Why Maren Morris Refuses to Attend Late Night Plans After Becoming a Mom: ‘Bra is Off, Pen Has Been Hit’

Count her out! Maren Morris opened up about being a mom to 2-year-old son Hayes — and why she will no longer be saying "yes" to any late-night dinner plans.

“Maybe it’s 32, maybe it’s having a kid, but I’m not coming to your 8pm dinner invite,” Morris, 32, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, November 17. “HONEY. That is when I’m putting on face creams, I’m dimming the lights, the bra is off, the pen has been hit, I’m putting on The Office .”

The “Bones” singer, who shares Hayes with husband Ryan Hurd , added that she’ll only show up for “Blue Haired Specials” — otherwise known as dinners that happen before 5 p.m.

This isn’t the first time Morris has spoken out about how becoming a mom has changed her. From C-section to the parenting police, the country crooner has long since been vocal about the ups and downs of motherhood.

After welcoming her son in March 2020, Morris got candid about needing an emergency cesarean delivery after 30 hours of labor.

“Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand," the AMA winner wrote via Instagram at the time. "All that mattered was that he got here safely. Having him in the middle of [the coronavirus pandemic] was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are."

Four months later, the “Middle” songstress came under fire after she posted a picture of herself and her son in a floatie without life vests.

"Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him,” she tweeted about receiving an influx of hate in July 2020. “Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. We talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he’s a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand.”

The Texas native didn’t let the criticism get to her, however, telling E! News the following month that giving birth had changed “the perspective of my focus" and taught her to let the little things go.

"Maybe it's 2020, maybe it's having a baby, but I definitely don’t sweat the small stuff like I used to and I just enjoy things more now,” she told the outlet. “Because win, lose or draw, I have this adorable little, perfect human at home waiting for me. He's just so fun."

The CMA Award winner went on to tell Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in August 2020 that any parents who choose to “shame” moms are doing so from a place of “deep insecurity” and self-doubt. “We all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways,” she said at the time.

That same month, Hurd, who tied the knot with Morris in 2018 after three years of dating, spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about seeing his wife struggle amid online backlash.

“She took that really hard because that was such a weird situation and blown massively out of proportion,” the 36-year-old said during an appearance on Us’ Moms Like Us podcast, noting that while he will always come to his wife’s defense, the "Girl" singer “can handle herself.”

Morris also opened up about “getting back to normal” after experiencing her own postpartum depression , telling CBS This Morning in September 2020 that she was figuring out how to come “through the tunnel."

“Fortunately, I was able to do phone therapy during the [coronavirus] pandemic,” she explained. “And [I have] people that love me around me that are like, 'Hey, if you're drowning right now, there's help.’”