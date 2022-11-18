Just a quick post today to share a video of the Hillsboro Holly Days 2022 and Tree lighting as seen from above. One of our readers sent this in to us, and we are sharing it with all of you. The events of the day and the evening tree lighting went off without a hitch. The smiles of the kids and all in attendance were enough to prove that the event was awesome. We enjoyed the vendors and all of the people who stopped by our office at 222 East Main to visit for a bit. The songs, music, food, vendors, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their court were so fun! Topping it all off was the tree lighting which we share with you here today!

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO