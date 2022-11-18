Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Mara reveals she's given birth
Kate Mara has given birth to a baby boy. The 39-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she and Jamie Bell have welcomed their second child together. Alongside a photo of her son's tiny feet, Kate wrote on Instagram: "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
Drew Barrymore: ‘Giving up alcohol let me escape awful cycle’
Drew Barrymore says giving up alcohol let her escape an “awful cycle”. The 47-year-old ‘E.T.’ actress opened up about being three-and-a-half years sober in an essay published in ‘Take Care of Yourself’, the December edition of her monthly ‘Drew’ magazine. Drew –...
Every generation deserves their own Wednesday Addams, says Christina Ricci
Christina Ricci thinks "every generation" should have their own version of Wednesday Addams. The 42-year-old actress shot to international stardom as Wednesday in 'The Addams Family' and its sequel, 'Addams Family Values', in the early 90s, and Christina is now thrilled to appear in 'Wednesday', the new comedy-horror series. The...
Britney Spears wants to 'fix' her relationship with her sons
Britney Spears wants to "repair" her relationship with her sons. The 40-year-old pop star is mother to Sean Preston, 17, and 16-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44, but has become estranged from them in recent months and has reportedly stopped posting nude photos onto Instagram as part of a "concerted effort" to make amends.
Bruce Lee ‘died from drinking too much water’
Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water. Doctors are making the claim almost 50 years after the martial arts icon died aged 32 in the summer of 1973 in Hong Kong. An autopsy from the time showed the ‘Enter the Dragon’ star had been killed by brain swelling, which medics blamed on him taking a painkiller.
Ralph Fiennes was 'decoy' to distract from first Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez romance
Ralph Fiennes was used as a "decoy" to distract attention away from Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Ben Affleck in the early 2000s. The 59-year-old actor claimed he was "set up" as he recalled going out for dinner with his 'Made In Manhattan' co-star while shooting the movie in June 2002 - a time when the 'On the Floor' hitmaker was in the process of divorcing Cris Judd and secretly dating Ben - and having their chaste goodbye kiss captured by a paparazzo.
Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his 'failures' as a father
Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his "failures" as a father. The 67-year-old actor is father to Spencer, 39 with his first wife Doreen Alderman, Greer, 30, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner, Mason 21, and Jude, 17 with ex-wife Camille Meyer as well as Faith, 10, Gabriel, seven and five-year-old James with current wife Kayte Walsh and explained that he has been "working on a lot of things" when it comes to his family.
Britney Spears no longer speaks to her former PA Felicia Culotta
Felicia Culotta has not spoken to Britney Spears "in a while." The 56-year-old Louisiana native was a family friend of the 40-year-old pop star - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - when she became her personal assistant during the early days of her career but revealed that she has not heard from Britney despite sending her several handwritten letters.
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are considering adoption
Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham want to adopt. The 27-year-old actress tied the knot with model Brooklyn, 23, - who is the son of footballer David and ex-Spice Girl Victoria Beckham - earlier this year after three years of dating and revealed that the pair want to have a "big family" because her husband has been inspired spending time with by her own large clan.
Hoda Kotb has a 'great working relationship' with her ex-boyfriend
Hoda Kotb has a "great working relationship" with her ex-boyfriend. The 58-year-old star was married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 until 2008 but has adoptive daughters Haley, five, and Catherine three with former fiancé Joel Schiffman and explained that the former couple "speak a lot" to ensure their time with the kids over the Christmas period is divided up fairly.
Nick Cannon welcomes eleventh child
Nick Cannon has become a dad for the eleventh time. The 42-year-old star took to social media in the early hours of Saturday (12.11.22) to announce that he and Abby De La Rosa were now parents to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin as he paid tribute to the newborn's mother. Alongside a...
Aaron Carter reportedly did not want his memoir published
Aaron Carter reportedly did not want his memoir published. The late pop star - who was found dead on Saturday (05.11.22) at the age of 34 - had been working on a book about his life up until his death but is said to have been against the idea of releasing it, just days after Ballast Books confirmed they will be bringing out 'Aaron Carter: An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life' this coming Tuesday.
Paris Hilton isn't 'struggling' to get pregnant
Paris Hilton has insisted she isn't "struggling" to start a family. The 41-year-old socialite's mom, Kathy Hilton, recently declared it "breaks her heart" seeing her daughter and her husband, Carter Reum, be so "desperate" to have a baby of their own, but the 'Stars Are Blind' hitmaker insisted they don't feel like that at all.
‘Daredevil’ Star Deborah Ann Woll Hasn’t Been Cast in Disney+ Reboot
It looks like Deborah Ann Woll might not be involved in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Disney+ reboot of the abruptly canceled Netflix series Daredevil. While she played a main character — Matt Murdock’s (Charlie Cox) coworker and love interest Karen Page — on all three seasons of the show, she let it be known that she hasn’t been asked to reprise her role.
Lily-Rose Depp defends silence over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial
Lily-Rose Depp is not "here to answer for anybody". The 23-year-old actress has defended her decision to stay silent during her father Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation dispute - which saw the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor sue the 'Aquaman' star over an op-ed she wrote about being a victim of domestic violence - insisting she doesn't want to be "defined" by any of her relationships and she is "really entitled" to keep her opinions private.
I eat anything and everything, says Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult eats "anything and everything". The 32-year-old actor plays a foodie in the new comedy-horror film 'The Menu' - but Nicholas insists he's not particularly "picky" about what he eats. He said: "I'm a trash can, I eat anything and everything. (I'm) not picky at all." Nicholas admitted that...
Sylvester Stallone has learned to prioritise his family over his career
Sylvester Stallone has learned to prioritise his family over his career. The 76-year-old actor - who has daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26, with wife Jennifer Flavin but was previously been married to Brigitte Nielsen and has late son Sage and Seargeoh with ex-wife Sasha Czack - explained that in the "last few years", he has stopped trying to "obsess" over who is being cast in blockbusters because family is what "really matters."
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: A Wrench in Kimberly & Usman’s Plans (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 13 “Can’t Fight This Feeling.”]. These relationships just can’t calm down! If you think you are sure about how some of them will turn out, you’ll definitely need to read on to learn how fates turn in this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Kate Winslet returning to her very first acting role
The 47-year-old actress made her professional acting debut in the six-part sci-fi children's serial - which was the first drama to be penned by Russell T Davies and followed three teenagers fighting to save Bishop Grave School from an evil teacher - in 1991 and has now teamed up with the 'Doctor Who' showrunner to play the part of Reet once more as part of an audio drama titled 'Dark Season: Legacy Rising' and is "delighted" to be going back to the beginnings of her career.
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business. The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic. Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday...
inForney.com
Forney, TX
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kaufman County's news leader.http://www.inForney.com
Comments / 0