Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Bowling: Rochelle handed nonconference loss at Mendota
MENDOTA — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team faced Mendota on the road Tuesday evening, falling 3,416-3,083 in nonconference action. Freshman Andrew Powell rolled a team-high 562 series score for the Hubs (2-4, 1-2 Interstate 8), while junior Sam Tracey added a 540 series score and junior Christian Thorne followed with a 512 series score in the meet.
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Basketball: Lady Hubs hang tough with Winnebago
FORRESTON — Fast-break offense was the primary method of scoring for both the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team and the defending IHSA 2A state runner-up Winnebago Indians during the fourth round of the Forreston Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday. Rochelle battled throughout the first half, but conditioning became a...
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Basketball: Rochelle strikes down Stockton for first win
FORRESTON — The Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team secured its first victory of the 2022-23 season on Saturday, defeating Stockton 53-41 and ending a three-game winless streak. Rochelle (1-3, 0-0 Interstate 8) will battle Winnebago in tournament play on Monday. Junior Alivia Henkel shined for the Lady Hubs,...
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Hubs score dual win over ranked Dixon
ROCHELLE — A battle of state-ranked teams capped off an exciting evening of wrestling at Rochelle Township High School on Tuesday, when the Hubs hosted their season-opening varsity triangular meet with the Burlington Central Rockets and Dixon Dukes. Currently ranked No. 10 in Class 2A, Rochelle recorded five falls...
Rochelle News-Leader
Cheerleading: JV team takes first at Wilmington Invitational
WILMINGTON — The Rochelle Township High School junior varsity cheerleading team competed in the Wilmington Invitational on Sunday, finishing first in the Medium Division. The team includes Julia Livingston, Maycie Powell, Ryelee Bogle, Madigan Williams, Cambrey Rodeghero (back row left to right), Marianna Saldana, Ashley Dickey, Naleia Fonfara, Sophia Favela and Jocelyn Cervantes (front row left to right). Not pictured is Lydia Osborne. The team is coached by Mychaela Hurst.
Rochelle News-Leader
AFCHS academic teams competes in Stateline Quiz Bowl
A few members of the Ashton-Franklin Center High School academic team traveled to Rockford to compete in the Stateline Quiz Bowl against Sterling Newman on Saturday. This was the first time that AFC participated in this televised tournament and their match will be aired on WTVO and FOX 39 on Sunday, Dec. 4. Team members involved were: Lauren S., Ethan V., Ayden W. and Zayne B. Loki G. and Colin S. joined as alternates. Mr. Waters is the academic bowl team advisor.
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Nov. 19
ROCHELLE — On Nov. 19 at 2:41 p.m., Rochelle Police arrested Matthew Miller, 18, Earlville, on an outstanding Kendall County warrant. Miller posted $375 bail and a court date has been set for Dec. 7. On Nov. 19 at 7:48 a.m., Rochelle Police cited Mayra Leticia Flores, 34, Houston,...
Rochelle News-Leader
Former Rochelle resident recovering from Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A childhood friend is fundraising to help a Florida newspaper editor and former Rochelle resident recover from the devastating damage of Hurricane Ian. “I’ve known Marcy Russell Shortuse most of my life,” Amy Chura Mosher said. “We grew up together in Rochelle, both eventually relocating to Florida. We need to support Marcy’s family as they repair/rebuild their home in Englewood, Florida. These funds will be used for repair and rebuild and replacing items lost in the storm as well as anything they might need in the meantime like groceries, bills, temporary housing, etc.”
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 18-20, 2022
OREGON — On Nov. 18 at approximately 7:19 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop at Illinois Route 26 and Lanark Road. After a brief investigation, Denzel Stokes, 24, of Freeport, was arrested for unlawful possession of cannabis. Stokes was also cited for illegal window tint, expired registration and illegal transportation of alcohol. Stokes was released on scene with a return court date.
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS student council and FFA distribute meals
ROCHELLE — Just how cold was it standing in the path of a brutal winter wind distributing Thanksgiving meals on Saturday? Down into your bones cold! It was 20 degrees when Rochelle Township High School Student Council and FFA volunteers assembled at Prescott Brothers about 8:15 a.m. Saturday and 21 degrees when they left at 11:30 a.m., but the teamwork involved coupled with the gratitude of those receiving the meals filled hearts with warmth.
Rochelle News-Leader
Get to Know RPD: Dispatcher Jackson going on 2nd year with department
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Police Department Dispatcher Candice Jackson has been with the department for one year and works overnight shifts. Jackson’s responsibilities in her position include answering non-emergency calls and 911 calls and dispatching the proper responders from RPD, the Rochelle Fire Department and the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District. She has a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement and justice administration from Western Illinois University.
Rochelle News-Leader
Kisner named Valued Veteran of the Year by Rochelle Moose
ROCHELLE — Since 2017, the Rochelle Moose has held a Valued Veteran Banquet in November for all Rochelle Moose members who have self-identified as having served our nation in the United States Armed Forces. The Valued Veteran of the Year is selected on the basis of having served the...
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS board: Bid approved for HVAC system work
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Rochelle Township High School Board of Education voted unanimously to approve a bid to upgrade the building's HVAC automation system. RTHS secured bids from various contractors this month to upgrade the system. The district's architect, GreenAssociates, led the process and got...
Rochelle News-Leader
Beauty Bar celebrates third anniversary with ribbon cutting
ROCHELLE — On Friday, Beauty Bar, a salon at 310 N. Main St., celebrated its third anniversary and joining the Rochelle Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. One of the owners of the business, Diana Valdez, said many of those that attended Friday have been with the business since the very beginning when they were working out of their homes and kitchens.
Rochelle News-Leader
Park board: Shelter purchase approved
ROCHELLE — At its monthly meeting Monday, the Flagg Rochelle Community Park District Board of Directors unanimously approved a $28,650 purchase of a new shelter for Cooper Park. The previous shelter in the southeast portion of the park was recently removed. The new shelter will be 20 feet by...
Rochelle News-Leader
RTHS Cultural Reform Alliance raises money for RCH Foundation
ROCHELLE — Rochelle Community Hospital recently sent out a thanks to the Rochelle Township High School Cultural Reform Alliance. The group raised $639.50 in one week during their October cancer awareness fundraiser. Proceeds were donated to benefit the RCH Foundation “All About Me” cancer fund. Students raised money by selling breast cancer pins over their lunch hours, school events and with the help of their parents.
