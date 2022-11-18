SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Larry H. Miller Company announced that they purchased a majority stake in the Swig, a Utah-based soda shop. "Let’s pop the soda and celebrate! Today we couldn’t be more excited to announce our Swig Family is growing," the company shared on social media following the announcement. "From franchising to movie theaters, there is so much more to share! We just don’t think you’re ready for it."

