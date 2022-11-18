Read full article on original website
Erie County officials report that some buildings in the Southtowns are being evacuated due to risk of collapse
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Some buildings are struggling under the weight of the snow in areas that were hit hard by the recent snow storm, according to safety officials at a briefing provided by Erie County. "We are also seeing some issues with collapse in buildings, so we have...
Erie County drivers retrieve towed cars stuck in lake effect snow storm
The McKinley Mall parking has had dozens of cars get dropped off in its lot during the course of the storm. Various tow truck companies from across the state continued to bring in cars, on Sunday.
Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban
Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
Erie County leaders call abandoned, car-littered Southtown streets ‘ground zero’
It's not just passenger cars stuck. Many problems are coming from tractor-trailers stuck in the snow and ice.
Erie County Executive: Clearing roads will take time
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As snow continues to fall on some parts of Erie County, road crews are already working to clear feet of snow off of main roads so emergency vehicles and road-clearing plows can make their way deeper into snowed-in neighborhoods. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that...
wutv29.com
Medical facilities closed around Erie County due to travel ban, snowy conditions
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Several medical facilities in the area are closing due to hazardous road conditions that have prompted local officials to institute travel bans in parts of Erie County. All Catholic Health and Trinity Medical physician practices and clinics in Erie County are closed. Niagara County...
Travel ban in place for parts of Erie County, some bans lifted
Erie County has issued a state of emergency and travel ban for the county, due to the incoming winter storm.
wnypapers.com
Niagara County monitoring snowstorm; no plans presently for travel advisory
UPDATE: On Sunday morning, Restaino’s office said, “The travel advisory for the City of Niagara Falls is being lifted. When going out today, please drive carefully. “Crews will be out working, and we ask that vehicles on side streets be parked on one side of the street so that crews can plow effectively.”
NFTA bus service returning to areas outside travel ban
In Erie County, a lake-effect snow warning is in place.
wnypapers.com
Erie County issues state of emergency declaration & travel ban
State of emergency declared as of 8 p.m.; travel ban in effect as of 9 p.m. With a massive winter storm predicted to cause hazardous road conditions, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a state of emergency declaration starting at 8 p.m. This declaration will be in effect until further notice.
Travel ban still in effect for parts of Erie County
A travel ban remains in effect for a number of towns in Erie County. The ban was reduced to advisories in most of the county.
NFTA resumes bus service on limited basis
The Metro Rail in Buffalo will continue to operate on a limited basis.
Buffalo Niagara Airport Reopens After Storm Closure
Good news for travelers who are hoping to fly into or out of Buffalo after that huge storm. Traveling to or from Buffalo in the winter is always a gamble. It can be a tricky thing to do for sure. You never know what the weather is going to do or how it is going to affect your flight. Even on a weekend like the one we are having, it could be completely calm at the airport while places in the south towns get buried in snow.
First storm deaths reported in Erie County
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says there has been a death in connection with the storm. He says two men have died during snow removal efforts.
Cheektowaga, West Seneca police receiving reports of furnaces unable to turn on
Both the Cheektowaga and West Seneca Police Departments have received emergency calls from residents with furnaces that are unable to turn on.
WOOD
Snow Causes Roof of Bowling Alley to Cave In.
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Braymiller’s Lanes has been a staple on Buffalo Street in the Village of Hamburg, New York for 80 years, but that all changed Friday night when the ceiling and walls caved in around 11 p.m. Howard Braymiller is the third-generation owner of Braymiller’s Lanes....
wnypapers.com
Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel
Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
2 men die of cardiac events while shoveling snow during lake effect storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men have died of cardiac events while shoveling during the lake effect snow storm. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made that announcement during his 3 p.m. Friday news conference. They died "as a result of exertion, having cardiac events associated with snow shoveling and snow...
