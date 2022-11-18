ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Larson's 16 lead Charleston (SC) over Kent State 74-72

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ryan Larson scored 16 points, and Jaylon Scott made a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to give Charleston (SC) a 74-72 victory over Kent State. The Cougars are now 6-1 on the season, while the Golden Flashes moved to 5-1.
CHARLESTON, SC
Randleman's 18 lead High Point past Tennessee State 77-72

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Led by Bryant Randleman's 18 points, the High Point Panthers defeated the Tennessee State Tigers 77-72 on Wednesday night. The Tigers were led by Adong Makuoi, Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. and Christian Brown with 12 points each. The Panthers are now 5-1 with the victory and the Tigers fell to 4-2.
HIGH POINT, NC
Ash scores 19 as The Citadel takes down New Orleans 72-65

NEW ORLEANS — Led by Austin Ash's 19 points, The Citadel Bulldogs defeated the New Orleans Privateers 72-65 on Wednesday. The Privateers were led in scoring by Jordan Johnson, who finished with 17 points. The Bulldogs are now 3-2 on the season, while the Privateers moved to 1-3.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

