NPR

The rise and fall of FTX

Nick Fountain, co-host of NPR's podcast Planet Money, reports on the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. If there's one crypto bro who broke out into popular culture, it's 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried. He was on billboards in major cities, on the cover of Forbes and Fortune magazine. His company FTX ran a Super Bowl ad starring Larry David and others with Giselle Bundchen and Tom Brady. A couple of weeks ago, he was worth $16 billion, on paper at least. And then his whole empire collapsed. Nick Fountain from our Planet Money podcast has been tracking this story, and he's with us now to tell us more. Nick, thank you so much for joining us.
NPR

A London museum spotlights African fashion — and grapples with its colonial legacy

A new exhibit at London's Victoria and Albert Museum focuses on fashion from Africa. The exhibit's curator says it's a way for the museum to acknowledge its colonial legacy. London's Victoria and Albert Museum is one of the world's leading showcases of the decorative arts and design - was also named after two individuals, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, closely associated with Britain's age of empire. Willem Marx reports that a new exhibit on African fashion seeks to address that legacy.
NPR

World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change

Climate change negotiations have concluded at the U.N. summit in Egypt. World leaders took a historic step to help developing countries pay for damages from climate impacts. But did they do enough?. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change after negotiations ran into...
NPR

The U.S. begins its World Cup action against Wales

Monday's game is a bit of redemption for the U.S. men's soccer team which failed to qualify for the tournament four years ago. U.S. soccer fans have been waiting eight years to cheer on the men's national team at a World Cup, and that day has finally arrived. RACHEL MARTIN,...
NPR

Meet The Everyday Crypto Investors Caught Up In The FTX Implosion

Jake Thacker of Portland, Ore. says he had $70,000 trapped in FTX when the the cryptocurrency exchange collapsed this month. That money may be gone. And he's not the only one. The company's bankruptcy filing says it could owe money to more than a million people. NPR's Chris Arnold reports...
