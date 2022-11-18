Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Related
MLB
Is this Padres SS prospect better than Holliday, Lawlar?
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! As we are in this season of gratitude, I wanted to let all of you know how much we at MLB Pipeline appreciate all of you for following along with us this year (and every year). Before we get to this week’s Inbox questions, I wanted to...
MLB
Where will Verlander land? These teams are potential fits
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. 2022 stats: 18-4, 1.75 ERA, 175 IP, 185 K, 0.829 WHIP, 220 ERA+. One year ago, Justin Verlander hit the open...
MLB
These are the most unusual pitcher wins of 2022
It’s Thanksgiving, which means it’s time to take stock of what we’re thankful for. Every baseball fan is familiar with certain moments, outcomes and games attributed to luck -- things that feel extra worthy of gratefulness. Sometimes, it’s a ball that seems like a certain flyout off the bat carrying for a homer. Other times, it’s a pitcher earning the win on a day he wasn’t at his best.
MLB
What's next for Padres' rotation after Martinez deal?
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres put the finishing touches on their deal with Nick Martinez on Tuesday, a three-year pact that keeps him right where he wants to be -- in San Diego. It’s an important signing. Martinez played a vital role for San Diego in 2022: the do-everything man who pitched wherever and whenever the team needed him.
MLB
Angels bolster outfield with trade for Renfroe
ANAHEIM -- Angels general manager Perry Minasian made it clear at the annual GM Meetings on Nov. 15 that adding to the outfield would be a priority for the club this offseason, despite having Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, Jo Adell and Mickey Moniak on the roster. The Angels accomplished that...
MLB
How this Rockies prospect became a force
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Brenton Doyle, the Rockies’ No. 22 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, refused to let himself be jabbed by the double edge of being identified as a “toolsy” player.
MLB
Will Tigers benefit from Schoop's infield shuffle?
This story was excerpted from Jason Beck's Tigers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. DETROIT -- Jonathan Schoop was an AL Gold Glove Award finalist at second base. He not only led all Major League second basemen in Outs Above Average, Statcast’s primary defensive metric, he led all Major League defensive players in the category. He had twice as many Outs Above Average as the next-best second baseman. He made second base one of just three positions where the Tigers had a positive number in Defensive Runs Saved, another defensive metric from Sports Info Solutions.
MLB
Astros receive biggest postseason shares in MLB history
As if winning the World Series wasn’t enough, the Houston Astros will also receive the biggest postseason shares in baseball history for their championship effort. Houston’s shares this year are worth $516,347 each thanks to a record players’ pool of $107.5 million, up 19 percent from last year’s pool of $90.5 million. The previous record for a postseason share came in 2017, when the Astros cashed in $438,901.57 each for winning the World Series.
MLB
Here are Angels' options for No. 6 starter
This story was excerpted from Rhett Bollinger's Angels Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Angels made a major addition to their rotation last week, signing lefty Tyler Anderson to a three-year deal worth $39 million. Anderson, 32,...
MLB
Top potential suitors for Swanson in free agency
With the 2022 season behind us and the Hot Stove ready to burn, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players available in free agency. 2022 stats: .277/.329/.447, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 99 R, 18 SB. The No. 1 overall selection by the D-backs in the...
MLB
Brewers acquire 3 pitchers from Angels for Renfroe
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers sent right fielder Hunter Renfroe -- with his big power, big arm and big salary -- to the Angels late Tuesday in the biggest trade to date of the Matt Arnold era in Milwaukee. The Crew acquired three pitchers: right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero and...
MLB
Here's each team's top 2023 ROY candidate
MLB witnessed an unusually strong rookie class in 2022. Julio Rodríguez became the quickest player ever to reach 25 homers and 25 steals while Michael Harris II posted the third-highest WAR (5.3, per Baseball-Reference) of any rookie age 21 or younger in the last 40 years. And that's just...
MLB
Bryce has elbow surgery, should return as DH by All-Star break
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper not only could begin hitting in as little as four months, but he could also rejoin the Phillies’ lineup in the first half of the 2023 season. Harper had Tommy John surgery to repair the torn UCL in his right elbow on Wednesday morning in Los Angeles. It went well, sources said. It was relatively encouraging news considering the uncertainty entering the day. Nobody knew exactly what orthopedist Neal ElAttrache might find once Harper got on the operating table.
MLB
Here are 2022's MiLB Gold Glove winners
Who wouldn't want to add a little gold to their collection?. Rawlings and Minor League Baseball announced their annual Gold Glove winners, which includes four Top 100 prospects for a second consecutive year. Outfielders Jackson Chourio (No. 10), Pete Crow-Armstrong (No. 30) and Evan Carter (No. 56) were honored for their golden defense, as was shortstop Carson Williams (No. 81).
MLB
Red Sox sign lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez to 1-year deal
BOSTON -- The Red Sox started the quest of adding to their bullpen on Wednesday by signing lefty reliever Joely Rodríguez to a one-year contract with a club option for 2024. The 31-year-old pitched for the Mets in 2022, reaching career highs in appearances (55) and innings (50 1/3) while notching a 4.47 ERA with 26 walks and 57 strikeouts and holding opponents to a .226 batting average.
MLB
Why Twins think Correa 'wants to be here'
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. A few of us in the media were in a scrum around a beaming Luis Arraez on Friday afternoon as the 2022 American League batting champ talked about his pride in winning his first Silver Slugger Award ... and how much he looked forward to wearing his glittery red belt with the Twins’ new gray pinstripe road uniform. But at a certain point, it got difficult to hear him over rapid chattering and cackling coming from over my left shoulder, so I had to take a peek.
MLB
4 free-agent sluggers Oakland could go after
This story was excerpted from Martín Gallegos' Athletics Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Coming off their first 100-loss season in more than four decades, the rebuilding A’s found a silver lining in their farm system, which saw an encouraging development of several top prospects, including a few who contributed in the big leagues toward the end of the year.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Nov. 24
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Medwick was a 10-time All-Star who won the Triple Crown during his 1937 National League MVP season. The outfielder helped the Cardinals win a world championship when he hit .379 with a .952 OPS during the 1934 World Series. But he was removed from the decisive Game 7 by Commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis. After sliding in with a triple in the sixth, Medwick kicked his spikes into third baseman Marvin Owen’s stomach after Owen had stepped on his leg. This sparked a near-riot as fans threw objects onto the field. Landis responded by having Medwick removed from the game, as much for his own safety as for punishment. The Cardinals won the game, 11-0, to clinch the title. Medwick was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1968.
MLB
The top 10 walk-off homers of 2022
Walk-off home runs tend to have it all. Excitement. Drama. High stakes. But there are just some walk-offs that end up meaning more than others. From the postseason to Opening Day, here are our 10 favorite walk-off home runs from the 2022 season. Yordan Alvarez (HOU), Oct. 11 vs. SEA.
MLB
Judge to meet with Giants (sources)
The Aaron Judge sweepstakes are officially underway. According to sources, the reigning American League MVP will meet with the Giants on Tuesday, sitting down with a club expected to be one of the Yankees’ biggest competitors to sign the superstar. Judge was spotted in the San Francisco area Monday,...
Comments / 0