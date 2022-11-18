ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Holiday 'Giving Machines' open in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The big red machines are back. State and community leaders celebrated the opening of holiday "Giving Machines" at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon. The machines, which have been part of the "Light the World" campaign of The Church of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

No mechanism to accurately track road rage in Utah

Ripped from the headlines, road rage is a topic law enforcement and one state lawmaker say is of grave concern. 2News has reported on several cases of road rage in recent months, incident after incident across Utah with drivers taking matters into their own hands. The worst-case scenario happened on...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

New Utah preschool focuses on students' emotional well-being

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A new Utah preschool is focusing on fostering student's emotional and social wellbeing. At The Sammy Center three, four, and five-year-olds are taught self-regulation, empathy and other skills to last a lifetime. "We do regular check-ins. If a child is mad, we let them be...
MILLCREEK, UT
kmyu.tv

Brace for overall unpredictable winter weather in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Forecasting Utah’s winter weather is a challenging undertaking, especially the last few years. What should happen based on the history of our climate is not happening, and this makes for unpredictable seasons of snowfall, temperatures and our overall snowpack. Utahns live in a...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Ensign College student arrested for bringing gun on campus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A student at a private college in Salt Lake was arrested for bringing a gun on campus. Salt Lake City police arrested 21-year-old Bohdan Yurchenko on Monday accusing him of bringing a gun with a loaded magazine onto the Ensign College campus. According to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

How to keep the holidays happy without breaking your bank

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This time of year can bring a lot of pressure and stress. Mix in high inflation and less money to go around, and that can be a recipe for a very unhappy holiday season. But there are ways you can rise above and enjoy...
LEHI, UT
kmyu.tv

Larry H. Miller Company purchases majority stake in Swig soda shops

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Larry H. Miller Company announced that they purchased a majority stake in the Swig, a Utah-based soda shop. "Let’s pop the soda and celebrate! Today we couldn’t be more excited to announce our Swig Family is growing," the company shared on social media following the announcement. "From franchising to movie theaters, there is so much more to share! We just don’t think you’re ready for it."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah drops to No. 14 in College Football Playoff rankings

(AP) — LSU moved up to fifth and Southern California was sixth Tuesday night in the College Football Playoff rankings behind Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. The top four remained the same for the third straight week, but the teams chasing changed order after Tennessee lost to South Carolina last Saturday night.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Police investigating apparent double homicide inside Clearfield home

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Police have been called to a home in Davis County where two adults have been found deceased. Officials said they were investigating the incident as a double homicide. Chief Kelly Bennett with the Clearfield Police Department said a female family member called emergency dispatchers around...
CLEARFIELD, UT
kmyu.tv

Family identifies 29-year-old mother shot, killed in downtown Salt Lake City parking lot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The family of a woman who died in a shooting at a downtown Salt Lake City parking lot confirmed she was 29-year-old Nicole Olsen. The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. Sunday near a nightclub, where Olsen's boyfriend got into an argument with the suspect, police said. The fight escalated, and the alleged gunman pulled out a gun and discharged it. Olsen was hit and later died at the hospital.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Attending Black Friday sales becoming less common thanks to longer online deals

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Black Friday is just a few days away, but the deals are limited to just one day anymore. According to consumer reports, the best time to buy most electronics is actually on Thanksgiving, though they said you’ll get a better deal on TVs if you wait until Friday. If you wait until Monday, that’s the day they said you could save on laptops.
UTAH STATE

