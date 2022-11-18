ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Enid Resident Doug Boyle announces candidacy for Ward 2 Commissioner

ENID, OK – Enid resident, Lt Col Doug Boyle, USAF, Ret. is excited to announce his candidacy for Ward 2 City Commissioner. “I was first stationed in Enid in 2002. After three tours in Iraq, I requested to be stationed at Vance AFB and moved back in 2009. Our family chose Enid to raise our family and retire because there is no where else like it.”
Sue L. Watkins

Celebration of Life Service Sue Watkins, 66 of Enid will be Friday, November 25, 2022 at 4:00 pm in Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Miller officiating. Private family burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. Sue was born on March 13, 1956...
Jail bookings Nov. 8-21

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
Five Shot At Oklahoma Marijuana Farm

Police in Lacey, OK, identified a suspect in last weekend’s slayings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. However, they are not releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Three Chinese citizens, men, and a woman were “executed” on the ten-acre property west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim was wounded and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
Kay Co., Oklahoma authorities warn of scam

NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) — Kay County, Oklahoma authorities are warning of a scam involving the fire department. Several residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be raising money for the Kay County Fire Department. The calls are coming from a 667 area code. The calls are false. The county says no one […]
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm

The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
3 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle accident near Wakita | News

WAKITA — Three people had been hospitalized and one other three injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday near Wakita, in Grant County. Kimberly Bowling, 37, of Alva, and Ki Bowling, 19, of Alva, had been transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the place they had been admitted in steady situation, in line with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Kimberly Bowling had leg and head accidents, in line with the report, whereas Ki Bowling had head and trunk accidents. Barbara Gamble, a passenger in Kimberly Bowling’s car, was admitted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., in steady situation with leg and head accidents.
Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
Ponca City police logs Nov. 21

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:43 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of N. Osage after a child showed up at a resident’s home and said call the police. Officers made contact with subjects involved in a verbal argument. At 6:11 a.m. police...
Abducted Wichita child located in Kay County

WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas officials report that a 6-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday night in Wichita was located near Tonkawa about 90 minutes after the abduction and a male suspect taken into custody. Wichita police report that officers responded at 6:50 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of...
Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County

One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
Judge upholds sentence in fatal drunk driving crash

EL RENO – A Canadian County judge has refused to reduce the sentence of a state prisoner convicted last fall of causing a deadly drunk driving crash just east of Yukon. A judicial review hearing for Tristan Lee Gaskey, 26, was Nov. 8 in Canadian County District Court. Gaskey...
Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
New bathroom policy sparks discourse among students

Recently, the administration of Edmond Memorial High School sent out an email regarding a new policy that might come into effect soon. The letter sent to teachers stated that students would have to go through the process of presenting their I.D. badges to their teacher, scanning a QR code on their desk and receiving a physical pass before they finally can proceed to use the restroom.
