Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
Related
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Thanksgiving Weekend Homestand Tonight vs. Rangers
The Ducks begin a busy Thanksgiving weekend stocked full of hockey, tonight hosting the New York Rangers at Honda Center. PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. New York and Anaheim will meet for the second time in just...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'IT'S COME A LONG WAY'
The buzz around the rink ahead of tonight's tilt with the Flyers. "It's exciting. Obviously, you reflect a little bit when you hit these milestones and these numbers. It's come a long way from being a little Texas kid that just wanted to get out on the ice and chase some car keys around. It's cool. It's fun to reflect. This was always my dream growing up, so to be blessed and fortunate enough to play 400 is a pretty cool thing.
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'HE'S A HUNTER. HE ATTACKS'
"2-on-1, I think we haven't had too many this year, so it nice to get one and I kind of tried to keep it simple. I don't think I've ever shot on a 2-on-1. Colesy was open, too, but it was nice to score that one." ON CLOSING IT OUT:
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet 1 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Penguins:. Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby &...
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
Reaves traded to Wild by Rangers
New York receives fifth-round draft pick in 2025 for forward. Ryan Reaves was traded to the Minnesota Wild from the New York Rangers on Wednesday. New York received a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The 35-year-old forward has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games this...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
'PLEASURE TO PLAY BIG MINUTES'
PHILADELPHIA - Darryl Sutter didn't ponder the question long. When asked what he thought of Nikita Zadorov's recent play following the team's pregame skate at Wells Fargo Center Monday morning, he responded quickly. "He's been our best player - in the physical part of the game and the execution part...
NHL
Gourde Scouts His 'Bobble'
In the first of five bobblehead giveaways for fans attending Kraken home games, fan favorite Yanni Gourde's likeness debuts Wednesday. Here's what he thinks. Last Thursday morning before playing his 400th NHL game, an overtime home against the New York Rangers, Kraken forward Yanni Gourde answered questions about the feat with his usual humility and gratitude about playing a game he loves. Then the hard-nosed reporting group fired away the tough questions - about whether Gourde had yet viewed his bobblehead likeness?
NHL
Predators Assign Zach Sanford to Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville Takes Five-Game Point Streak (4-0-1) Into Tonight's Game at Detroit. Nashville, Tenn. (November 23, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Zach Sanford to Milwaukee (AHL). Sanford, 28 (11/9/94), has two points (1g-1a) in eight games with...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning
TAMPA - The Bruins' schedule is about to ratchet up a notch. Over the next 10 games, the Black & Gold will do battle against eight teams that are currently within the playoff structure. And it all begins with Monday night's tilt against the rival Tampa Bay Lightning, the three-time defending Eastern Conference champions, at Amalie Arena.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Blue Jackets 5, Panthers 3
From a lack of high-danger chances to more goals for Matthew Tkachuk, here are five takeaways from Sunday's loss in Columbus. Even with sizeable advantages in both shot attempts and scoring chances, the Florida Panthers saw their losing streak hit three games with a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday.
NHL
Minnesota Wild to Honor Bob Kurtz on February 11
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will honor retired radio play-by-play announcer Bob Kurtz on Saturday, Feb. 11, when the team hosts the New Jerseys Devils at 7 p.m. on Bob Kurtz Night. The Wild will celebrate Kurtz's broadcasting career throughout the game on Feb. 11. The first 10,000...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Capitals
Winless in their seven games, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-8-4) are in DC on Wednesday evening to take on Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (7-10-3) at Capital One Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be nationally televised on TNT. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Visit Raleigh to Face Hurricanes on Wednesday
Carolina hosts Arizona in first of two meetings between the teams this season. Nov. 23, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Raleigh, N.C. TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: ESPN 620 AM. The Arizona Coyotes have excelled on their power play this season, boasting one of the league's top percentages through 17 games.
NHL
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Canadiens
The Blue Jackets are set to party like it's 2003 tonight, as the team's Reverse Retro sweaters -- inspired by the "Tied and True" third jersey that debuted in '03 -- will see the ice for the first time as Columbus hosts Montreal. The Blue Jackets hope to continue a hot streak that includes a 4-1-1 record in the last six games while taking on a Montreal team they beat by a 6-4 score last Thursday.
Comments / 0