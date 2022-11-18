Read full article on original website
Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries ‘will premiere December 8’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries will reportedly premiere on December 8. The show – which was thought to be facing a delay due to backlash over the new series of ‘The Crown’ – is set to air before the end of the year, according to Page Six.
‘One Day at a Time’ Star Isabella Gomez Joins ‘The Goldbergs’ Season 10
The Goldbergs will soon have a new cast member, as Isabella Gomez is set to take on a new role in the long-running series. According to Deadline, the star will play Carmen, a new server at the ’50s-themed diner where Adam (Sean Giambrone) is now working. Gomez previously starred as Elena in One Day at a Time, for which she won Best Supporting TV Actress at the Imagen Awards.
Allison Janney, Bob Greenblatt to Adapt ‘Confident Women’ Into Prime Video Anthology
A new series about con artists is coming to Prime Video, but this time it’ll have a small twist. With so many shows focusing on the crimes of men, this one aims to look at women who have been just as conniving. Allison Janney and her producing partner, Chris...
‘How to Die Alone’: Natasha Rothwell Comedy Ordered at Hulu
The White Lotus and Insecure star Natasha Rothwell is set to star in and co-showrun her own series on Hulu, as Onyx Collective has announced they have greenlit her comedy series, How to Die Alone. According to the streamer, How to Die Alone will follow Melissa, “a fat, black, neurotic...
Lily Collins launches her own production company
Lily Collins has achieved a "childhood dream" by launching her own production company. The 33-year-old actress has taken to social media to announce the launch of CASE STUDY FILMS, which she's founded with her husband Charlie McDowell and producer friend Alex Orlovsky. Lily - who is the daughter of music...
Paris Hilton isn't 'struggling' to get pregnant
Paris Hilton has insisted she isn't "struggling" to start a family. The 41-year-old socialite's mom, Kathy Hilton, recently declared it "breaks her heart" seeing her daughter and her husband, Carter Reum, be so "desperate" to have a baby of their own, but the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker insisted they don't feel like that at all.
Every generation deserves their own Wednesday Addams, says Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci thinks "every generation" should have their own version of Wednesday Addams. The 42-year-old actress shot to international stardom as Wednesday in 'The Addams Family' and its sequel, 'Addams Family Values', in the early 90s, and Christina is now thrilled to appear in 'Wednesday', the new comedy-horror series. The...
Guy Pearce didn't want children
Guy Pearce was "quite definite" that he didn't want children, so it "took a while" to understand he has a son. The 'Spy Among Friends' actor was married to Kate Mestitz from 1997 to 2015 and early in their relationship, he told the psychologist he didn't want to be a father, but shortly after they split, he began dating Carice van Houten and the 'Game of Thrones' actress fell pregnant quickly, much to his shock.
Kate Mara reveals she's given birth
Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
Louis Tomlinson is 'on the mend' after breaking his arm
Louis Tomlinson is "on the mend" after breaking his arm. The 30-year-old singer - who shot to fame as part of One Direction - has revealed via Twitter that he's on the road to recovery after breaking his arm last week following a performance at New York City's Irving Plaza.
Nick Cannon welcomes eleventh child
Nick Cannon has become a dad for the eleventh time. The 42-year-old star took to social media in the early hours of Saturday (12.11.22) to announce that he and Abby De La Rosa were now parents to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin as he paid tribute to the newborn's mother. Alongside a...
Elizabeth Debicki admits to imitating Princess Diana at home
Elizabeth Debicki has been unintentionally imitating Princess Diana at home. The 32-year-old actress plays the late princess - who died in Paris in August 1997, aged 36 - in 'The Crown', and Elizabeth has revealed that Diana's mannerisms have infiltrated her own life. She shared: "I do it all the...
Camila Cabello originally auditioned for The Voice
Camila Cabello originally auditioned for 'The Voice.'. The 25-year-old pop star initially found fame on 'The X Factor USA' in 2012 as part of girl group Fifth Harmony before going on to a solo career but revealed that her first stab at success came in the form of an audition for the rival talent show she now serves as a judge on.
Finneas is 'really happy' for sister Billie Eilish upon her new relationship
Finneas is "happy" for Billie Eilish amid her new relationship. The 25-year-old producer is the brother of 'bad guy' hitmaker Billie, 20, and explained that he is "happy" for his younger sister following the news that she has struck up a relationship with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31. He...
Power Rangers star Jason David Frank dead at 49
Jason David Frank has died at the age of 49. The actor - who had children Skye and Hunter with ex-wife Shawna but was married to Tammie Frank from 2003 until his death and had kids Jenna and Jacob with her - was best known for playing the role of Tommy Oliver in the original 'Power Rangers' franchise but was found dead on Sunday (20.11.22), according to a representative.
Kim Kardashian wanted to have brown hair for red carpet debut with Pete Davidson
Pete, 29 - who split from Kim earlier this year - joked that he wanted something entirely different for their red carpet debut. The comedian quipped: "Yeah, I wanted us to be getting slimed at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards but you know, to each their own." Meanwhile, Kim previously...
Romee Strijd gives birth
Romee Strijd has given birth to her second child. The 27-year-old model revealed on Wednesday (16.11.22) that she and fiance Laurens van Leeuwen - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Mint - welcomed another baby girl into the world last week. Sharing photos of the new baby on Instagram, Romee...
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot
It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.
Batman star Kevin Conroy dies aged 66
Kevin Conroy has died at the age of 66. The actor - who was best known for having provided the voice of legendary superhero Batman on 'Batman: The Animated Series' in the 1990s and also starred as the character in many other projects across several decades- passed away on Thursday (10.11.22), following a short battle with cancer.
