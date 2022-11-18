Guy Pearce was "quite definite" that he didn't want children, so it "took a while" to understand he has a son. The 'Spy Among Friends' actor was married to Kate Mestitz from 1997 to 2015 and early in their relationship, he told the psychologist he didn't want to be a father, but shortly after they split, he began dating Carice van Houten and the 'Game of Thrones' actress fell pregnant quickly, much to his shock.

