I hope all is well with you! I wish I had a fishing report for you, but weather and lack of interest this week kept the SEA STAR III at the dock all week! Hopefully this coming week will be better, especially with the Blackfish bag limit increase starting Wednesday 11/16/22. Another reminder to all of you we are attempting to sail DAILY at 9am until the end of November. The only exception to this is our Thanksgiving Day special trip that sails 6am-Noon. Those of you who wish to attend the Thanksgiving trip CAN book seats online this year! Please arrive at least a half hour before departure time. As always, we intend to keep to the schedule to be considerate of everyone’s holiday plans. Hope to see you soon…..

2 DAYS AGO