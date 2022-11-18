ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Expedia's air travel hacks for 2023

ST. LOUIS — As we head into the holidays, many travelers have already expanded their travel plans and aspirations. But, traveling isn’t always so simple. Thankfully, Expedia has released its 2023 Air Travel Hacks Report, providing data-backed tips to help save travelers time and money. The main takeaway?...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Black Friday Deals with online clothing store 'Bean Boutique'

You've heard Show Me St. Louis say it more than once now, that is, shop local this holiday season. Bean Boutique is an online clothing store based out of St. Louis. The business prides themselves on staying up with the latest trends, at an affordable price. Lindsey Been stopped by...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

#LoveLocalSTL: Encouraging St. Louis to shop local this holiday season

ST. LOUIS — #LoveLocalSTL is an awareness campaign to encourage everyone in our region to support local businesses when shopping for the holidays. From May’s Night Market to the Experience Booklet to Black-Owned Black Friday, many of your favorite #STLMade are offering ways to shop local this holiday season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Millions of people hitting the road for Thanksgiving this week

ST. LOUIS — Millions of Americans will be traveling across the country in the air and on the road this Thanksgiving holiday week. Although it will be busy on the roads this year, gas prices in Missouri are the cheapest they've been since February. According to AAA, the average...
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

St. Louis hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian died late Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in St. Louis' Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on South 14th Street between Clark and Choteau avenues, near downtown St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Babes in Business STL holiday gift guide

ST. LOUIS — Babes in Business was created to bring strong and inspired women together. The organization hopes to create a community of women hustling toward their dreams and goals. Whether a business has been successful for years, or an idea that has yet to come to fruition, Babes in Business welcomes everyone!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Annual Lemon Pepper Kickback Back in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — November 23, just a day before Thanksgiving, the festivities begin! The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL is making it's way back to St. Louis. The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL was created in 2017 to enhance culture & connections in St. Louis, MO. Remember your first basement party or those infamous house parties from college? That is what the kickback is!
SAINT LOUIS, MO

