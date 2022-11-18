Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
EW.com
Wilko Johnson, British rocker and Game of Thrones actor, dies at 75
Wilko Johnson, the acclaimed British guitarist of the blues-rock band Dr. Feelgood who was instrumental in the British punk-wave movement, died Monday years after doctors told him he had terminal cancer. He was 75. Johnson's official Twitter account shared a statement Wednesday morning. "This is the announcement we never wanted...
Britney Spears wants to 'fix' her relationship with her sons
Britney Spears wants to "repair" her relationship with her sons. The 40-year-old pop star is mother to Sean Preston, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, but has become estranged from them in recent months and has reportedly stopped posting nude photos onto Instagram as part of a "concerted effort" to make amends.
Britney Spears no longer speaks to her former PA Felicia Culotta
Felicia Culotta has not spoken to Britney Spears "in a while." The 56-year-old Louisiana native was a family friend of the 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - when she became her personal assistant during the early days of her career but revealed that she has not heard from Britney despite sending her several handwritten letters.
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
‘How to Die Alone’: Natasha Rothwell Comedy Ordered at Hulu
The White Lotus and Insecure star Natasha Rothwell is set to star in and co-showrun her own series on Hulu, as Onyx Collective has announced they have greenlit her comedy series, How to Die Alone. According to the streamer, How to Die Alone will follow Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic...
Nick Cannon welcomes eleventh child
Nick Cannon has become a dad for the eleventh time. The 42-year-old star took to social media in the early hours of Saturday (12.11.22) to announce that he and Abby De La Rosa were now parents to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin as he paid tribute to the newborn's mother. Alongside a...
Lily-Rose Depp defends silence over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
Lily-Rose Depp is not "here to answer for anybody". The 23-year-old actress has defended her decision to stay silent during her father Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation dispute - which saw the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor sue the 'Aquaman' star over an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence - insisting she doesn't want to be "defined" by any of her relationships and she is "really entitled" to keep her opinions private.
Chris Hemsworth reveals genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's
Chris Hemsworth is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease. The 39-year-old actor has been told by medical experts that he is "between eight and ten times" likelier to develop the condition than the general population. He explained: "It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago,...
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are considering adoption
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham want to adopt. The 27-year-old actress tied the knot with model Brooklyn, 23, - who is the son of footballer David and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham - earlier this year after three years of dating and revealed that the pair want to have a "big family" because her husband has been inspired spending time with by her own large clan.
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dead at 49
Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49. The actor - who had children Skye and Hunter with ex-wife Shawna but was married to Tammie Frank from 2003 until his death and had kids Jenna and Jacob with her - was best known for playing the role of Tommy Oliver in the original 'Power Rangers' franchise but was found dead on Sunday (20.11.22), according to a representative.
Max Casella didn't hit puberty until he was 27
Max Casella didn't hit puberty until he was 27. The 55-year-old actor revealed that he has a "malfunctioning pituitary gland" - which normally regulates growth, metabolism, and reproduction through the hormones that it produces - and "hadn't even shaved" by the time he reached his mid-twenties. He said: "I have...
Aaron Carter reportedly did not want his memoir published
Aaron Carter reportedly did not want his memoir published. The late pop star - who was found dead on Saturday (05.11.22) at the age of 34 - had been working on a book about his life up until his death but is said to have been against the idea of releasing it, just days after Ballast Books confirmed they will be bringing out 'Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life' this coming Tuesday.
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
Kelsea Ballerini finalises divorce
Kelsea Ballerini has finalised her divorce. The 2-year-old singer admitted Tuesday (15.11.22) had been very eventful because she officially ended her marriage to Morgan Evans - who she split from in August after nearly five years of marriage - found out she had been nominated for the Best Country Performance Grammy Award for 'Heartfirst', and then picked up the keys to her new house, all before performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
‘9-1-1’: Corinne Massiah on How Athena’s Confidence in May Helped Her Succeed
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 8, “What’s Your Fantasy?”]. May (Corinne Massiah) might have chosen to leave the dispatcher center and go to college on 9-1-1, but she has to use the skills she learned on the job in the latest episode to save her boyfriend.
‘The Woman King’ Is Now Streaming — Where & How to Watch Viola Davis Film
On the hunt for a perfect movie night film? Viola Davis‘ The Woman King may be the perfect fit for your next at-home viewing experience. The movie follows the remarkable story of the Agojie, an all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.
‘One Day at a Time’ Star Isabella Gomez Joins ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10
The Goldbergs will soon have a new cast member, as Isabella Gomez is set to take on a new role in the long-running series. According to Deadline, the star will play Carmen, a new server at the ’50s-themed diner where Adam (Sean Giambrone) is now working. Gomez previously starred as Elena in One Day at a Time, for which she won Best Supporting TV Actress at the Imagen Awards.
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0