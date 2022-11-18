Read full article on original website
WTVC
Motion to Intervene filed by law office, former Budgetel Residents
Chattanooga, Tenn. — A Chattanooga law office representing more than 80 people displaced from the "Budgetel" is asking for a court intervention. An attorney from Wright & Woodward, PLLC sent us a copy of the Motion to Intervene. Motion to Intervene by Christy Marie on Scribd. The request asks...
WDEF
Mayor Wamp Agrees to County Commission Resolution on Taylor
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A new chapter in the saga over whether or not Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp can fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor occurred this afternoon. The discussion was tense over whether Mayor Wamp would be compliant with a resolution passed by the Commission. Wamp opened his comments by saying, “We’re all here today, because by surprise on Wednesday, you all brought forward this resolution that brought us to here.”
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
mymix1041.com
Athens City Manager Resigns Monday Night
The city manager in Athens, Tennessee will resign on Monday night after a year’s worth of back-and-forth between him, city council members and citizens of the city. During a packed and, at times, quite heated special city council meeting, the council reached a separation agreement with City Manager Seth Sumner. It’s just a day before a new city council is scheduled to be sworn in.
chattanoogacw.com
Hear that? New noise ordinance affecting homeowners under discussion in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga's City Council is hoping a new ordinance will make some noise -- or rather, keep excessive noise at the wrong time to a minimum. A noise ordinance is already in place for downtown; An amended ordinance would expand the regulation to the suburbs of the Scenic City.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buckner Makes History at HCSO
Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County spent thousands in defense of former sheriff deputy over last 3 years
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Daniel Wilkey resigned from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in 2019. But, after 3 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal expenses, the county continues to defend the embattled officer. And at what cost for taxpayers?. It's a battle Attorney Robin Flores didn't...
WTVC
Hamilton County School Board addresses Budgetel closure that affects 71 kids
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After the extended stay motel "The Budgetel" was closed down by the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office, many people including some Hamilton County students are looking for new homes. The Hamilton County School Board met Thursday and, while it was not on the agenda, it was...
WTVC
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
mymix1041.com
Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga
From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WDEF
Memorial Services set for House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge
ATLANTA (WDEF) – Georgia officials have announced public memorial services for House Speaker David Ralston. The Blue Ridge politician and lawyer passed away on Wednesday. The Governor has ordered that state flags fly at halt-staff in his honor and his body will lay in state at the Georgia capitol.
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
WTVC
Free flu shots available in Hamilton County starting Monday, says health department
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — With flu cases already quite high in Tennessee, the Hamilton County Health Department says people can get free flu vaccines, starting net Monday. The shots are available for anyone 6 months and older, and you don't need an appointment to get one. Earlier this month,...
WDEF
Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
WTVC
"This is really happening:" Budgetel evictees can't go back to claim left behind property
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — It has been four days since Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp shut down the Budgetel Inn. One couple tells us they didn't lose just their home, but so much more. We lost everything. Tisha Morgan tells us. Robert and Tisha Morgan have been struggling...
WDEF
Credit Union Teller charged with embezzlement
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale investigators have arrested a Credit Union teller on charges of embezzlement. Leilana Bearce has been charged with theft over $10,000. Investigators say she embezzled more than $47,000 as a teller at Collegedale Credit Union. The investigation started when a customer reported several transactions in...
WDEF
Flu vaccine now free at the Health Department
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department will begin offering free flu shots next week without appointments. Anyone from ages 6 months and up are eligible. They are making the vaccines free in hopes of heading off what has already been a heavy flu season in our area.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE
Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roane County (Roane County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Roane County on Wednesday morning. According to Tennessee Highway Patrol officers, John Michel Gogvava Leon,33 was Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez's,56 only passenger as he was operating a business vehicle on Interstate 40.
