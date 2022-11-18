Read full article on original website
WBTV
CMPD searching for suspect that shot person inside CATS center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are looking for two suspects that shot someone inside the transit center in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday night. Police said a verbal altercation took place sometime Wednesday evening that led to a victim being shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic says.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
NC woman arrested for shooting, seriously injuring her husband: Sheriff
An Iron Station man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting, authorities said.
qcnews.com
Detectives investigating homicide near south Charlotte hotel, police say
Detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Detectives investigating homicide near south Charlotte …. Detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Wilks, Brown hand out Harris Teeters holiday meal …. Last week...
WBTV
Southwest Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead
CMPD: 4 arrested in connection with Charlotte father’s killing
CHARLOTTE — Four people are in custody facing various charges after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte earlier this month. The shooting happened early in the morning on Nov. 6. Officers went to an area of Central Ave. near Kilborne Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim’s family confirmed to our partners at Telemundo Charlotte that his name was Wilson Gutierrez.
Wanted: Suspect in shooting near Enderly Park neighborhood
Surveillance images have been released by CMPD of a suspect who is being sought after exchanging gunfire near Enderly Park.
Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her. The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.
WBTV
One injured in Gaston County shooting, suspect in custody
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near the Town of Dallas on Sunday night, local officials said. According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting happened near a Food Lion on New Hope Road. Jaterra Deborah Malisa Grant, 25, allegedly shot her boyfriend after a domestic dispute.
Suspect in Hickory shooting caught at car dealership, police say
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Hickory Sunday night, police said. The Hickory Police Department was called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southwest, a block away from Southside Heights Park, around 10 p.m. Sunday. When officers got to the area, they found the victim, 43-year-old Christopher Woods, dead from multiple gunshots.
‘So angry’: Charlotte woman wants change after friend hurt in Colorado mass shooting
CHARLOTTE — As the nation comes to terms with the mass shooting at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend, we’re learning more about its connection to Charlotte. Five people were killed and 25 others were hurt at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. WXLV, an ABC...
WBTV
2 dead in helicopter crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte
11-year-old girl reported missing from middle school in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — An 11-year-old girl has been reported missing after being dropped off at Alexander Graham Middle School Tuesday morning. Family members said Drakayla Ivey was last seen at the school before its second block. Ivey has a cellphone. However, family members said their calls keep going to voicemail.
WBTV
WBTV Sky 3 pilot Chip Tayag credited with keeping others safe before deadly helicopter crash
WBTV
Rowan investigators locate stolen camper, still searching for pickup truck and driver
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the larceny of a camper that has since been recovered. They say a Jayco popup camper was stolen from the Public Storage location at 125 Grace Church Road in Salisbury. The larceny occurred on November 8...
WBTV
Police: 14 people, including child, held at gunpoint in Salisbury home invasion
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police say 14 people, including a 3-year-old child, were held at gunpoint by two armed men who forced their way into a home. According to the police report, two men kicked in the front door of a home on South Shaver Street just after 1 a.m. on Saturday.
860wacb.com
Missing Teen And Boyfriend From Statesville Found Safe
Two individuals, including a teenager reported missing have been found. The Statesville Police Department reports that 16-year-old Chloe Hastings and her boyfriend, Ayden Wood, were found safe in Florida. As reported on November 15, Hastings went missing and it was believed that she may have ran away with Wood. On...
WCNC
1 hurt in shooting at Food Lion in Gaston County, police say
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A woman is in custody in connection with a shooting that injured one person at a Food Lion in Gaston County on Sunday, investigators said. Police believe the suspect, 25-year-old Jaterra Deborah Malisa Grant, was having an argument with her 24-year-old boyfriend in a car in the Food Lion parking lot on New Hope Road Sunday around 9 p.m. Police said at one point during the argument, Grant got out of the car and fired shots into the car, striking her boyfriend once.
WBTV
Witnesses react to deadly WBTV helicopter crash and events leading up to it
