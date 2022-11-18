ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

West Louisville food pantry uses donation to give out free Thanksgiving dinners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sister Visitor Center on West Market Street in west Louisville gave out free Thanksgiving dinner boxes Monday. Each box was filled with all kinds of holiday staples like green beans, gravy, a dessert and a 9-pound turkey. The food pantry said it's all thanks to a donation of 50 frozen turkeys from St. Michael's Catholic Church.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lawsuit aims to stop construction of east Louisville concrete plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents in east Louisville's Lake Forest neighborhood are fighting to stop the construction of a concrete plant near their homes. Neighbors and the nearby Pleasant Grove Baptist Church filed a lawsuit last week in Jefferson Circuit Court against Sunshine Concrete and the Louisville Planning Commission in the hopes of pumping the brakes on the project.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin announces plans to retire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin will retire Jan. 2. McCubbin made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday. "Last year, I began looking for a retirement date that would be in my best interest, as well as the Shepherdsville Police Department," he wrote. "January 2023, I will have served 35 years in law enforcement. I began to consider that timeframe as a good time to possibly retire."
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman taken to hospital after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Shawnee neighborhood on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD Ofc. Beth Ruoff said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Drive, which is near Interstate 264, around 10 p.m. The woman was found on 15th Street and Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New LMPD chief will face challenges after Shields announces resignation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next Louisville Metro Police chief will face a bevy of challenges including ongoing violence, a U.S. Department of Justice investigation and former LMPD officers set for prison time. On Monday, LMPD chief Erika Shields announced she will resign at the end of Mayor Greg Fischer's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

MSD reminds people to properly dispose of grease and fats after Thanksgiving dinner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ahead of Thanksgiving dinner, MSD is reminding Louisville residents of the correct way to throw away oils, fats and grease. MSD says grease and oil can stick to your pipes, and if you pour it down your sink, it could eventually lead to a sewer backup. Residents are urged to avoid pouring grease down other drains as well, including the toilet.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy