Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
goutrgv.com
UTRGV and Texas Set to Host Men's Basketball Doubleheader Monday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (2-2) is set to host a doubleheader with the No. 11 Texas Longhorns (3-0) on Monday at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. UTRGV plays the Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at...
No. 11 Texas soars into meeting with Northern Arizona
No. 11 Texas will be flying high when it travels south to the border Monday to face Northern Arizona in
goutrgv.com
#1 Volleyball Set for WAC Tournament Semifinals vs. #4 Utah Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team (25-5), the #1 seed in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament, faces the #4 Utah Valley University Wolverines (17-10) in the semifinals on Friday at 7 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. The first 500...
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Conlcudes Road Trip at Kansas on Sunday
LAWRENCE, Kansas – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team (2-2) wraps up their road trip when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (2-0) on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros will be back in action on Nov. 29 at 12 p.m....
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Falls at Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball closed out its road trip with a 73-43 loss to the Kansas University Jaywaks on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros (2-3) were led by junior Mele Kailahi who scored 17 points, on 6-of-9 shooting,...
Weslaco’s season comes to an end
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (Valley Central) — Weslaco lost its second round matchup to San Antonio Harlan, 49-3. Weather conditions were a factor from kickoff at Buccaneer Stadium. Kicker Angel Gonzalez scored the Panthers’ only points. Gonzalez hit a 45-yard field goal on their opening drive in the first quarter. The Hawks scored 49 unanswered the […]
Chris Irving, Nathaniel Ortega shine as San Antonio Vets beats Sharyland in 5A DII Texas football playoffs
Irving threw for four touchdown passes and Ortega tallied a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six, defensively to help lead San Antonio Veterans to a hard-fought 35-23 win over Sharyland in their area round matchup in the Class 5A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
Nov. 18 Area Round Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Highlights and scores of area round playoff games featuring teams from the Rio Grande Valley on Nov. 18. Harlingen, PSJA North and McAllen won their area round football games to advance to the third round of the playoffs. Five teams from the Valley have moved on to the third round. San […]
goutrgv.com
UTRGV announces approval of football, women’s aquatics, band, spirit programs
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas System Board of Regents has approved the expansion of spirit programs and authorized the creation of marching bands and football and women's swimming and diving programs for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The approval came Thursday, and includes an...
Corpus Chrisiti, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Weslaco High School football team will have a game with John Marshall Harlan High School on November 19, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations.
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Hundreds flock to birding center to witness first-ever Texas record
More than 500 birders from all over the country and world flocked to the 29th Annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival held last week, Nov. 9 -13 in Harlingen, Texas. Although the festival is based in the mid-valley, it offers birding tours, led by expert birding guides, to all corners of the RGV, including habitats on South Padre Island, a world-renowned hot-spot for birds and birding.
Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
Cameron County closes some beach access due to weather conditions
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to weather conditions, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has ordered to temporarily close beach access, according to a news release. As stated in the release, effective immediately, Trevino has closed some county beaches until further notice. According to the release, beaches in South Padre Island such as, Isla […]
RGV officials urge caution as wet streets, fast drivers lead to uptick in crashes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley motorists on Friday might have seen a car flipped over on the roadside in Harlingen — or perhaps any number of other accidents as drivers navigated wet streets. Authorities are urging drivers to remain cautious after seeing an uptick in vehicle accidents caused by wet weather conditions over […]
sbnewspaper.com
Lopez’s electoral victory historic for SB
Last week, San Benito CISD Board of Trustees Vice-President Janie Lopez was elected as District 37’s state representative, amassing 20,418 total votes, defeating Harlingen businessman, Luis Villareal’s, 18,963 votes. “As an educator and San Benito School Board Member, I saw the need in our communities for sound and...
The annual Holiday Village returns to Dean Porter Park
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville kicks off the Holiday Season with the annual Holiday Village at Dean Porter Park. According to the release, the event starts at 6 p.m. and the lighting of the village starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at Dean Porter Park Drive. The village is set throughout the park […]
KRGV
Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways
Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
KRGV
Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood
A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
Comments / 0