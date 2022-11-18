LONDON — The richest consumers in countries such as the U.K., U.S. and Japan should only buy an average of five new fashion garments per year by 2030 to keep the 1.5°C climate target alive, says a new report set to be published Thursday. The report, “Unfit, Unfair, Unfashionable: Resizing Fashion for a Fair Consumption Space,” has been prepared by two Europe-based organizations, The Hot or Cool Institute and the Rapid Transition Alliance, ahead of the Black Friday sales.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The Hot or Cool Institute is...

17 MINUTES AGO