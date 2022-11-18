ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Republican Lawmakers React To Former President Trump 2024 Run

 6 days ago
It has been a busy week in the world of politics as many top leaders announce their future plans.

Among some of those announcements, former President Trump took the stage in Mar A Lago and said that he will be making a run at the White House in 2024.

The announcement garnered mixed reactions as he still finds himself in the middle of several legal challenges.

News 9’s Political Analyst Scott Mitchell said he anticipates a large field of contenders for the GOP nomination.

U.S. Senator James Lankford weighed in on the political climate.

“Americans want someone to jump in there and actually be able to solve that problem. It is not a matter of who can get in there and shout somebody else down the loudest. People want someone who believes something and then goes out there and tries to get it done,” said Senator James Lankford.

Governor Kevin Stitt’s Press Secretary also released a statement and said, “Governor Stitt looks forward to fully supporting the Republican nominee for president because now more than ever our nation needs conservative policies to help Americans who are struggling from 40-year high record inflation, a failed energy playbook that has caused sky high gas prices, rising crime, and an open border.

Senator Lankford also gave an indirect answer when asked about another Trump Presidential run.

“People don’t think the country is on the right track, they don’t feel it, they also don’t want an angry nation. They want to try and figure out how to solve problems. It was pretty clear from the elections that the angrier you were the less likely you were to be elected,” he said.

Incoming U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen gave a more direct answer.

“I supported President Trump’s policies, I voted for him, both in 2016 and 2020. His policies were sound, and I think anybody who is talking about President Trump, not getting into the weeds and other things, the policies were sound,” said U.S. Representative Elect, Josh Brecheen.

Other names to be on the lookout for, former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Robert De Leon
5d ago

the only 1 responsible for crime in Ok is Stitt and Oklahoma is not a border state. the control by fear tactic is getting out of hand

Hazel Clark
4d ago

I believe that Trump would be the Best Person to serve as the next U.S.President, to help get the economy to be more secure for all people of USA and to secure more peaceful agreements with leaders of foreign countries!!

Debs
4d ago

Terrorist supporters all of them. Anyone who is still supporting Trump is also a terrorist supporter and has no respect for our Country

