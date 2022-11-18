Read full article on original website
enidbuzz.com
Enid Resident Doug Boyle announces candidacy for Ward 2 Commissioner
ENID, OK – Enid resident, Lt Col Doug Boyle, USAF, Ret. is excited to announce his candidacy for Ward 2 City Commissioner. “I was first stationed in Enid in 2002. After three tours in Iraq, I requested to be stationed at Vance AFB and moved back in 2009. Our family chose Enid to raise our family and retire because there is no where else like it.”
enidbuzz.com
Sue L. Watkins
Celebration of Life Service Sue Watkins, 66 of Enid will be Friday, November 25, 2022 at 4:00 pm in Anderson-Burris Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gary Miller officiating. Private family burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Anderson-Burris Funeral Home. Sue was born on March 13, 1956...
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Nov. 8-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Nov. 8-21 include:. Timothy Lee Adams, 22, second degree robbery. Cory Gene Anson, 25, contributing to a delinquency of a minor. Joey Aragon, 27, BIA hold. Ian Mark Armstrong, 35, Circle, Kan., assault...
easttexasradio.com
Five Shot At Oklahoma Marijuana Farm
Police in Lacey, OK, identified a suspect in last weekend’s slayings of four people at an Oklahoma marijuana farm. However, they are not releasing a name because doing so could put more people in danger. Three Chinese citizens, men, and a woman were “executed” on the ten-acre property west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. A fifth victim was wounded and taken to an Oklahoma City hospital.
okcfox.com
Logan County DA takes action after Gov. Stitt's intoxicated son found with guns
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — FOX 25 is following up with the Logan County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office after the son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with deputies on Halloween. Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux defended the action of his deputies. "We have...
KTBS
Arrest made in execution-style killing of four in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - Police arrested a man Tuesday for allegedly killing four people at a marijuana grow operation in rural Oklahoma. Wu Chen, 45, was taken into custody in Miami Beach, Florida. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a car tag reader flagged Chen's vehicle, connecting it to...
Kay Co., Oklahoma authorities warn of scam
NEWKIRK, Okla. (KSNW) — Kay County, Oklahoma authorities are warning of a scam involving the fire department. Several residents have reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be raising money for the Kay County Fire Department. The calls are coming from a 667 area code. The calls are false. The county says no one […]
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma police: Suspect nabbed in killings of 4 at pot farm
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm in Oklahoma was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday. Wu Chen was taken into custody without incident just before 4 p.m. Central time by Miami Beach police and taken to the Miami-Dade County Detention Center, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in an evening post on Facebook.
OSBI: Victims killed in Kingfisher Co. were executed
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the four people killed Sunday near Hennessey were executed.
blackchronicle.com
3 people hospitalized after 2-vehicle accident near Wakita | News
WAKITA — Three people had been hospitalized and one other three injured in a two-vehicle accident Monday near Wakita, in Grant County. Kimberly Bowling, 37, of Alva, and Ki Bowling, 19, of Alva, had been transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the place they had been admitted in steady situation, in line with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Kimberly Bowling had leg and head accidents, in line with the report, whereas Ki Bowling had head and trunk accidents. Barbara Gamble, a passenger in Kimberly Bowling’s car, was admitted to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kan., in steady situation with leg and head accidents.
1600kush.com
Stillwater pair free on $500,000 bail on marijuana charges
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man and his nephew, who remain free on $500,000 total bail, have been ordered to appear in court in January on multiple drug charges including illegally trafficking large quantities of marijuana. ZiQian Zhang, 53, who owns a licensed marijuana grow facility at 10415 E....
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
OSBI agents investigating 4 dead in Kingfisher County
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say they are investigating a disturbing scene in Kingfisher County.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City police logs Nov. 21
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:43 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of N. Osage after a child showed up at a resident’s home and said call the police. Officers made contact with subjects involved in a verbal argument. At 6:11 a.m. police...
kaynewscow.com
Abducted Wichita child located in Kay County
WICHITA, Kan. — Kansas officials report that a 6-year-old girl who was abducted Sunday night in Wichita was located near Tonkawa about 90 minutes after the abduction and a male suspect taken into custody. Wichita police report that officers responded at 6:50 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of...
‘I jumped up and everyone went crazy,’ Stillwater sophomore makes perfect ACT score
A Stillwater High School student and his family are celebrating after he earned a perfect ACT Score of 36.
guthrienewspage.com
Vehicle crash kills OKC woman, injures two, in eastern Logan County
One person died and two others were transported to hospitals Friday night after a driver apparently made an improper U-turn, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emergency crews responded to State Highway 33 at Hiwassee Road just after 7 p.m. on Friday. The crash was approximately three miles west of Langston.
yukonprogressnews.com
Judge upholds sentence in fatal drunk driving crash
EL RENO – A Canadian County judge has refused to reduce the sentence of a state prisoner convicted last fall of causing a deadly drunk driving crash just east of Yukon. A judicial review hearing for Tristan Lee Gaskey, 26, was Nov. 8 in Canadian County District Court. Gaskey...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Deputies Answering Hostage Report Find 4 Dead at Suspected Marijuana Grow – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Authorities had been looking for a suspect after 4 folks had been discovered lifeless at an obvious marijuana develop in Oklahoma, authorities stated Monday. The victims, who weren’t recognized, had been found after deputies from the Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hostage scenario, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation stated in a press release.
ruffdraft.net
New bathroom policy sparks discourse among students
Recently, the administration of Edmond Memorial High School sent out an email regarding a new policy that might come into effect soon. The letter sent to teachers stated that students would have to go through the process of presenting their I.D. badges to their teacher, scanning a QR code on their desk and receiving a physical pass before they finally can proceed to use the restroom.
