Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

New LMPD chief will face challenges after Shields announces resignation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next Louisville Metro Police chief will face a bevy of challenges including ongoing violence, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and former LMPD officers set for prison time. On Monday, LMPD chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of Mayor Greg Fischer's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,500 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department started off on Wednesday with an important assignment that had them delivering Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of homes. It is an annual mission that always happens the day before Thanksgiving. After morning roll call, officers are dispatched...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

St. Matthews couple charged in connection with physical abuse of 2-month-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A St. Matthews couple was arrested after police say a 2-month-old baby was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 21-year-old Isaac Decker and 20-year-old Brena Stovall were arrested by officers with the St. Matthews Police Department Tuesday afternoon. Police say the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Tattoos used to help identify Louisville man accused of carjacking woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man who carjacked a woman in the Park DuValle neighborhood earlier this month was captured days later after leading officers on a chase. According to court documents, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jeffrey Montgomery shortly after 11 a.m....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

FOUND | Louisville police locate missing 22-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll went missing Nov. 15 around 8 p.m., but police say she was found safe on Nov. 23, and will be reunited with family. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found in suitcase due in Indiana court Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday. Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Drive, which is near Interstate 264, around 10 p.m. The woman was found on 15th Street and Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 44-year-old woman killed in Fegenbush Lane accident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
LOUISVILLE, KY

