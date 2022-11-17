Read full article on original website
Photos from Elaine's – Cape May, NJ's post
It's the holiday season…🎶 and we have PLENTY of festive events to get you in the spirit! Visit http://ow.ly/TgCQ50LHvT2 to keep up with everything Elaine's.
Photos from Cape May City Elementary School's post
We had a great time visiting Cape May City Elementary school this week with our Sea Creatures with Amazing Features program!. You can have us come to your school too, we’re now booking for the 2022-2023 school year! Discounted rates through the end of March 2023. 🦀🐠🐙
Back in 2017, Terrance Simien brought his Creole 4 Kidz show to our local school. Cape May elementary school students were introduced to Zydeco and the incredible Creole culture of Southwest Louisiana. The Cape May Jazz Festival Foundation has received a grant from Mid Atlantic Arts and we are gearing up to welcome Terrance and the band back to Cape May in February. Can’t wait!
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
Weather was tough but we managed a catch of Blackfish and Sea Bass. One limit and fish around the boat. A couple of real nice Blackfish one over 6lb and one Over 7 lbs! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #blackfishing.
Take your pick of 2,100 miles of refreshing trails and boardwalks at a national wildlife refuge near you! Whether you want a sho…
Take your pick of 2,100 miles of refreshing trails and boardwalks at a national wildlife refuge near you! Whether you want a short, easy walk or a challenging hike, we’ve got what you’re looking for. Some trails are paved and universally accessible while others include displays on visual arts, local history and culture or environmental education. Find your next adventure here : https://www.fws.gov/activity/hiking.
Small Business Saturday is November 26, and The Wetlands Institute's Tidepool Shop is gearing up for you to join us in Shopping …
Small Business Saturday is November 26, and The Wetlands Institute’s Tidepool Shop is gearing up for you to join us in Shopping Small! Shop with us in-person Saturday (or Sunday) between 9:30-4:30, or anytime online at https://tidepool-shop.myshopify.com/. Shopping online on Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Check out these simple...
Holiday shopping flash sale! Come check out these great Steiner Binoculars at our South Jersey Marina ship store along with pl…
Come check out these great Steiner Binoculars at our South Jersey Marina ship store along with plenty of other items for your fisherman/fisherwoman for the upcoming Holidays!.
Monument Management Plan | U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
We want to hear from you! We’re inviting the public to share ideas and suggestions to help guide the long-term vision and set management priorities for the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument and the brilliant ecosystems it protects. Learn more about how you can get involved in the future of YOUR marine monument!
#WoofinWeekend More Love on Ferry Dogs! We love to let the dogs out and ride on the Ferry. Celebrating our canine fans! We're t…
#WoofinWeekend More Love on Ferry Dogs! We love to let the dogs out and ride on the Ferry. Celebrating our canine fans! We're thankful for these furry passengers and their human companions.
Putting a stop to bird collisions | U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
Migratory birds pass through our cities and towns every year, delighting us with their vivid colors and songs. But the 2022 State of the Birds Report tells us that many migratory birds are at risk. Each year, up to 1 billion birds die from collisions. We can keep 1 billion birds alive and flying by making our buildings bird friendly. Turning off non-essential lights and modifying windows to reduce collisions can reduce threats migratory birds face. Learn how we can keep birds alive and flying high. https://www.fws.gov/story/putting-stop-bird-collisions.
Finally, some f-eel good news! Record numbers of juvenile American eel are being documented in a section of the Patapsco River. …
Finally, some f-eel good news! Record numbers of juvenile American eel are being documented in a section of the Patapsco River. This success is coming several years after the removal of the Bloede Dam, which prevented passage for American eel and other species. Removing the barrier reopened an additional 183 miles of stream habitat for aquatic habitat, reducing risk of flooding, and improved ecological resilience.
Hi Gang, I hope all is well with you! I wish I had a fishing report for you, but weather and lack of interest this week kept the…
I hope all is well with you! I wish I had a fishing report for you, but weather and lack of interest this week kept the SEA STAR III at the dock all week! Hopefully this coming week will be better, especially with the Blackfish bag limit increase starting Wednesday 11/16/22. Another reminder to all of you we are attempting to sail DAILY at 9am until the end of November. The only exception to this is our Thanksgiving Day special trip that sails 6am-Noon. Those of you who wish to attend the Thanksgiving trip CAN book seats online this year! Please arrive at least a half hour before departure time. As always, we intend to keep to the schedule to be considerate of everyone’s holiday plans. Hope to see you soon…..
It’s good to be shad! Wait, what? Did you know that locally and across the nation people are working hard to remove migratory …
Did you know that locally and across the nation people are working hard to remove migratory barriers to fish like the American shad? From decaying dams to cramped culverts, there are many blocks to fish making it to their homelands and breeding grounds. Using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds, scientists, philanthropists, non-government organizations, and the public have all “unpaved” the way for fish passage.
Douglas Baker adapted the beloved story by Charles Dickens as a way to tell stories in a creative way to his family and friends….
Douglas Baker adapted the beloved story by Charles Dickens as a way to tell stories in a creative way to his family and friends. It has since turned into a loving tradition that two of his sons carry forward and through the world. See J.Max Baker portray all 35 characters in “One Christmas Carol”. Showtime is today at 2pm and tonight at 7pm and tomorrow, Sunday, Nov 20th at 2pm. https://capemaystage.org.
Showtime is 7pm for “One Christmas Carol” featuring the amazing J.Max Baker playing all 35 characters in a play that will touch …
Showtime is 7pm for “One Christmas Carol” featuring the amazing J.Max Baker playing all 35 characters in a play that will touch your heart and get you in the holiday spirit. Directly following tonight’s performance will be a talk-back with the playwright of this tour-de force play, Doulas H. Baker, director Roy Steinberg, and J. Max Baker. Be a part of the conversation tonight. Call the box office at 609-700-8311 or https://capemaystage.showare.com.
