ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sorokin stops 50, Pageau scores 2 as Isles blank Oilers 3-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 50 saves and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice early in the second period as the New York Islanders beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Defenseman Sebastian Aho also scored for the Islanders, who have won two consecutive games and four of six. New York also improved to 12-1-2 in its last 15 home games against the Oilers. After a scoreless first period, Pageau scored shorthanded at 4:33 against Oilers netminder Jack Campbell while Anthony Beauvilier was serving a slashing penalty. Zach Parise and Adam Pelech assisted. Pageau scored again at 6:39, this time on a power play. The goal was Pageau’s fifth of the season and was assisted by Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee. The assist extended Barzal’s point streak to six games. Barzal leads the Islanders with 21 assists and 23 points overall.
ELMONT, NY
The Associated Press

Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, halt Bruins win streak at 7

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk scored in the second period as the Florida Panthers beat Boston 5-2 on Wednesday night, snapping the Bruins’ seven-game winning streak. The Panthers took advantage of seven power-play chances by scoring three goals with the man-advantage, including two in the second period. Sam Reinhart and Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida. Spencer Knight, who spent two seasons at Boston College before joining the Panthers in 2021, made 37 saves in the win. Boston got goals from Charlie McAvoy and David Pastrnak. Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves.
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Transactions, Writethru

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with LHP Joely Rodriguez on a one-year contract. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated OF Trevor Larnach and RHPs Bailey Ober, Emilio Pagan and Ronny Hernandez. TEXAS RANGERS — Named Dayton Moore senior advisor of baseball operations and Mike Maddux pitching coach.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy