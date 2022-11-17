What could be better than Thanksgiving? A Thanksgiving Buffet in Downtown Wildwood! Make your reservations today! #dooww

Read full article on original website
It’s Sunday Funday! Enjoy a few drinks by the fireplace at Exit Zero Filling Station. The beer is cold and the cocktails are swe…
It’s Sunday Funday! Enjoy a few drinks by the fireplace at Exit Zero Filling Station. The beer is cold and the cocktails are sweet. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Rent This Decked-Out Christmas Home in Cape May That Sleeps 22
You've heard about the magnificent Christmas charm in Cape May - now you can live it!. We found a beautiful home beautifully decorated outside and available for rent on VRBO. This charming house has 8 bedrooms and sleeps 22. It's called the Empress of Cape May and has 10 bathrooms.
Photos from Elaine's – Cape May, NJ's post
It’s the holiday season…🎶 and we have PLENTY of festive events to get you in the spirit! Visit http://ow.ly/TgCQ50LHvT2 to keep up with everything Elaine’s. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Take your pick of 2,100 miles of refreshing trails and boardwalks at a national wildlife refuge near you! Whether you want a sho…
Take your pick of 2,100 miles of refreshing trails and boardwalks at a national wildlife refuge near you! Whether you want a short, easy walk or a challenging hike, we’ve got what you’re looking for. Some trails are paved and universally accessible while others include displays on visual arts, local history and culture or environmental education. Find your next adventure here : https://www.fws.gov/activity/hiking.
Small Business Saturday is November 26, and The Wetlands Institute's Tidepool Shop is gearing up for you to join us in Shopping …
Small Business Saturday is November 26, and The Wetlands Institute’s Tidepool Shop is gearing up for you to join us in Shopping Small! Shop with us in-person Saturday (or Sunday) between 9:30-4:30, or anytime online at https://tidepool-shop.myshopify.com/. Shopping online on Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Check out these simple...
Atlantic City, Cape May Make List of Top Christmas Towns in USA
When you think of Christmas, be honest, you think of Cape May right?. Cape May made the website travelandleisure.com list of the 25 best Christmas towns in America coming in at No. 21 on the list. This Jersey Shore town has a strong Victorian streak — it's easily recognized by...
Holiday shopping flash sale! Come check out these great Steiner Binoculars at our South Jersey Marina ship store along with pl…
Come check out these great Steiner Binoculars at our South Jersey Marina ship store along with plenty of other items for your fisherman/fisherwoman for the upcoming Holidays!. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
#WoofinWeekend More Love on Ferry Dogs! We love to let the dogs out and ride on the Ferry. Celebrating our canine fans! We're t…
#WoofinWeekend More Love on Ferry Dogs! We love to let the dogs out and ride on the Ferry. Celebrating our canine fans! We’re thankful for these furry passengers and their human companions. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed...
Photos from Cape May City Elementary School's post
We had a great time visiting Cape May City Elementary school this week with our Sea Creatures with Amazing Features program!. You can have us come to your school too, we’re now booking for the 2022-2023 school year! Discounted rates through the end of March 2023. 🦀🐠🐙
Owner looking to donate huge Christmas display
For the past 25 years, Kenna Nethken has been up to his elbows in Christmas decorations as he turns his house and property into a Christmas wonderland. Thousands of people from throughout Sussex County have driven around the property and made donations to a variety of causes to which he and his wife, Cheryl, have contributed.
Monument Management Plan | U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
We want to hear from you! We’re inviting the public to share ideas and suggestions to help guide the long-term vision and set management priorities for the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument and the brilliant ecosystems it protects. Learn more about how you can get involved in the future of YOUR marine monument!
This content isn't available right now
Back in 2017, Terrance Simien brought his Creole 4 Kidz show to our local school. Cape May elementary school students were introduced to Zydeco and the incredible Creole culture of Southwest Louisiana. The Cape May Jazz Festival Foundation has received a grant from Mid Atlantic Arts and we are gearing up to welcome Terrance and the band back to Cape May in February. Can’t wait!
5 festive holiday places to drink, dine
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in these tasty Delaware spaces decorated for a festive holiday. Klondike Kate’s Sleigh Bar in Newark and Blitzen in Wilmington have returned to serve a cup of good cheer. To the south, Above the Dunes in Rehoboth is debuting a Miracle Pop-Up on Nov. 21. Schellville in Rehoboth has expanded its food and beer offerings, and Benvenuto in Milford has become a ... Read More
It’s good to be shad! Wait, what? Did you know that locally and across the nation people are working hard to remove migratory …
Did you know that locally and across the nation people are working hard to remove migratory barriers to fish like the American shad? From decaying dams to cramped culverts, there are many blocks to fish making it to their homelands and breeding grounds. Using Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds, scientists, philanthropists, non-government organizations, and the public have all “unpaved” the way for fish passage.
Putting a stop to bird collisions | U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service
Migratory birds pass through our cities and towns every year, delighting us with their vivid colors and songs. But the 2022 State of the Birds Report tells us that many migratory birds are at risk. Each year, up to 1 billion birds die from collisions. We can keep 1 billion birds alive and flying by making our buildings bird friendly. Turning off non-essential lights and modifying windows to reduce collisions can reduce threats migratory birds face. Learn how we can keep birds alive and flying high. https://www.fws.gov/story/putting-stop-bird-collisions.
Finally, some f-eel good news! Record numbers of juvenile American eel are being documented in a section of the Patapsco River. …
Finally, some f-eel good news! Record numbers of juvenile American eel are being documented in a section of the Patapsco River. This success is coming several years after the removal of the Bloede Dam, which prevented passage for American eel and other species. Removing the barrier reopened an additional 183 miles of stream habitat for aquatic habitat, reducing risk of flooding, and improved ecological resilience.
Mountain Lion Sighting Near Millville Airport Saturday Night
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County Saturday night (November 19, 2022). The woman, who we'll identify as "C," said her sighting happened about 9 pm as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. C...
Construction Update on The Madison Resorts in Wildwood Crest.
The former Ocean View Motel in Wildwood Crest is being turned into a first-class resort with:. Wedding Venue, Infinity Pool, Hot Tubs, Cabanas, Modern Café, Lounge Area / Firepits, Custom and Contemporary Furnishings, Patio Lounge with an Ocean View, Beach Access with Cabana Service. GET READY FOR MADISON MOMENTS...
Giant CRAB Will Help Restore Ocean City’s Beaches
Yikes! Ocean City has been invaded by a gigantic CRAB. But this is not your run-of-the-mill Jersey Shore crab that has claws, beady eyes and darts along the sand while trying to avoid becoming some seagull’s yucky dinner. This CRAB is part of an army of heavy construction equipment...
Food and drink – Augustine Inn, new Christiana Mall restaurant, Booth House now open 6 days
The Augustine Inn Seafood and Chop House has reopened. The restaurant is housed in a historic building near Augustine Beach in southern New Castle County. It comes with a Middletown address, but is some distance from the fast-growing town. The restaurant closed earlier this year with one of the operators...
