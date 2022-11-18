Read full article on original website
VST's Strong Dividend History Helps it Reach 'Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'
Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) has been named as the ''Top Dividend Stock of the Dow Utilities'', according to Dividend Channel, which published its most recent ''DividendRank'' report. The report noted that among the components of the Dow Jones Utility Average, VST shares displayed both attractive valuation metrics and strong profitability metrics. The report also cited the strong quarterly dividend history at Vistra Corp, and favorable long-term multi-year growth rates in key fundamental data points.
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Soaring interest rates and the prospect of a global recession weighed on the stock market in 2022, especially on growth stocks. The S&P 500 index has shed 18% of its value year to date. Despite this downturn, high-yielding dividend stocks held up and generally performed better than the broader market....
Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others
Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
Interesting SNAP Put And Call Options For January 2023
Investors in Snap Inc (Symbol: SNAP) saw new options begin trading today, for the January 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SNAP options chain for the new January 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance
(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is turning in a mixed performance at noon on Wednesday, after having moved higher earlier thanks to strong gains in the technology sector. Investors are largely refraining from making significant moves as they await the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting for clues about the likely path the central bank will take with regard to interest rate hikes.
10 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Now
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be one of the most powerful companies in the world, but that hasn't stopped it from getting swept up in the market sell-off this year. Shares of the Google parent are down 33% year to date as fears of a recession, rising interest rates,...
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
$10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years
Some high-quality growth stocks are too cheap to ignore following this year's bear market. Valuations are at the cheapest level in years, creating opportunities for great long-term returns. These two growth stocks have enormous potential as leaders in exciting industries, and investors should consider adding them to their portfolio. 1....
Wednesday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities
In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and Baker Hughes Company (Symbol: BKR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 70.15% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is up 74.01% year-to-date, and Baker Hughes Company is up 22.11% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and BKR make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Here's Why FLEX Seems a Good Stock to Add to Your Portfolio
Amid the ongoing volatility, investors may consider adding Flex Ltd FLEX stock to their investment portfolio to benefit from its solid fundamentals and growth prospects. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: PINS, DDOG, TGNA
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 72,898 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.1% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
Consumer Sector Update for 11/23/2022: MANU,YMM,JWN
Consumer stocks were broadly higher in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) climbing just 0.1% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) rising 0.8%. The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index rose to a revised 56.8 reading for November, up from a preliminary...
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Mesa Labs (MLAB): Time to Buy?
Mesa Labs (MLAB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Equinix (EQIX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Equinix Inc (Symbol: EQIX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $661.15, changing hands as high as $669.21 per share. Equinix Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EQIX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stock
Helmerich & Payne (HP) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result...
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Entertainment Stocks To Check Out
Entertainment stocks are publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from the entertainment industry. The industry includes businesses involved in the production and distribution of film, television, music, sports, gaming and other forms of entertainment. Entertainment stocks are often volatile, as they tend to be highly dependent on consumer spending. For example, the global pandemic has had a major impact on the entertainment industry, resulting in widespread cancellations and postponements.
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within the sector, Zebra Technologies Corp. (Symbol: ZBRA) and Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.8% on the day, and down 22.23% year-to-date. Zebra Technologies Corp., meanwhile, is down 53.95% year-to-date, and Epam Systems, Inc., is down 47.11% year-to-date. Combined, ZBRA and EPAM make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - IEFA
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (Symbol: IEFA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.93, changing hands as high as $62.15 per share. iShares Core MSCI EAFE shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IEFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
CEO Alex Chesterman Ups Stake in Cazoo (CZOO)
Fintel reports that Alex Chesterman has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 186,496,856 shares of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO). This represents 24.4% of the company. In his previous filing dated May 13, 2022 he reported 178,369,874 shares and 23.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
