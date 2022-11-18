Zinnias are warm season, flowering annuals that are easy to grow from seed. Grown in full sun, these herbaceous plants will bloom from summer to frost. Intense breeding efforts have produced such a wide variety of plant sizes, flower colors, and flower shapes making them very versatile in the garden. Depending on the size, zinnias can be grown in containers or window boxes, as small border plants, in the garden, and for cut flowers. Seeds can be sown directly in the soil or small bedding plants can be purchased from garden centers. The flowers support beneficial insects, bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

