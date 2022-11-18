ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber High student arrested after leading police on car chase

By Chin Tung Tan
ABC4
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Four Weber High School students led police on a car chase that ended in a minor crash on Thursday, Nov. 17. No one was injured in the crash.

The driver was taken to the Weber County Detention Center on suspicion of police evasion, reckless driving and driving while under the influence.

Tooele man arrested for allegedly assaulting and murdering his roommate

Chief Ryon Hadley from Pleasant View Police Department told ABC4 that the school resource officer reported four male students chasing a woman on foot around noon. They got into a car when police showed up and ignored their commands to stop, opting instead to speed past the officers and through the parking lot of Weber High at high speed.

Police pursued the vehicle for about three to four miles in Pleasant View until it eventually hit another car after turning a little too wide around a corner.

The three other students have been released to their parents.

ABC4

