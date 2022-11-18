ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, TN

Comments / 5

WTVC

Motion to Intervene filed by law office, former Budgetel Residents

Chattanooga, Tenn. — A Chattanooga law office representing more than 80 people displaced from the "Budgetel" is asking for a court intervention. An attorney from Wright & Woodward, PLLC sent us a copy of the Motion to Intervene. Motion to Intervene by Christy Marie on Scribd. The request asks...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mayor Wamp Agrees to County Commission Resolution on Taylor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A new chapter in the saga over whether or not Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp can fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor occurred this afternoon. The discussion was tense over whether Mayor Wamp would be compliant with a resolution passed by the Commission. Wamp opened his comments by saying, “We’re all here today, because by surprise on Wednesday, you all brought forward this resolution that brought us to here.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Nov. 22

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 22. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Quinton Carter – Resisting/Pro Capias, Insurance. Rashawn Caslin – Unlawful Possession Firearm, Theft of Property, Criminal Impersonation, Simple Possession Marijuana. Jacob Eigh –...
EAST RIDGE, TN
mymix1041.com

Athens City Manager Resigns Monday Night

The city manager in Athens, Tennessee will resign on Monday night after a year’s worth of back-and-forth between him, city council members and citizens of the city. During a packed and, at times, quite heated special city council meeting, the council reached a separation agreement with City Manager Seth Sumner. It’s just a day before a new city council is scheduled to be sworn in.
ATHENS, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buckner Makes History at HCSO

Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Fugitive dies in officer-involved shooting with U.S. Marshals in Chattanooga

From Local 3 News: A wanted fugitive has died after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Marshals early Wednesday morning at Shallowford Road hotel in Chattanooga. Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said in a news release that John R. Wells Jr., 49, was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and violation of probation for the October 27, 2022 shooting of his wife in the Villanow Community of Walker County.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Memorial Services set for House Speaker David Ralston of Blue Ridge

ATLANTA (WDEF) – Georgia officials have announced public memorial services for House Speaker David Ralston. The Blue Ridge politician and lawyer passed away on Wednesday. The Governor has ordered that state flags fly at halt-staff in his honor and his body will lay in state at the Georgia capitol.
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Occupants at East Ridge Motel Given Short Eviction Notice

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- Occupants at the Budgetel Inn and Suites Motel in East Ridge are outraged with what they are describing as an abrupt eviction notice. The motel, located on North Mack Smith Road off of Ringgold Road near the interstate, has had a troubled past. The property used to be the Superior Creek Lodge before it was closed down in 2015. The property came back in 2018 as the Budgetel Inn and Suites.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Credit Union Teller charged with embezzlement

COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Collegedale investigators have arrested a Credit Union teller on charges of embezzlement. Leilana Bearce has been charged with theft over $10,000. Investigators say she embezzled more than $47,000 as a teller at Collegedale Credit Union. The investigation started when a customer reported several transactions in...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WDEF

Flu vaccine now free at the Health Department

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department will begin offering free flu shots next week without appointments. Anyone from ages 6 months and up are eligible. They are making the vaccines free in hopes of heading off what has already been a heavy flu season in our area.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN BITES BOYFRIEND ON NOSE IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE

Units were dispatched to a Hayes Street Apartment for a possible physical domestic. Upon arrival an officer made contact with a man that was observed to have blood on the upper right side of his lip. The man stated that his nose was bitten and he was struck by his...
CROSSVILLE, TN

