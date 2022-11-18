ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Charlotte helicopter pilots remember Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chip Tayag was the pilot of WBTV’s Sky3, but he was also a loving husband, step father, and uncle to 13 nieces and nephews. He married the love of his life Kerry three years ago. In a statement to WBTV, his wife Kerry said:. “Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Families of fallen pilot, meteorologist share statements after fatal crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The families of the two men killed in the Sky3 helicopter crash shared statements Wednesday reflecting on their loved ones’ lives. Pilot Chip Tayag and meteorologist Jason Myers were killed Tuesday when Sky3 crashed along I-77. Tayag’s wife, Kerry, released the following statement:. Chip...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Abandoned homes causing problems for neighbors in Clover

According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers with his family

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Information Police Department, shots were fired just before 12:30 p.m. along the 4400 block of South Tryon Street. Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte community remembers WBTV’s Jason Myers and Chip Tayag

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Remembering Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV mourning the loss of meteorologist Jason Myers, pilot Chip Tayag

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened near Interstate 77 at the Nations Ford Road exit. WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged after allegedly firing gun in dispute with neighbors

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired in a dispute between neighbors resulted in charges for a man in Rowan County, according to deputies. The incident was reported on Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. on Carrie Drive. Deputies say they were called to a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, standing in his driveway. Eagle is alleged to have told deputies that he was just “trying to start his weedeater.”
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Photos of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and his family

Our friend and colleague, Jason Myers, is seen here with members of his family.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV meteorologists remember colleague Jason Myers

Estimates are that 72,000 passengers will be traveling through the airport each day over the next 10 days. WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. Both Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in that crash. WBTV...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire

It's happening at 5 p.m. at the corner of Mint and Graham streets outside Bank of America Stadium.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

WBTV photographers remember pilot Chip Tayag

WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash. Both Tayag and WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers were killed in that crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Safety ahead of Thanksgiving Eve Parade in Charlotte

A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Wife of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag releases statement following tragic crash

Unbeknownst to most, Jason Myers volunteered at Arborbrook Christian Academy in Union County to teach students science.
UNION COUNTY, NC

