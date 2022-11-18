Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
hogville.net
Arkansas ready for Thanksgiving hoops in Virgin Islands
Being home for the holidays is great for most people, but so is going to St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. That’s where the undefeated Arkansas women’s basketball program is this week to play three games in three days in the Paradise Jam, whose games will be streamed by ESPN +.
hogville.net
Hogs confident heading into Elite Eight: “It’s going to be something Florida State has never seen before”
For Arkansas Soccer, the 2021 season came to an end at the Elite Eight on the road at Rutgers. Back in the Elite Eight for the second straight year, the Hogs are hoping their road trip ends with a ticket to the College Cup. 3-seed Arkansas will face 1-seed Florida...
hogville.net
WATCH: Arkansas players preview matchup with Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas football team is getting ready for their matchup with the Missouri Tigers on Friday. Hear from KJ Jefferson, Trey Knox, Chris Paul and Drew Sanders on their thoughts about the Battle Line Rivalry here:. Arkansas-Missouri kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on Friday and...
hogville.net
Drew Sanders named Butkus Award finalist
FAYETTEVILLE — Drew Sanders’ transfer from Alabama to Arkansas to play linebacker has been a very beneficial one for the former five-star recruit. Sanders is one of five finalists for the Butkus Award which is given to the nation’s top linebacker. Sanders converted from edge rusher at Alabama to linebacker with Barry Odom’s defense. In 11 games, Sanders has 96 tackles, 37 solo, 12.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception, three pass breakups, six quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.
hogville.net
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Anthony Black and Mahkel Mitchell recap 80-54 win over Louisville
LAHAINA, Hawaii (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas (4-0) did not give Louisville (0-4) an inch during a dominating defensive second half, looking every bit like a team ready to make another deep NCAA Tournament run. Anthony Black scored a career-high 26 points in the 80-54 victory in the opening round of...
hogville.net
Monday will be freakout day on social media
FAYETTEVILLE — Despite players leaving schools all over the nation since the transfer portal has been put in place fans still take to social media to freakout and the sky is falling for some and this year isn’t expected to be any different. Sam Pittman warned this upcoming...
hogville.net
Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Missouri
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas hasn’t had any good luck when playing at Missouri since the Tigers joined the SEC. The Hogs are winless in Columbia and they hope to break that skid on Friday. Missouri (5-6, 2-5) needs to defeat the Hogs to become bowl eligible. Arkansas was in the same situation this past Saturday night and Ole Miss walked into a hornet’s nest in Fayetteville. Arkansas was up 42-6 after two plays in the third quarter. The Hogs may be heading to a similar situation on Friday.
hogville.net
Elite Again: Arkansas Wins Shootout, Advances to Second Straight NCAA Quarterfinal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas soccer will make its second straight Elite 8 appearance after advancing past Memphis in penalty kicks, 3-2, in the third round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday night at Razorback Field. Goalkeeper Grace Barbara sealed the thrilling win after saving the Tiger’s fifth penalty attempt...
hogville.net
Quincey McAdoo thriving at cornerback
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense with the exception of a conservative approach in the fourth quarter this past Saturday has made great improvement since Quincey McAdoo was inserted into the starting lineup at cornerback. McAdoo came to Arkansas as a four-star wide receiver, but volunteered to move to cornerback...
hogville.net
Bumper Pool’s status unknown for rest of season
FAYETTEVILLE — Linebacker Bumper Pool has battled injuries all season, but still managed to have a very productive season. Pool is second on the Razorbacks with 92 tackles, including 37 solo. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Pool is now the all-time leading tackler at Arkansas as he passed Tony Bua earlier this season. Pool has 441 career tackles at Arkansas, but will he get the opportunity to make another one? Sam Pittman was asked Monday what Pool’s injury is that has hampered him all season?
hogville.net
Razorback football player arrested on theft of property warrant
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas Razorback football player was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant for theft of property, making it the third Razorback to be arrested in the last month. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Jalen St. John was booked into the Washington County Detention Center at 9:29...
hogville.net
Drinkwitz says Missouri’s focus should be trophy and not bowl
Moving to Arkansas at the age of one and being and the current Missouri head football coach, Eli Drinkwitz has a unique view of a series dubbed the Battle Line Rivalry. So he tried his best Monday to offer up that Friday’s 2:30 p.m. game in Columbia, Mo., between the Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4) and the Tigers (5-6, 2-4) is about a trophy first and a bowl berth second.
