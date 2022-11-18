ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Our View | A Vote of No Confidence

As of this writing, it has been 10 days since the Nov. 8 General Election. And we still don’t know all of the results. California isn’t the only place where this is an issue. But let’s just look at the situation here in Los Angeles County, in the elections we follow most closely in the Santa Clarita Valley.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Karen Bass’ Victory as LA’s New Mayor Was a Referendum on Division

The Los Angeles mayoral race this year contrasted two different viewpoints and, most importantly, two different approaches on what the future of LA should be. It garnered national attention compared to past elections, and the angst across the city was palpable as Election Day loomed. Angelenos were exposed to a barrage of political ads on TV, social media – everywhere you can imagine. They were dominated by candidate Rick Caruso, a wealthy real estate developer who tried to buy his way into City Hall, spending $100 million of his own money.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Belizean politician Shyne Barrow visits Inglewood

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Belizean Leader of the Opposition Moses “Shyne” Barrow continues his quest to promote his country as an ideal destination for commerce and tourism with a recent stop to the city of Inglewood last month. Chairman, Senator Michael Peyrefitte joined Barrow in Inglewood where they...
INGLEWOOD, CA
csudh.edu

Toros Take Local Mayoral Races

After days of vote counting, CSUDH alumni Karen Bass and Rex Richardson have scored major victories in a pair of closely-watched mayoral races in Los Angeles and Long Beach, respectively. Their wins clearly demonstrate how Toros have become important players in Southern California politics—when they take office, CSUDH alumni will hold mayorships in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Carson, and Compton.
CARSON, CA
signalscv.com

Schiavo pulls ahead of Valladares by 571 votes

The tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District has seen both candidates take the lead at least once since election day and the race is still, as of Saturday, too close to call. On Friday, incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, held on to a razor-thin 797-vote lead against...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org

Serious Management & Transparency Problems Persist at the Embattled OC Power Authority

The board — which is chaired by Irvine City Councilman Mike Carroll — took its vote the day before a new slate of Council candidates in Huntington Beach, who campaigned on the promise to pull out of OCPA, won election. Sources also say that the Orange County Board of Supervisors will soon discuss pulling the County out of OCPA as well. That would leave just Irvine, Fullerton and Buena Park as member cities. If Huntington Beach and the County exit, it is unclear whether enough ratepayers would be left to keep OCPA afloat.
IRVINE, CA
easyreadernews.com

ELECTION 2022 – Election Day results fortified by further vote counts

The race for school board and City Council in Manhattan Beach is nearly completed. In the week after Election Day, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office tallied a few thousand late-arriving mail-in ballots, and the initial results both held and increased in both the Manhattan Beach City Council and school board race.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Republicans see a competitive future in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As Orange County election results rolled in, Democrats have counted their winnings, Republicans have cheered theirs and the county’s political future remains unclear. Both parties are fighting to secure strong candidates in areas of Orange County, with a majority of Vietnamese voters or other...
spectrumnews1.com

Horvath defeats Hertzberg in Board of Supervisors race

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Lindsey Horvath will take office next month as the new Los Angeles County supervisor representing the 3rd District, pledging to repeat her success as West Hollywood’s mayor and City Council member in reducing homelessness. Horvath declared victory Thursday night, 37 minutes before her opponent,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

West leads Gentile by two votes

With 26,204 votes still left to process countywide, some elections in the West Orange County area remained close on Thursday night. The tightest contest is in Westminster’s District 1, where Amy Phan West leads John Gentile by just two votes: 3,102 votes to 3,100 votes, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Three elections still undecided

As the week draws to an end, three races of interest to the West Orange County area remain undecided. As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Amy Pham West had a three-vote lead over John Gentile in the contest for the District 1 seat on the Westminster City Council. According to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy