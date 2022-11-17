What could be better than Thanksgiving? A Thanksgiving Buffet in Downtown Wildwood! Make your reservations today! #dooww

Migratory birds pass through our cities and towns every year, delighting us with their vivid colors and songs. But the 2022 State of the Birds Report tells us that many migratory birds are at risk. Each year, up to 1 billion birds die from collisions. We can keep 1 billion birds alive and flying by making our buildings bird friendly. Turning off non-essential lights and modifying windows to reduce collisions can reduce threats migratory birds face. Learn how we can keep birds alive and flying high. https://www.fws.gov/story/putting-stop-bird-collisions.

CAPE MAY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO