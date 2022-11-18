Read full article on original website
Related
Drew Barrymore: ‘Giving up alcohol let me escape awful cycle’
Drew Barrymore says giving up alcohol let her escape an “awful cycle”. The 47-year-old ‘E.T.’ actress opened up about being three-and-a-half years sober in an essay published in ‘Take Care of Yourself’, the December edition of her monthly ‘Drew’ magazine. Drew –...
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
Julia Fox says she only dated Kanye West to keep him away from Kim Kardashian
Julia Fox claims she only dated Kanye West to keep him away from her friend Kim Kardashian amid the couple’s divorce. The ‘Uncut Gems’ actress, 32, made the statement in a TikTok video on Monday (21.11.22) after she was accused of dating “a famously violent misogynist” and “anti-Semite” in the wake of Kanye’s Twitter rants against the Jewish community.
Guy Pearce didn't want children
Guy Pearce was "quite definite" that he didn't want children, so it "took a while" to understand he has a son. The 'Spy Among Friends' actor was married to Kate Mestitz from 1997 to 2015 and early in their relationship, he told the psychologist he didn't want to be a father, but shortly after they split, he began dating Carice van Houten and the 'Game of Thrones' actress fell pregnant quickly, much to his shock.
Finneas is 'really happy' for sister Billie Eilish upon her new relationship
Finneas is "happy" for Billie Eilish amid her new relationship. The 25-year-old producer is the brother of 'bad guy' hitmaker Billie, 20, and explained that he is "happy" for his younger sister following the news that she has struck up a relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31. He...
Kate Mara reveals she's given birth
Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot
It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are considering adoption
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham want to adopt. The 27-year-old actress tied the knot with model Brooklyn, 23, - who is the son of footballer David and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham - earlier this year after three years of dating and revealed that the pair want to have a "big family" because her husband has been inspired spending time with by her own large clan.
Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘I Hate Christmas,’ Its First Italian Xmas Series
How do you say “Bah, humbug” in Italian? I Hate Christmas, Netflix’s first Italian Christmas series, stars Pilar Fogliati (Cuori) as Gianna, a woman who doesn’t buy into Christmastime sentimentality and is content to stay single during the holidays. “I shall not bend,” she says in...
Elizabeth Debicki admits to imitating Princess Diana at home
Elizabeth Debicki has been unintentionally imitating Princess Diana at home. The 32-year-old actress plays the late princess - who died in Paris in August 1997, aged 36 - in 'The Crown', and Elizabeth has revealed that Diana's mannerisms have infiltrated her own life. She shared: "I do it all the...
Chris Hemsworth reveals genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's
Chris Hemsworth is genetically predisposed to Alzheimer's disease. The 39-year-old actor has been told by medical experts that he is "between eight and ten times" likelier to develop the condition than the general population. He explained: "It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago,...
Nick Cannon welcomes eleventh child
Nick Cannon has become a dad for the eleventh time. The 42-year-old star took to social media in the early hours of Saturday (12.11.22) to announce that he and Abby De La Rosa were now parents to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin as he paid tribute to the newborn's mother. Alongside a...
Kate Winslet returning to her very first acting role
The 47-year-old actress made her professional acting debut in the six-part sci-fi children's serial - which was the first drama to be penned by Russell T Davies and followed three teenagers fighting to save Bishop Grave School from an evil teacher - in 1991 and has now teamed up with the 'Doctor Who' showrunner to play the part of Reet once more as part of an audio drama titled 'Dark Season: Legacy Rising' and is "delighted" to be going back to the beginnings of her career.
Hoda Kotb has a 'great working relationship' with her ex-boyfriend
Hoda Kotb has a "great working relationship" with her ex-boyfriend. The 58-year-old star was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 until 2008 but has adoptive daughters Haley, five, and Catherine three with former fiancé Joel Schiffman and explained that the former couple "speak a lot" to ensure their time with the kids over the Christmas period is divided up fairly.
The Crown star Dominic West once rented a cottage from King Charles
Dominic West once rented a cottage from King Charles. The 53-year-old actor portrays the now-monarch- who acceded to the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September - during the years that he was known as Prince Charles in Netflix hit 'The Crown' and as part of his research for the role ended up staying on a farm estate in Cornwall operated on behalf of the King.
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries ‘will premiere December 8’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries will reportedly premiere on December 8. The show – which was thought to be facing a delay due to backlash over the new series of ‘The Crown’ – is set to air before the end of the year, according to Page Six.
‘Smile’ Heads to Streaming — Here’s Where & How to Watch the Surprise Horror Hit
Smile, the creepy horror film that saw actors standing still and smiling throughout baseball games and various live events during its viral fall press campaign, will soon have its streaming premiere. Paramount+ has announced it will release the film on the streaming platform on Tuesday, November 15. This means if...
Lily-Rose Depp defends silence over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
Lily-Rose Depp is not "here to answer for anybody". The 23-year-old actress has defended her decision to stay silent during her father Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation dispute - which saw the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor sue the 'Aquaman' star over an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence - insisting she doesn't want to be "defined" by any of her relationships and she is "really entitled" to keep her opinions private.
‘How to Die Alone’: Natasha Rothwell Comedy Ordered at Hulu
The White Lotus and Insecure star Natasha Rothwell is set to star in and co-showrun her own series on Hulu, as Onyx Collective has announced they have greenlit her comedy series, How to Die Alone. According to the streamer, How to Die Alone will follow Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0