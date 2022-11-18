Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Community members gather to remember Louisville boy who died of malnutrition in 1969
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dare to Care Food Bank and Louisville community members gathered Monday to honor a 9-year-old boy who died of malnutrition. Bobby Ellis died in his Louisville home on the day before Thanksgiving in 1969. In the months that followed, the Dare to Care Food Bank was...
Veteran's Club hosting annual Thanksgiving meal for veterans, first responders
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit that serves veterans is serving up a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Veteran's Club will hold its annual Veteran and First Responder Thanksgiving Luncheon at its headquarters on Shelbyville Road in St. Matthews at noon. Founder Jeremy Harrell said the free meal is...
Louisville neighborhood group continues raising money to create buffalo artwork in Preston Street median
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans continue for a Louisville neighborhood group to build a buffalo statue near the Schnitzelburg area. More than one year ago, a subcommittee within the Saint Joseph Area Association put a banner over the road, showing several buffalo, stretching across Preston Street. Now, concepts are being...
5% salary increase for JCPS staff to take effect in July, pending approval
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good news for educators in Kentucky's largest school district: Jefferson County Public Schools announced a significant raise for teachers and other full-time employees in its latest contract proposal. JCPS leaders said once the raise is approved by the Board of Education, it will be the largest...
Woman in critical condition after shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was shot in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for LMPD, says at 11:30 a.m. officers were sent to South 32nd Street near West Broadway on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived,...
Mayor-elect Greenberg's public safety plan gives insight into his vision for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's incoming mayor will soon begin the search for the city's next police chief. Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg announced Monday that Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term. Shields issued a statement shortly after the announcement, in...
West Louisville food pantry uses donation to give out free Thanksgiving dinners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sister Visitor Center on West Market Street in west Louisville gave out free Thanksgiving dinner boxes Monday. Each box was filled with all kinds of holiday staples like green beans, gravy, a dessert and a 9-pound turkey. The food pantry said it's all thanks to a donation of 50 frozen turkeys from St. Michael's Catholic Church.
Lawsuit aims to stop construction of east Louisville concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in east Louisville's Lake Forest neighborhood are fighting to stop the construction of a concrete plant near their homes. Neighbors and the nearby Pleasant Grove Baptist Church filed a lawsuit last week in Jefferson Circuit Court against Sunshine Concrete and the Louisville Planning Commission in the hopes of pumping the brakes on the project.
Business owners ask for roadway safety after car destroys Madison, Ind. business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A car slammed into a southern Indiana business with the store's owner just feet away on Sunday. El Camino, a restaurant in Madison, Ind., has been hit twice by cars. Once in 2015 by a drunk driver and again on Sunday when owners said a police chase ended in their store.
Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
BEHIND THE SCENES | A look at construction progress at Churchill Downs
LOUISVILLE, KY (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs is in the middle of a nearly $400 million renovation, and WDRB News got a look inside at the progress that has happened over the last six months. Visitors poured into Churchill Downs on Wednesday ahead of the track's annual Thanksgiving Dinner and race....
Restaurant chain names salad after 'The Hammer'; proceeds benefit business with special needs employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's personal injury attorney Darryl Isaacs is like a buddy on a road trip. "You see him on all of the billboards," said Mark Pfeifer. "I drive to Indy and Cincy all the time, and you see Darryl Issacs, every other one," added Lance Little. He's...
Louisville police chief Erika Shields to resign when Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg takes office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign at the end of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's term. Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon. Greenberg said an interim police chief will be named before he takes office, and his administration...
Shoppers pack local grocery stores Wednesday gathering items for Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grocery stores are packed on Wednesday as preparations ramp up for Thanksgiving Day. Plenty of people were making those last minute trips at the Meijer in Jeffersonville, where the self-checkout area saw a steady stream of customers. Many shoppers who spoke with WDRB News said they...
JCPS middle school basketball coach arrested on assault charges pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A middle school basketball coach in Jefferson County Public Schools was arrested Friday, accused of shoving and threatening to fight two people at a game Thursday night. JCPS Police arrested 24-year-old Willky Joseph, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the girls' basketball coach. According...
Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Drive, which is near Interstate 264, around 10 p.m. The woman was found on 15th Street and Broadway.
New LMPD chief will face challenges after Shields announces resignation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next Louisville Metro Police chief will face a bevy of challenges including ongoing violence, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and former LMPD officers set for prison time. On Monday, LMPD chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of Mayor Greg Fischer's...
MSD reminds people to properly dispose of grease and fats after Thanksgiving dinner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, MSD is reminding Louisville residents of the correct way to throw away oils, fats and grease. MSD says grease and oil can stick to your pipes, and if you pour it down your sink, it could eventually lead to a sewer backup. Residents are urged to avoid pouring grease down other drains as well, including the toilet.
2 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash near Jefferson County Judicial Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A two-vehicle crash in downtown Louisville ended with a car on the doorstep of the Jefferson County Judicial Center. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron Ellis, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at 7th and Liberty streets around 5 p.m. Two passenger vehicles had...
Retiring police chief Rick McCubbin 'enjoyed every minute' of 40 years in law enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick McCubbin dedicated his life to law enforcement. The Shepherdsville Police Chief announced on Monday his plan to retire Jan. 2. McCubbin has been in the middle of high-profile cases that have drawn national attention, like a trio of murders in Bardstown. McCubbin spent 17 years...
