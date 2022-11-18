ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban

Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
wutv29.com

Medical facilities closed around Erie County due to travel ban, snowy conditions

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Several medical facilities in the area are closing due to hazardous road conditions that have prompted local officials to institute travel bans in parts of Erie County. All Catholic Health and Trinity Medical physician practices and clinics in Erie County are closed. Niagara County...
wnypapers.com

Erie County issues state of emergency declaration & travel ban

State of emergency declared as of 8 p.m.; travel ban in effect as of 9 p.m. With a massive winter storm predicted to cause hazardous road conditions, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a state of emergency declaration starting at 8 p.m. This declaration will be in effect until further notice.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure

Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
BUFFALO, NY
WOOD

Snow Causes Roof of Bowling Alley to Cave In.

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Braymiller’s Lanes has been a staple on Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg, New York for 80 years, but that all changed Friday night when the ceiling and walls caved in around 11 p.m. Howard Braymiller is the third-generation owner of Braymiller’s Lanes....
HAMBURG, NY
wnypapers.com

Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel

Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
FREDONIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy