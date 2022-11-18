Read full article on original website
Romee Strijd gives birth
Romee Strijd has given birth to her second child. The 27-year-old model revealed on Wednesday (16.11.22) that she and fiance Laurens van Leeuwen - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Mint - welcomed another baby girl into the world last week. Sharing photos of the new baby on Instagram, Romee...
Britney Spears wants to 'fix' her relationship with her sons
Britney Spears wants to "repair" her relationship with her sons. The 40-year-old pop star is mother to Sean Preston, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, but has become estranged from them in recent months and has reportedly stopped posting nude photos onto Instagram as part of a "concerted effort" to make amends.
Finneas is 'really happy' for sister Billie Eilish upon her new relationship
Finneas is "happy" for Billie Eilish amid her new relationship. The 25-year-old producer is the brother of 'bad guy' hitmaker Billie, 20, and explained that he is "happy" for his younger sister following the news that she has struck up a relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31. He...
Paris Hilton isn't 'struggling' to get pregnant
Paris Hilton has insisted she isn't "struggling" to start a family. The 41-year-old socialite's mom, Kathy Hilton, recently declared it "breaks her heart" seeing her daughter and her husband, Carter Reum, be so "desperate" to have a baby of their own, but the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker insisted they don't feel like that at all.
Drew Barrymore: ‘Giving up alcohol let me escape awful cycle’
Drew Barrymore says giving up alcohol let her escape an “awful cycle”. The 47-year-old ‘E.T.’ actress opened up about being three-and-a-half years sober in an essay published in ‘Take Care of Yourself’, the December edition of her monthly ‘Drew’ magazine. Drew –...
Julia Fox says she only dated Kanye West to keep him away from Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox claims she only dated Kanye West to keep him away from her friend Kim Kardashian amid the couple’s divorce. The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress, 32, made the statement in a TikTok video on Monday (21.11.22) after she was accused of dating “a famously violent misogynist” and “anti-Semite” in the wake of Kanye’s Twitter rants against the Jewish community.
Nick Cannon welcomes eleventh child
Nick Cannon has become a dad for the eleventh time. The 42-year-old star took to social media in the early hours of Saturday (12.11.22) to announce that he and Abby De La Rosa were now parents to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin as he paid tribute to the newborn's mother. Alongside a...
Hoda Kotb has a 'great working relationship' with her ex-boyfriend
Hoda Kotb has a "great working relationship" with her ex-boyfriend. The 58-year-old star was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 until 2008 but has adoptive daughters Haley, five, and Catherine three with former fiancé Joel Schiffman and explained that the former couple "speak a lot" to ensure their time with the kids over the Christmas period is divided up fairly.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are considering adoption
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham want to adopt. The 27-year-old actress tied the knot with model Brooklyn, 23, - who is the son of footballer David and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham - earlier this year after three years of dating and revealed that the pair want to have a "big family" because her husband has been inspired spending time with by her own large clan.
Kelsea Ballerini finalises divorce
Kelsea Ballerini has finalised her divorce. The 2-year-old singer admitted Tuesday (15.11.22) had been very eventful because she officially ended her marriage to Morgan Evans - who she split from in August after nearly five years of marriage - found out she had been nominated for the Best Country Performance Grammy Award for 'Heartfirst', and then picked up the keys to her new house, all before performing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee.
I eat anything and everything, says Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult eats "anything and everything". The 32-year-old actor plays a foodie in the new comedy-horror film 'The Menu' - but Nicholas insists he's not particularly "picky" about what he eats. He said: "I'm a trash can, I eat anything and everything. (I'm) not picky at all." Nicholas admitted that...
Lala Kent split from Don Lopez after posting a 'thirst trap' which led to rumours
Lala Kent split from Don Lopez after posting a "thirst trap". The 'Vanderpump Rules' star, 32, struck up a relationship with Don, 38,after meeting him on the set of her reality show earlier this year but explained that even though they had "a lot of fun in the bedroom", the pair had to go their separate ways because a social media post she created led to a lot of rumours about him.
Every generation deserves their own Wednesday Addams, says Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci thinks "every generation" should have their own version of Wednesday Addams. The 42-year-old actress shot to international stardom as Wednesday in 'The Addams Family' and its sequel, 'Addams Family Values', in the early 90s, and Christina is now thrilled to appear in 'Wednesday', the new comedy-horror series. The...
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
Sylvester Stallone has learned to prioritise his family over his career
Sylvester Stallone has learned to prioritise his family over his career. The 76-year-old actor - who has daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26, with wife Jennifer Flavin but was previously been married to Brigitte Nielsen and has late son Sage and Seargeoh with ex-wife Sasha Czack - explained that in the "last few years", he has stopped trying to "obsess" over who is being cast in blockbusters because family is what "really matters."
Kim Kardashian wanted to have brown hair for red carpet debut with Pete Davidson
Pete, 29 - who split from Kim earlier this year - joked that he wanted something entirely different for their red carpet debut. The comedian quipped: "Yeah, I wanted us to be getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards but you know, to each their own." Meanwhile, Kim previously...
Aaron Carter took in a homeless woman before he died
Aaron Carter took in a homeless woman before he died. The pop star - who is survived by his fiancee Melanie Martin and their 11-month-old son Prince - was found dead last week at the age of 34 and the woman who is said to have discovered his body was reportedly on the streets before he took her in and employed her as a housekeeper following a possible break-in. while they were away.
Elizabeth Debicki admits to imitating Princess Diana at home
Elizabeth Debicki has been unintentionally imitating Princess Diana at home. The 32-year-old actress plays the late princess - who died in Paris in August 1997, aged 36 - in 'The Crown', and Elizabeth has revealed that Diana's mannerisms have infiltrated her own life. She shared: "I do it all the...
Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his 'failures' as a father
Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his "failures" as a father. The 67-year-old actor is father to Spencer, 39 with his first wife Doreen Alderman, Greer, 30, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner, Mason 21, and Jude, 17 with ex-wife Camille Meyer as well as Faith, 10, Gabriel, seven and five-year-old James with current wife Kayte Walsh and explained that he has been "working on a lot of things" when it comes to his family.
Louis Tomlinson is 'on the mend' after breaking his arm
Louis Tomlinson is "on the mend" after breaking his arm. The 30-year-old singer - who shot to fame as part of One Direction - has revealed via Twitter that he's on the road to recovery after breaking his arm last week following a performance at New York City's Irving Plaza.
