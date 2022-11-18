Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
KSDK
Remarkably Authentic, Reliably Sourced, and Refreshingly Local: Kent Jewelry
ST. LOUIS — After a 35-year history in Rolla, Missouri, Kent Jewelry opened a second location in the heart of downtown Kirkwood. They say it's “remarkably authentic, reliably sourced, and refreshingly local” And with just one step into this business’s store – customers see just that!
KSDK
Expedia's air travel hacks for 2023
ST. LOUIS — As we head into the holidays, many travelers have already expanded their travel plans and aspirations. But, traveling isn’t always so simple. Thankfully, Expedia has released its 2023 Air Travel Hacks Report, providing data-backed tips to help save travelers time and money. The main takeaway?...
KSDK
Black Friday Deals with online clothing store 'Bean Boutique'
You've heard Show Me St. Louis say it more than once now, that is, shop local this holiday season. Bean Boutique is an online clothing store based out of St. Louis. The business prides themselves on staying up with the latest trends, at an affordable price. Lindsey Been stopped by...
KSDK
I-Team: Mail theft surging ahead of holiday season
One woman lost more than $7,000. Here's why lawmakers and postal inspectors are at odds over mail thefts that have cost victims in St. Louis thousands of dollars.
KSDK
Philip Johnson Salon & Spa welcomes wellness to CWE for full service self-care
ST. LOUIS - A maintenance market for all of your self care needs is sitting in the Central West End and ready to welcome you with the latest wellness services. Philip Johnson Salon and Spa is a known name in the CWE, but now that the business is under new ownership, customers can expect a fresh new list of services, too.
KSDK
Last-minute hearing on the execution of Kevin Johnson may slow down process
The fate of the Missouri man will be determined next week. Kevin Johnson killed a Kirkwood police officer, William McEntee, in 2005.
KSDK
#LoveLocalSTL: Encouraging St. Louis to shop local this holiday season
ST. LOUIS — #LoveLocalSTL is an awareness campaign to encourage everyone in our region to support local businesses when shopping for the holidays. From May’s Night Market to the Experience Booklet to Black-Owned Black Friday, many of your favorite #STLMade are offering ways to shop local this holiday season.
KSDK
Millions of people hitting the road for Thanksgiving this week
ST. LOUIS — Millions of Americans will be traveling across the country in the air and on the road this Thanksgiving holiday week. Although it will be busy on the roads this year, gas prices in Missouri are the cheapest they've been since February. According to AAA, the average...
KSDK
Secondhand Sunday: All you need to know about the sustainable shopping holiday
ST. LOUIS — You probably know about Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard about Secondhand Sunday? 2022 marks the inaugural celebration of the shopping holiday. Recognized by the registrar at National Day Calendar, the Sunday after Thanksgiving is a day to embrace thrifty...
KSDK
Santa's Helpers has fulfilled St. Louis families' Christmas wishes for decades
Started by Rita Swiener, Santa's Helpers has provided St. Louis-area families in need with holiday gifts. The nonprofit serves over 3,500 children each year.
KSDK
Small Business Saturday Shopping at Addi Lu’s means joining a family
“We do glass engraving where we do not put it in a machine and tell a computer what to put it in, I do it all by hand,” says Stotts. “We do wood burning; we can personalize charcuterie boards where instead of putting in a machine, I hand personalize them.”
KSDK
St. Louis hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian died late Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle in St. Louis' Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on South 14th Street between Clark and Choteau avenues, near downtown St. Louis.
KSDK
Gun safety advocates urge the community to take action heading into holiday season
Gun safety advocates are urging the community to take action as the holidays approach. Gun locks are available at all the City of St. Louis library locations.
KSDK
Troubled gas station in north Florissant ordered to shut down in 30 days
There has been complaints about drug deals, robberies, and deadly shootings. Some people call the station, "Shoot'em up Shell."
KSDK
Lights, Camera, Animals: Dana DiPiazza previews popular, annual Wild Lights event at St. Louis Zoo
ST. LOUIS - Sleigh bells are officially ringing and so are ‘jingle bears’ at the St. Louis Zoo. The popular, annual Wild Lights event is back and in full swing. Dana DiPiazza stopped by Wednesday morning to bring Show Me St. Louis viewers a sneak peek. In addition...
KSDK
Babes in Business STL holiday gift guide
ST. LOUIS — Babes in Business was created to bring strong and inspired women together. The organization hopes to create a community of women hustling toward their dreams and goals. Whether a business has been successful for years, or an idea that has yet to come to fruition, Babes in Business welcomes everyone!
KSDK
Find unique gifts for those on your holiday shopping list at Jewels on Hampton
Jewels on Hampton is a hidden gem in South St. Louis where you are bound to knock those items off your Holiday list. Customers can find everything from custom jewelry, diamonds, precious jewels, rare currency, even collectibles and antiques. This unique shop doubles as full-service fine jewelry store with a...
KSDK
Parenting through the Holidays: Therapist shares tips for holiday gatherings
ST. LOUIS — With all of the joy the holidays bring, they can often times bring some stress, too. Monday morning, Stacy McCann with Present Moment Counseling, joined Mary in studio with tips to avoid parent burnout during the holiday season. She shared 4 easy reminders to follow:. Prep...
KSDK
Mueller Furniture supporting Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights Campaign
Mueller Furniture is a 4th generation family-owned business with a flagship location located in Belleville, Illinois, Lake St. Louis at the Meadows shopping center and their newest location in Ellisville off Manchester Road. Mueller Furniture is participating in The Salvation Army’s annual Tree of Lights campaign to help make sure...
KSDK
Annual Lemon Pepper Kickback Back in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — November 23, just a day before Thanksgiving, the festivities begin! The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL is making it's way back to St. Louis. The Lemon Pepper Kickback STL was created in 2017 to enhance culture & connections in St. Louis, MO. Remember your first basement party or those infamous house parties from college? That is what the kickback is!
Comments / 0