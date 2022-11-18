Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmyu.tv
Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: ZooLights returning to Utah's Hogle Zoo for 2022 holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's Hogle Zoo is welcoming the holiday season with the return of its 16th annual ZooLights. The event, which showcases unique light displays, will run from Dec. 2 to Dec. 30, zoo officials said. More from 2News: Holiday season. It will also include a...
kmyu.tv
No mechanism to accurately track road rage in Utah
Ripped from the headlines, road rage is a topic law enforcement and one state lawmaker say is of grave concern. 2News has reported on several cases of road rage in recent months, incident after incident across Utah with drivers taking matters into their own hands. The worst-case scenario happened on...
kmyu.tv
New Utah preschool focuses on students' emotional well-being
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A new Utah preschool is focusing on fostering student's emotional and social wellbeing. At The Sammy Center three, four, and five-year-olds are taught self-regulation, empathy and other skills to last a lifetime. "We do regular check-ins. If a child is mad, we let them be...
kmyu.tv
Court proceedings sealed after Utah man accused of using razor to assault woman on flight
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Davis County man was in federal court on Wednesday to face charges of bringing a weapon onto an aircraft and assault with a dangerous weapon after an incident on a JetBlue flight two days prior. The outcome of those proceedings, though, are not...
kmyu.tv
Open house, dedication dates announced for Saratoga Springs Temple
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the open house and dedication dates for the Saratoga Springs Utah Temple. Church officials shared that a public open house will begin Saturday, April 15, 2023. Anyone is welcome to...
kmyu.tv
Vigil honors 'always happy' mother who was shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Family and friends came out Wednesday evening to remember a 29-year-old mother who was shot and killed last weekend. Police say Nicole Olsen was shot and killed near restaurants and bars at West Temple and 300 South in downtown Salt Lake City. They said...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake County deputy uses car to advertise need for kidney donor
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Dakota Patterson has stage 5 kidney disease and said at last check, his kidneys were functioning at 4 percent. He’s looking for a kidney donor — for kindness from a stranger. He even saw an idea on Facebook and decided to try it;...
kmyu.tv
Brace for overall unpredictable winter weather in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Forecasting Utah’s winter weather is a challenging undertaking, especially the last few years. What should happen based on the history of our climate is not happening, and this makes for unpredictable seasons of snowfall, temperatures and our overall snowpack. Utahns live in a...
kmyu.tv
I-80 closure, I-15 delays, crashes, injuries plague drivers beginning holiday road trips
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Travelers who were hoping to beat the crowds by getting on the road super early on Wednesday found themselves navigating through some brief winter weather, and multiple crashes that brought highway traffic to a crawl, all but eliminating the chance for a smooth commute out of northern Utah.
kmyu.tv
Bountiful family left with many questions after car drives through driveway, front yard
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful family is confused why an unknown driver made his or her way through the family's front yard and driveway. Surveillance video shows a red SUV drive into the family's driveway, hit their car, drive through the front yard and leave. The family said...
kmyu.tv
Ensign College student arrested for bringing gun on campus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A student at a private college in Salt Lake was arrested for bringing a gun on campus. Salt Lake City police arrested 21-year-old Bohdan Yurchenko on Monday accusing him of bringing a gun with a loaded magazine onto the Ensign College campus. According to...
kmyu.tv
Police identify man killed in Herriman standoff that terrified neighbors
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — An investigation is underway into a standoff and shootout in Herriman that left a 38-year-old combat veteran dead and terrified neighbors in the area – one of whom had a bullet come right into her house. Meanwhile, some of those neighbors criticized police for...
kmyu.tv
How to keep the holidays happy without breaking your bank
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This time of year can bring a lot of pressure and stress. Mix in high inflation and less money to go around, and that can be a recipe for a very unhappy holiday season. But there are ways you can rise above and enjoy...
kmyu.tv
Larry H. Miller Company purchases majority stake in Swig soda shops
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Larry H. Miller Company announced that they purchased a majority stake in the Swig, a Utah-based soda shop. "Let’s pop the soda and celebrate! Today we couldn’t be more excited to announce our Swig Family is growing," the company shared on social media following the announcement. "From franchising to movie theaters, there is so much more to share! We just don’t think you’re ready for it."
kmyu.tv
Utah drops to No. 14 in College Football Playoff rankings
(AP) — LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the teams chasing changed order after Tennessee lost to South Carolina last Saturday night.
kmyu.tv
Police investigating apparent double homicide inside Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Police have been called to a home in Davis County where two adults have been found deceased. Officials said they were investigating the incident as a double homicide. Chief Kelly Bennett with the Clearfield Police Department said a female family member called emergency dispatchers around...
kmyu.tv
Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
kmyu.tv
Experts say gun owners may be tried criminally for not keeping weapons secure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are still investigating how a 3-year-old boy got a hold of a loaded gun and accidently shot and killed himself. The tragedy happened last week in Taylorsville. According to police, both parents were home at the time of the accidental shooting. It’s not...
kmyu.tv
Attending Black Friday sales becoming less common thanks to longer online deals
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Black Friday is just a few days away, but the deals are limited to just one day anymore. According to consumer reports, the best time to buy most electronics is actually on Thanksgiving, though they said you’ll get a better deal on TVs if you wait until Friday. If you wait until Monday, that’s the day they said you could save on laptops.
Comments / 0