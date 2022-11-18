More than 500 birders from all over the country and world flocked to the 29th Annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival held last week, Nov. 9 -13 in Harlingen, Texas. Although the festival is based in the mid-valley, it offers birding tours, led by expert birding guides, to all corners of the RGV, including habitats on South Padre Island, a world-renowned hot-spot for birds and birding.

