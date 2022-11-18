NEW ORLEANS — Led by Austin Ash's 19 points, The Citadel Bulldogs defeated the New Orleans Privateers 72-65 on Wednesday. The Privateers were led in scoring by Jordan Johnson, who finished with 17 points. The Bulldogs are now 3-2 on the season, while the Privateers moved to 1-3.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO