southern California politics—when they take office, CSUDH alumni will hold mayorships in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Carson, and Compton.
signalscv.com
Schiavo pulls ahead of Valladares by 571 votes
The tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District has seen both candidates take the lead at least once since election day and the race is still, as of Saturday, too close to call. On Friday, incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held on to a razor-thin 797-vote lead against...
How Rick Caruso spent $104M and still lost the LA mayor’s race
The billionaire’s strategy to drive new voters to the polls was not enough to defeat Rep. Karen Bass.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority
The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
Should San Bernardino Secede From California? Americans Weigh In
A plan for San Bernandino to become its own state does not poll well with most Americans.
easyreadernews.com
ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts
The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
spectrumnews1.com
Republicans see a competitive future in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As Orange County election results rolled in, Democrats have counted their winnings, Republicans have cheered theirs and the county’s political future remains unclear. Both parties are fighting to secure strong candidates in areas of Orange County, with a majority of Vietnamese voters or other...
Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes
Millennium Homes is one of Habitat LA’s latest projects in the city meant to connect low-income families to affordable, to-own units in Central Long Beach. The post Habitat LA gives 9 families keys to new Washington neighborhood townhomes appeared first on Long Beach Post.
spectrumnews1.com
Horvath defeats Hertzberg in Board of Supervisors race
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the 3rd District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent,...
Los Angeles sheriff: 'Corruption won' in election loss to politically backed candidate
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva has taken aim at liberals in his county after being ousted from office in last week's election.
Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal
Why are old-guard Latino politicians so angry at their African American neighbors? It goes back 40 years. The post Black vs. Brown: The Ugly History Behind the City Council Scandal appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Sheriff-elect Robert Luna announces transition team
Newly elected as the next sheriff of Los Angeles County, Robert Luna on Friday announced the leaders he has appointed to his transition team.
2urbangirls.com
Embattled LA Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas breaks his silence in radio interview
LOS ANGELES – Embattled Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas did an exclusive interview with KNX radio instead of appearing on KBLA 1580 with Tavis Smiley to speak directly to his constituents. “I am the elected member of the Los Angeles City Council as we speak,” Ridley-Thomas told KNX’s...
orangecountytribune.com
West leads Gentile by two votes
With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
signalscv.com
County Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 175,050 ballots remain to be counted
Several Santa Clarita Valley elections are still going down to the wire as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office released its latest updated ballot count on Friday. With 175,050 ballots remaining to be counted from the Nov. 8 Genera Election, the races to represent the state’s 40th Assembly District...
orangecountytribune.com
Three elections still undecided
As the week draws to an end, three races of interest to the West Orange County area remain undecided. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Amy Pham West had a three-vote lead over John Gentile in the contest for the District 1 seat on the Westminster City Council. According to...
