RideApart
2023 Kramer HKR Evo2 S Race Bike Is Now Available For Reservations
Are you looking to welcome a Kramer Motorcycle into your track-day life? If so, you may want to learn about the 2023 Kramer HKR Evo2 S, which Kramer Motorcycles USA just announced details about ahead of the new year. It’s currently the least expensive model in the Kramer lineup, but it’s still packs a solid performance punch to make your next track day memorable. Let’s take a look.
RideApart
CFMoto Presents The Production-Ready Papio Nova Electric Mini-Bike
In April, 2022, it was revealed that Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto was working on an electric version of its Honda Grom-rivaling Papio mini-bike. The Papio in ICE form, is very much like the Honda Grom and Kawasaki Z125 Pro in a sense that it's a sporty mini naked bike designed with fun and easy maneuverability in mind.
RideApart
Arai Upgrades Retro-Styled Concept-XE Helmet To Meet ECE 22.06
Arai ventured into the vintage-inspired helmet market in 2020. Spurred on by popular neo-retro models such as the Ducati Scrambler, Yamaha XSR900, and Kawasaki Z900RS, motorcycle gear makers also adopted the throwback themes. The Concept-X filled that niche for Arai, but in true Arai fashion, the firm found a way to improve on the lid in 2023.
RideApart
2023 Husqvarna 701 Enduro And 701 Supermoto Return With New Graphics
Husqvarna’s 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto have been fraternal twins since the pair debuted in 2016. Over the years, though, the duo has only grown further apart. In 2023, the 701 siblings forge their distinct identities with new graphics and color schemes. Despite those divergent paths, let’s focus on their shared attributes first.
RideApart
Mutt Motorcycles To Launch New DRK-01 Lineup In 2023
It’s November, 2022, in the northern hemisphere, and while a lot of sleeping dogs would probably love it if you let them lie, Mutt Motorcycles has apparently been wide awake and hard at work. The company, which is based in Birmingham, U.K., specializes in stylish, small-displacement machines of the kind that are much more popular in Europe and Asia than in the U.S.
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
RideApart
The GPX Demon GR200R Sportbike Makes Its Way To Japan
GPX is a Thailand-based motorcycle manufacturer that is popular for its affordable and stylish small to mid-displacement two-wheelers. The company sources a lot of its components, including its engines, from China, but a lot of the assembly takes place in its Thailand facility. GPX’s model range consists of all sorts of two-wheelers—from maxi-scooters to commuter bikes, and retro-style cafe racers to sportbikes.
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why The U.S. Doesn't Get The Indestructible Toyota Hilux
Not all iconic models are high-performance vehicles and nothing says that clearer than the Toyota Hilux. The rugged Japanese pick-up truck has been around since 1968 and since then it has been a reliable workhorse across the world. Except for most of North America. While the Mexican market can enjoy this rugged hauler, Canada, and the U.S. do not have the privilege. There are many reasons why certain markets can be deprived of a model, and while there are many theories about it, here’s the real reason why the Toyota Hilux is not available in the U.S.
RideApart
Royal Enfield To Roll Out Super Meteor 650 In India In January 2023
Royal Enfield dazzled audiences at EICMA 2022 with its exciting selection of new models, most of which based on already existing platforms from the Indian manufacturer. Among the bikes that stole the spotlight at the Enfield booth was the highly anticipated cruiser based on the highly successful 650 platform, the Super Meteor.
Meet Eclipse 605, Soon to Be the World’s Fastest Outboard-Powered Express Cruiser
When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...
torquenews.com
All-Wheel Drive Cars to Buy and NOT to Buy! Says This Mechanic
Here’s the latest on some information about which 3 All-Wheel Drive vehicles you should consider and 3 you should avoid for snowy weather conditions. One of the more useful features of some popular car repair and maintenance videos are the “Buy this, Not that!” recommendations posted by mechanics who share their car repair and maintenance experiences with viewers on a wide range of vehicles many of us are not exposed to …until it’s too late.
Ram designed a backpack for pickup trucks
The Ram 1500 Backcountry X custom is a showcase for a RamPack storage system that can be installed onto a pickup truck to expand its cargo carrying capability.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
RideApart
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cracks 50,000 Bikes Sold In First Three Months
Whenever an OEM launches a new motorcycle model, it probably goes without saying that they want it to do well. It’s been three months since Royal Enfield launched the Hunter 350, and how are things looking? The numbers don’t lie—Enfield has now sold nearly 51,000 Hunter 350s, and the interest appears to remain high.
Top Speed
This Modern 3000GT Could Make Mitsubishi Relevant Again
The performance car world is changing, and whether it is for better or worse is subjective. Whether its electrification, past nameplates being used once again, new performance variants or the death of iconic models, the landscape is certainly changing. So, it stands to reason amid all the changes, a JDM icon could seemingly be revived and give the gas engine a last hurrah. That is exactly what our sister site, HotCars, showcased with a rendering of what could be a modern Mitsubishi 3000GT.
Own The Cruise-In With This 1960 Ford Starliner
Rare, good looking, and fun to drive, that’s the Galaxie way!. One of Ford's most famous luxury muscle car models has to have been the Galaxie. This massive automobile has seen a lot of action from racers to cruisers looking to have fun behind the wheel. However there is one example of a Ford Galaxie you probably haven’t seen before. That is the Ford Galaxie Starliner, a two-year car whose primary goal was looking good and providing a comforting driving experience in the process.
RideApart
Spidi Protects On And Off The Bike With Beta Anti-Pollution Mask
Whether it’s a bandana, neck gaiter, or full-coverage balaclava, riders are no strangers to face coverings. For that reason, motorcycle gear manufacturers already offer extensive options in the field. The COVID-19 pandemic only amplified the use and production of such accessories, but practically all competitors fall short of Spidi’s Beta anti-pollution mask.
RideApart
Chinese Manufacturer Kove Enters The World Stage At EICMA 2022
You may never have heard of the brand Kove before, but this Chinese motorcycle manufacturer is pretty big, and has become incredibly popular in its home country despite being a fledgling brand founded in 2017. As it would turn out, Kove has some lofty plans for the future, particularly in motorsports, and its appearance at EICMA 2022 along with its impressive model range shows us that the Chinese company means business.
RideApart
Verge TS Electric Motorcycle Begins Making Its Way To Eager Customers
In September, 2021, Verge Motorcycles, a Finland-based electric motorcycle startup, opened pre-orders for the strikingly futuristic TS. The TS makes use of a very unique rear hubless motor that also doubles as the rear brake. This is also largely why it looks so futuristic, with the rear end of the bike looking like it’s floating.
