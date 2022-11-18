Columbia Police respond to incident at apartment complex

MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department is warning of a person calling and pretending to be a detective with the department, according to a press release. At this point, the scammer appears to target professionals often working with police departments and prosecutors, the release said. The scam itself involves a lie regarding a missed subpoena for court and a resulting arrest warrant, with the caller then saying they can take care of posting bond on the warrant over the phone.

