John C. Hitt Library will get 'un-FILTERED' cafe next year
There’s something new brewing up at the John C. Hitt Library. Through the Local Restaurant Row program, UCF is proud to introduce a brand new café opening in the John C. Hitt Library in January 2023. Named "un-FILTERED," a Fueled by Barnie’s café, which is part of a partnership with Barnie’s Coffee and Tea Co., a Winter Park based company founded in 1980.
UCF Progressive Black Men Inc. hosts first Thanksgiving food drive
UCF's Progressive Black Men Inc. hosted its first Thanksgiving food drive this November while partnering with the Xi Iota Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. “It is really important for me to not only promote educational things on campus, but to support in all aspects,” Miss PBM Dominique Haney-Robinson said. “Sometimes showing that higher education is possible for minority students is not just about putting them on a college campus, sometimes it’s giving them a meal, making sure they get to school, making sure they get help with homework.”
Great American Smokeout encourages UCF students to quit nicotine use
Thanks to an event sponsored by the U.S. American Cancer Society, students had the chance to step out to the "smoke out" and take the pledge to quit smoking and vaping Thursday. “I hope that students know when they visit the booth that they learn that there are resources available...
UCF becomes Purple Heart University for honoring veterans
UCF was officially designated a Purple Heart University at Wednesday’s Veterans Salute ceremony at Memory Mall. “Honoring UCF as a Purple Heart University not only adds credibility to the university but acknowledges the importance of keeping alive the memory of our citizenry, while also supporting initiatives that will improve the mental health, education and well-being of our wounded warriors,” keynote speaker retired Col. Alfred Carter said.
The cheerleaders’ cheerleader: UCF’s first and only cheer coach, Linda Gooch
Linda Gooch walked the turf of the practice field clutching her game notes in one hand and pointing her finger with another. As the head coach of UCF’s cheer team, she has to keep a watchful eye for details big and small — from monitoring the smoothness of the stunts to making sure everyone’s arms are at the same height at the top of the pyramid.
Orlando Science Center hosts Knights at the Museum
Science lovers were able to learn more about the moon in a talk with physicists in the Orlando Science Center on Wednesday. The College of Sciences hosted the Knights at the Museum on Wednesday in the Orlando Science Center. The event had three panelists who talked about the moon and the Artemis launch.
UCFPD upgrades officers' body cameras to contribute to campus safety
The UCF Police Department now has the ability to pull up a livestream straight from an officer’s body camera to get information from a scene. “The new cameras that we have, they’re the same models that we’ve had for the last couple years," UCFPD Sgt. Greg Larkin said. "What we did was turned on some features that we didn’t previously have."
UCF volleyball racks up another win to continue its strong stretch
UCF volleyball was able to add to its dominant run after notching its 13th straight win on Sunday against Temple. After sweeping the Owls 3-0 (25-17, 25-20 and 25-22), UCF earned its fifth straight sweep. The Knights (25-1, 17-1 AAC), earned the same result as the last time they took...
Knights men's basketball wins Baha Mar Hoops tournament championship over Santa Clara
During its first appearance at the Baha Mar Hoops Tournament, UCF men's basketball’s defense would lead the way in its 57-50 win over Santa Clara on Sunday. Though Broncos sophomore guard Brandin Podziemski had averaged over 20 points per game, the Knights held him to four points in the championship.
