UCF's Progressive Black Men Inc. hosted its first Thanksgiving food drive this November while partnering with the Xi Iota Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. “It is really important for me to not only promote educational things on campus, but to support in all aspects,” Miss PBM Dominique Haney-Robinson said. “Sometimes showing that higher education is possible for minority students is not just about putting them on a college campus, sometimes it’s giving them a meal, making sure they get to school, making sure they get help with homework.”

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO