wdrb.com
Woman in critical condition after shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says at 11:30 a.m. officers were sent to South 32nd Street near West Broadway on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
wdrb.com
New LMPD chief will face challenges after Shields announces resignation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next Louisville Metro Police chief will face a bevy of challenges including ongoing violence, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and former LMPD officers set for prison time. On Monday, LMPD chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of Mayor Greg Fischer's...
wdrb.com
LMPD officers deliver Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,500 people
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department started off on Wednesday with an important assignment that had them delivering Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of homes. It is an annual mission that always happens the day before Thanksgiving. After morning roll call, officers are dispatched...
wdrb.com
St. Matthews couple charged in connection with physical abuse of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A St. Matthews couple was arrested after police say a 2-month-old baby was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 21-year-old Isaac Decker and 20-year-old Brena Stovall were arrested by officers with the St. Matthews Police Department Tuesday afternoon. Police say the...
wdrb.com
Mayor-elect Greenberg's public safety plan gives insight into his vision for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's incoming mayor will soon begin the search for the city's next police chief. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term. Shields issued a statement shortly after the announcement, in...
wdrb.com
Tattoos used to help identify Louisville man accused of carjacking woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man who carjacked a woman in the Park DuValle neighborhood earlier this month was captured days later after leading officers on a chase. According to court documents, officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department arrested 27-year-old Jeffrey Montgomery shortly after 11 a.m....
wdrb.com
Retiring police chief Rick McCubbin 'enjoyed every minute' of 40 years in law enforcement
The Shepherdsville Police Chief announced on Monday his plan to retire Jan. 2. The Shepherdsville Police Chief announced on Monday his plan to retire Jan. 2. McCubbin has been in the middle of high-profile cases that have drawn national attention, like a trio of murders in Bardstown.
wdrb.com
FOUND | Louisville police locate missing 22-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a missing 22-year woman who is believed to be endangered. Jessica Stoll went missing Nov. 15 around 8 p.m., but police say she was found safe on Nov. 23, and will be reunited with family. Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
wdrb.com
Louisville police chief Erika Shields to resign when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg takes office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon. Greenberg said an interim police chief will be named before he takes office, and his administration...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that took place in March in the Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Deion Griffey was taken into custody by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Monday afternoon. The shooting...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old man shot to death in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who was found shot to death Sunday morning in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Deanthony Robinson, of Louisville. A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said officers responded to a...
wdrb.com
Lawmakers asking for cameras at 'dangerous' intersections around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Red light cameras aren't currently allowed in Kentucky, but a group of parents and lawmakers are fighting to change that in hopes that it could save lives. Janet Heston lost her 30-year-old son, Matthew Egger, two years ago as he walked near Iroquois Park. "My pain...
wdrb.com
$5 million bond set for woman charged in death of 5-year-old boy found in suitcase in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- One of two women charged in the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana was given a $5 million bond Monday during her first court appearance. Dawn Coleman began crying while being questioned by the judge Monday morning. She was...
wdrb.com
Woman charged after 5-year-old boy found in suitcase due in Indiana court Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old boy found in a suitcase is scheduled to appear in an Indiana court Monday. Dawn Coleman was booked into the Washington County jail early Sunday morning. She's charged in connection to the death of Cairo Jordan, the 5-year-old boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Washington County, Indiana.
wdrb.com
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Drive, which is near Interstate 264, around 10 p.m. The woman was found on 15th Street and Broadway.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 44-year-old woman killed in Fegenbush Lane accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 44-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a car near Louisville's Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Pamela Renee Pruitt, of Louisville. An LMPD spokesperson said the department's 6th...
wdrb.com
Fire destroys roof at New Albany senior care home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed the roof of a New Albany senior care business on Wednesday. The fire was reported just before noon at the Home Instead building at State and Green streets. An official with the New Albany Fire Department said heavy smoke spread through the attic....
wdrb.com
2 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Jefferson County Judicial Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-vehicle crash in downtown Louisville ended with a car on the doorstep of the Jefferson County Judicial Center. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 7th and Liberty streets around 5 p.m. Two passenger vehicles had...
wdrb.com
JCPS middle school basketball coach arrested on assault charges pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A middle school basketball coach in Jefferson County Public Schools was arrested Friday, accused of shoving and threatening to fight two people at a game Thursday night. JCPS Police arrested 24-year-old Willky Joseph, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the girls' basketball coach. According...
