ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why Maren Morris Refuses to Attend Late Night Plans After Becoming a Mom: ‘Bra is Off, Pen Has Been Hit’

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46zOVd_0jFDkEJA00

Count her out! Maren Morris opened up about being a mom to 2-year-old son Hayes — and why she will no longer be saying "yes" to any late-night dinner plans.

Maren Morris’ Honest Quotes About Motherhood While Raising Her and Ryan Hurd’s Son Hayes

Read article

“Maybe it’s 32, maybe it’s having a kid, but I’m not coming to your 8pm dinner invite,” Morris, 32, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, November 17. “HONEY. That is when I’m putting on face creams, I’m dimming the lights, the bra is off, the pen has been hit, I’m putting on The Office .”

The “Bones” singer, who shares Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd , added that she’ll only show up for “Blue Haired Specials” — otherwise known as dinners that happen before 5 p.m.

This isn’t the first time Morris has spoken out about how becoming a mom has changed her. From C-section to the parenting police, the country crooner has long since been vocal about the ups and downs of motherhood.

After welcoming her son in March 2020, Morris got candid about needing an emergency cesarean delivery after 30 hours of labor.

“Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand," the AMA winner wrote via Instagram at the time. "All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of [the coronavirus pandemic] was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are."

Four months later, the “Middle” songstress came under fire after she posted a picture of herself and her son in a floatie without life vests.

"Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him,” she tweeted about receiving an influx of hate in July 2020. “Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. We talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand.”

The Texas native didn’t let the criticism get to her, however, telling E! News the following month that giving birth had changed “the perspective of my focus" and taught her to let the little things go.

Country Singers Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

"Maybe it's 2020, maybe it's having a baby, but I definitely don’t sweat the small stuff like I used to and I just enjoy things more now,” she told the outlet. “Because win, lose or draw, I have this adorable little, perfect human at home waiting for me. He's just so fun."

The CMA Award winner went on to tell Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in August 2020 that any parents who choose to “shame” moms are doing so from a place of “deep insecurity” and self-doubt. “We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways,” she said at the time.

That same month, Hurd, who tied the knot with Morris in 2018 after three years of dating, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about seeing his wife struggle amid online backlash.

“She took that really hard because that was such a weird situation and blown massively out of proportion,” the 36-year-old said during an appearance on Us’ Moms Like Us podcast, noting that while he will always come to his wife’s defense, the "Girl" singer “can handle herself.”

See Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Family Album With Son Hayes

Read article

Morris also opened up about “getting back to normal” after experiencing her own postpartum depression , telling CBS This Morning in September 2020 that she was figuring out how to come “through the tunnel."

“Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the [coronavirus] pandemic,” she explained. “And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, 'Hey, if you're drowning right now, there's help.’”

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Rebel Wilson’s Daughter Royce’s Photo Album: Her Baby Girl’s Sweetest Photos

The littlest Barden Bella! Rebel Wilson welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, in November 2022 — and the Pitch Perfect star couldn’t be happier. “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗,” the actress wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a photo […]
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip

Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Gene Simmons’ Kids: Meet His Son Nick & Daughter Sophie

Gene Simmons, 73, is more than just a famous rockstar. Gene is the proud father of two children, son Nick, 33, and daughter Sophie, 30, who just got engaged. The Kiss frontman shares his kids with his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed, 65. Gene and Shannon started dating in 1983, but they didn’t get married until almost 30 years later. Both Nick and Sophie were present for their parents’ lavish 2011 Beverly Hills wedding.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Upworthy

Maroon 5 got down on the floor to calm 10-year-old fan who had a panic attack

Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 19, 2021. It has since been updated. What would you rather be remembered and known for? Being rich and famous or kind and empathetic? While the former might win you a lot of clout-chasing worshippers, the latter is what will leave a lasting impression on those who cross your path. We saw one example of this a few years ago when the uber-popular American band, Maroon 5, did the sweetest thing for an adorable superfan who came to see them. Christopher Warner, a young Maryland resident with Down syndrome, saw his dreams come true in 2015 when his favorite musicians reached out to invite him to a live show.
MARYLAND STATE
Us Weekly

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Us Weekly

Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Silva Share Rare Family Photo With Son Alexander

Shadow fun! Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have offered rare insight into their private family life with their sons. “Daddy, mommy and Alexander 🧡,” Silva, 39, captioned a Thursday, November 17, Instagram snap of the 3-year-old admiring his shadow. The silhouettes of the Pretty Woman star, 73, and the activist are also visible. Courtesy of Alejandra Silva/Instagram […]
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Cheryl Burke’s Retirement After 26 Seasons: ‘It’s Been a Wild Ride’

As Cheryl Burke prepares to retire her ballroom heels and sparkly costumes, her Dancing With the Stars colleagues are remembering her 26-season career. “It’s been a wild ride 🕺🏼 So proud of all you have achieved and overcome,” former pro Derek Hough, who joined the DWTS judging panel in 2020, wrote via Instagram comment on Sunday, November 20. “Forever left […]
Us Weekly

Love Is Blind’s Raven Ross and Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada Confirm Split Amid Cheating Rumors: ‘This Journey Has Forever Shaped Our Lives’

Love is messy. Love Is Blind's Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada have split amid accusations that he was unfaithful. "We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the Pilates instructor, 29, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, November 20. "Due to on-going legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, […]
TEXAS STATE
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Split Again After Brief Reconciliation: ‘There’s No Bad Blood’

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock /Joe Imel/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Pressing pause — again. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have split after briefly rekindling their romance earlier this year. Jenner, 27, Booker, 26, pulled the plug on their relationship "a little over a month ago," a source tells Us Weekly. "Things are amicable after the breakup, there's no bad blood between […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Kendall Jenner’s Love Life: Nick Jonas, Harry Styles, Devin Booker and More

Keeping things casual! Kendall Jenner has been linked to many famous musicians and athletes over the years and has managed to keep most of her romances private. From singers Harry Styles and Nick Jonas to basketball stars Ben Simmons and Devin Booker, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s dating history is made up of […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

246K+
Followers
24K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy