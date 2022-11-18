Read full article on original website
Harris dives into Asian diplomacy amid questions back home about her political future
Vice President Kamala Harris is sticking close to her script when responding to what Democrats hope will once again be their greatest electoral mobilizer: Donald Trump and his third White House bid. “The president said he intends to run and if he does, I will be running with him,” she...
Iran players remain silent during national anthem at World Cup in apparent protest at Iranian regime
Before a ball was even kicked in Iran’s World Cup opener against England on Monday, Iran’s players made a powerful statement. In what seemed to be a show of solidarity with those protesting back home, the players stood silent as the Iranian national anthem played out around the Khalifa International Stadium before kickoff on Monday. The match ended in a 6-2 victory for England.
US diplomat highlights CNN’s report on ‘unspeakable’ rapes of Iranian activists in detention
America’s top diplomat for Iran has highlighted CNN’s investigation into sexual violence that revealed sexual assaults on male and female activists, describing the reports as “unspeakable.”. Robert Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, said the the regime would not succeed in its efforts to crush protests...
Nuclear watchdog says Iran enriching up to 60% at underground Fordow nuclear facility
Iran has begun producing uranium enriched up to 60% in its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday, bringing the country closer to weapons grade material. “Iran had started producing high enriched uranium — UF6 enriched up to 60%...
Vintage photos show underbelly of boom-era Japan
When celebrated photographer Greg Girard landed in Tokyo in April 1976, he expected to spend only a few days in the Japanese capital. At that time a “broke traveler” in his early 20s, he was headed to more affordable destinations in southeast Asia. He left his luggage at...
Russia threatens to cut supply of gas through Ukraine
Europe is bracing itself for further cuts to its supply of Russian natural gas as Moscow threatens to slash flows to Moldova, a country on Ukraine’s southwestern border. Russian state gas giant Gazprom said Tuesday it would reduce shipments to the country starting Monday over disputed claims that Ukraine is withholding some of the gas as it is piped though its territory.
House Republicans say TikTok made misleading claims in briefings on data handling
House Republicans say TikTok may have misled congressional staff in private briefings about the company’s handling of US user data, in a new letter to the short-form video app this week. The letter dated Tuesday and addressed to TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew reflects the latest escalation by US...
Senators press Buttigieg to increase airline passenger compensation for canceled and delayed flights
Three Democratic senators urged the Department of Transportation on Wednesday to increase airline passengers’ compensation for canceled and delayed flights when the airline is at fault. The pressure campaign comes on the eve of Thanksgiving, as airlines prepare for near pre-pandemic levels of travel. In a letter to Transportation...
A new airline is planning low-cost transatlantic flights
Hot on the heels of Norwegian, WOW and Play, a new low-cost airline is promising to bring back budget transatlantic flights. Fly Atlantic this week announced plans to start operating in 2024. The new budget airline will be based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. As well as operating short-haul European flights, it plans to enter the transatlantic market with low-cost flights from Belfast to the US and Canada.
Injured Saudi Arabia defender flown home from World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Alshahrani has been flown home to be treated for facial injuries after an alarming collision with a teammate in the win over Argentina. The Saudi soccer federation says Alshahrani was medically evacuated from Doha and taken to National Guard Hospital in Riyadh. The 30-year-old player was injured in stoppage time at the end of the game. He was helping protect the Saudis’ 2-1 lead over Argentina and Lionel Messi. Goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais struck Alshahrani in the face with a knee flattening the defender whose head also hit hard on the turf.
Brazil election agency rejects Bolsonaro push to void votes
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The head of Brazil’s electoral authority has rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro’s political party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election. Alexandre de Moraes had issued a prior ruling that...
Workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in China clash with police, videos show
Workers at China’s largest iPhone assembly factory were seen confronting police, some in riot gear, on Wednesday, according to videos shared over social media. The videos show hundreds of workers facing off with law enforcement officers, many in white hazmat suits, on the Foxconn campus in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. In the footage, now blocked, some of the protesters could be heard complaining about their pay and sanitary conditions.
Australia will see more extreme weather events, putting strain on economy, report shows
Australia will continue to see a spike in extreme rainfall and heat, as well as more dangerous fire events, its government agencies warned Wednesday. In a biennial climate report, Australia’s national science agency, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), and the Bureau of Meteorology said it had already found “an increase in extreme heat events, intense heavy rainfall, longer fire seasons and sea level rise” recently.
Richest Consumers Should Stop Buying So Many Clothes, Says Report
LONDON — The richest consumers in countries such as the U.K., U.S. and Japan should only buy an average of five new fashion garments per year by 2030 to keep the 1.5°C climate target alive, says a new report set to be published Thursday. The report, “Unfit, Unfair, Unfashionable: Resizing Fashion for a Fair Consumption Space,” has been prepared by two Europe-based organizations, The Hot or Cool Institute and the Rapid Transition Alliance, ahead of the Black Friday sales.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The Hot or Cool Institute is...
US Freight rail strike could cost US economy $1 billion in first week
A US freight rail strike could cost the US economy $1 billion in the first week of the strike, according to a new analysis from the Anderson Economic Group. In the first three days alone, US workers and consumers could see potential losses of a quarter billion dollars as a transit strike involving rail is one of the most expensive and disruptive events that can happen to the economy.
A once-in-a-lifetime auction for the rights to an Indonesian island archipelago
A group of Indonesian islands known as the Widi Reserve is about to go up for auction in what could be one of the most eye-popping real estate sales to ever take place in Asia. The 100-plus islands in east Indonesia’s “Coral Triangle” are spread out over 10,000 hectares (25,000...
5 things to know for November 23: Walmart shooting, Trump, Student loans, Layoffs, Covid
AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the US will be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 5 Things team is also heading out to spend time with family and friends, so we’re taking a few days off. We’ll be back on Sunday. Until then, here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
Oil drops as Russian price cap proposal eases tight supply fears
TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Oil trickled down on Thursday, hovering around two-month lows, as the proposed price cap on Russian oil from Group of Seven (G7) nations was considered higher than the current trading levels, alleviating concerns over tight supply.
16-year-old student dead after 2 explosions rock Jerusalem
Two explosions shook Jerusalem early Wednesday, killing a teenager and injuring 18 others in a suspected “combined terror attack,” authorities said. The first explosion occurred at a bus station near the entrance to Jerusalem at 7:06 a.m., injuring 12 people, including the teen who later died, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s Red Cross affiliate. Three of the wounded were in serious condition.
Inside the battle for Kherson
Mangled metal, charred debris and shattered glass cover the floor as a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit storms a Russian command center on the outskirts of the recently liberated city of Kherson. “Come on over here,” one of the Ukrainian troops suddenly shouts. “Get the stretcher and first aid kit over here.”...
