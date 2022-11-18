Columbia Police respond to incident at apartment complex

Read full article on original website
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope Opehem
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
krcgtv.com
Columbia police investigate unexplained death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Columbia police have not ruled out foul play as they conduct a death investigation on Clinkscales Avenue near the Activities and Recreation Center. Neighbors of the house at 212 Clinkscales say a fire truck arrived at around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by several police cruisers. Soon, the house was surrounded by yellow police tape. The crime scene investigation van is also on scene.
KOMU
KOMU
Man faces serious injuries after Jeep crashes, overturns on Highway 179
JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man has serious injuries after a crash Wednesday. The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) said it responded to the 1300 block of Highway 179 at 8:30 a.m. for the crash. Todd Cardone, 54, was driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound on the highway when the...
kjluradio.com
One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia
An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
krcgtv.com
KOMU
Reward offered for information about property damage in Farber
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Officials are offering a monetary reward for any information related to a property damage incident in Farber. On Nov. 15, the Audrain County Sheriff's Office took a report of property damage. The sheriff's office said someone spray painted portions of the concession stand and other structures in the city park.
KOMU
Trial set for first suspect in shooting that killed Battle High School student
COLUMBIA - A trial has been set for a Columbia teenager charged in the deadly February shooting of a Battle High School student. Oscar Ashford, 18, will face a jury trial starting Dec. 20, at 9 a.m., according to online court records. Ashford's first-degree murder charge was dropped to a...
Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia
A semi-truck fire Tuesday afternoon caused Interstate 70 traffic to slow to a standstill near Columbia. The post Truck fire brings Interstate 70 to a halt east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people with outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A department official pulled over a vehicle with expired played near the Clark Lane and Interstate 70 connector in Columbia. Mercedes Pattillo, 21, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, deputies developed probable The post Two arrested after Boone County traffic stop; stolen mail found appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Moberly man charged with murder granted change of venue
A court case for a Moberly man charged with first-degree murder has been transferred from Randolph County to Linn County on a change of venue. An arraignment is scheduled for 58-year-old John Fitzgerald Tucker in Linn County on December 6th. A probable cause statement accuses Tucker of shooting a white...
KOMU
Mexico Public Safety warns of scam caller posing as detective
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department is warning of a person calling and pretending to be a detective with the department, according to a press release. At this point, the scammer appears to target professionals often working with police departments and prosecutors, the release said. The scam itself involves a lie regarding a missed subpoena for court and a resulting arrest warrant, with the caller then saying they can take care of posting bond on the warrant over the phone.
KOMU
Columbia City Council rejects proposed police surveillance program
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council failed to pass a video surveillance program by a vote of 4 to 3 on Monday night. FUSUS is a video surveillance software program that would have given Columbia police access to public or private surveillance cameras that choose to opt in to the program.
KOMU
Northland Drive traffic calming meeting to be held on Dec. 1
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works department will hold an informal open house meeting concerning the traffic calming of Northland Drive. The meeting will be held on Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A in City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. The street is known...
Fulton man faces federal drug charge
FULTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A Fulton man is facing federal drug charges for allegedly trying to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine in August. The MUSTANG drug task force allegedly received a tip in July from someone who saw Clayton Craddock, 38, distribute methamphetamine at his Fulton residence, according to court documents. Craddock was on The post Fulton man faces federal drug charge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Wanted murder suspect captured in Mexico
A woman accused in a Mid – Missouri drug killing is back in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts is charged with murder in the killing of Lauro Garza Perez in 2019. Another suspect, Ruben Charles – Cabrera, is thought to still be in Mexico, where Ricketts was captured.
KRMS Radio
Man Involved In Miller County Crash Arrested
A one-vehicle crash in Miller county resulted in an arrest Friday. Joseph O’Dell of Eldon was allegedly driving on the wrong side of the roadway which led to a crash. Officers determined O’Dell was driving under the influence and also without insurance at the time, and placed him under arrest.
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 23
An LGBTQ community center in Columbia held a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. A suspect is charged in connection to the killings. Police...
