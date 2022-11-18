LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO