Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
hillsboroherald.com
Hillsboro Holly Days 2022 Lights Up The Sky
Just a quick post today to share a video of the Hillsboro Holly Days 2022 and Tree lighting as seen from above. One of our readers sent this in to us, and we are sharing it with all of you. The events of the day and the evening tree lighting went off without a hitch. The smiles of the kids and all in attendance were enough to prove that the event was awesome. We enjoyed the vendors and all of the people who stopped by our office at 222 East Main to visit for a bit. The songs, music, food, vendors, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their court were so fun! Topping it all off was the tree lighting which we share with you here today!
Eater
Model Ireland Baldwin and Musician RAC Will Open a Cafe and Wine Bar on the Oregon Coast
Compared to its tourist-beloved neighbor to the south, Gearhart, Oregon — population 1,836 — is a quiet stop along the Oregon Coast. It doesn’t have the cinematic history of Astoria or the cheese-lover destination in Tillamook; it’s a place that values its tranquil nooks and hidden respites, with beach grass creeping over the sandy dunes and driftwood scattered along the aptly named Little Beach.
WWEEK
Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.
The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
Channel 6000
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Officials: Wildfire just outside of Seaside spreads to 20 acres
Seaside officials say that a 20-acre wildfire began on Thursday evening and is expected to last through the night.
lohslakeviews.com
Jumping Barrels remains a favorite illegal pastime
Unless you lived under a rock for the past two years, you know about every Lake Oswego teenager’s favorite summertime activity: jumping Barrels. Barrels is quite literally, a huge wooden barrel, that sits 40 feet above the murky waters of the Willamette River. It is located at Foothills Park in Old Town Lake Oswego. In the warmer months of the year, kids of all ages congregate on the grass lawn at Foothills Park, play Spike Ball, lay out to tan, or walk down the pathway to Barrels to make the jump into the river.
kykn.com
PGE Encourages Customers To Prepare Now For Possible Winter Outages
Portland, Ore. — With cooler temperatures coming to Oregon, Portland General Electric is ready for the season and wants customers to be prepared, too. When it comes to heating a home, there are easy steps customers can take to save energy and money. Each degree you lower your thermostat...
What’s the best grocery store in Salem?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Salem? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
Forest Grove faces severe rent burden
One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
Powerful winds now; rain and snow Thanksgiving week
Strong winds will continue to ruffle the greater Portland area this week. On Wednesday, wind speeds will hold around 18 mph with 31-mph gusts. Some high-elevation locations like the Vista House are seeing gusts as strong as 80 mph.
‘It’s just so selfish’: Couple has wedding items stolen in Portland on honeymoon
A wedding dress and other crucial things from a couple's wedding were stolen in Portland just two days after they exchanged vows.
WWEEK
Taft Home Is Still Vacant Nearly a Year After It Displaced 70 Low-Income Seniors
A residential hotel that closed last December after serving low-income and disabled seniors for decades remains shuttered nearly a year after it vacated the building of the 70 vulnerable seniors who called it home. The Taft Home, an old hotel in Southwest Portland, closed after its longtime private operator Concepts...
ODF: Level 3 evacuations ordered for wind-driven fire in Clatsop County
Level 3 "go now" evacuations have been ordered after escaped burned piles, propelled by east winds, sparked several fires, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Clatsop County Issues Air Quality Advisory For Seaside and Gearhart
Clatsop County is issuing an air quality advisory for the Seaside and Gearhart areas due to wildfire smoke. AirNow.gov reports that at this Very Unhealthy air quality level, everyone in that area needs to be concerned and recommends the following actions: Sensitive groups: Avoid all physical activity outdoors. Move activities indoors or reschedule to a time when air quality is better.Everyone else: Avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Consider moving activities indoors or rescheduling to a time when air quality is better. For more information, visit the Clatsop County website or AirNow.gov to keep informed about air quality levels in your area. Also, AirNow.gov has a mobile app that you can download to track air quality wherever you are.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Western Washington Man Seriously Injured After Being Shot in Duck Hunting Incident in Cathlamet
CATHLAMET, WA - A 53-year-old man from Cowlitz County, WA was seriously injured after being accidently shot while duck hunting over the weekend in Cathlamet at Elochoman Slough, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. Wahkiakum County Emergency Management Services and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Cable collapse highlight I-5 Bridge safety concerns
No one was hurt in the Nov. 17 the a 275-foot length length of cable fell onto a narrow walkway.A 275-foot, 2-inch-thick cable fell along a narrow pathway of the southbound Interstate Bridge span on Thursday, Nov. 17. No cars or pedestrians were in the area, and nobody was hurt. The incident required a lift of the southbound span for repairs, however. Experts say this is just the latest of many safety issues on the bridge that thousands cross every day between Oregon and Washington. A project to replace the aging spans has been authorized by both states. "We've always...
Comments / 0