France 24
Football: Five World Cup upsets
AFP looks at five other famous upsets in World Cup history. England arrived in Brazil as one of the tournament favourites after electing to play in the World Cup for the first time. But England's status as one of football's superpowers was destroyed by a rag-tag band of players representing...
France 24
Senegal fans eye World Cup glory, 'with or without Sadio Mané'
Fresh from their maiden Africa Cup of Nations win, Senegal's Lions of Teranga kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Monday, bidding to become the first African nation to progress beyond the quarter-finals at a football World Cup. FRANCE 24's Sam Bradpiece, Elimane Ndao and Sarah Sakho spoke to buoyant fans in the streets of Dakar.
France 24
Erasmus making Springboks 'so easy to dislike' - Smith
Erasmus, South Africa's director of rugby, has been given a two-game matchday ban by World Rugby following his criticism of refereeing decisions during the ongoing Autumn Nations Series on social media. As a result, Erasmus missed the Springboks' 63-21 win over Italy in Genoa last weekend and the 50-year-old, who...
Socceroo Trent Sainsbury goes all-out to back Australia in Qatar - despite being dropped from the squad by his father-in-law Graham Arnold
Trent Sainsbury had every reason to ignore the World Cup in Qatar after he was overlooked for the Socceroos squad - but instead chose to showcase his support for Australia. The 30-year-old uploaded an image to Instagram, where he was in the Doha crowd when Graham Arnold's men took on the might of France.
France 24
European teams scrap ‘One Love’ LGBT rights armband plan at World Cup
France, England, Germany and four other European teams at the World Cup on Monday abandoned plans to wear a rainbow-themed armband in support of LGBTQ rights, citing the threat of disciplinary action from FIFA. "FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the...
France 24
Charles III hosts first state visit as king, aiming to bolster South Africa ties
King Charles III hosts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa from Tuesday for his first state visit since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The three-day trip will be aimed at "celebrating cooperation" between South Africa and its former colonial power. Although South Africa is...
France 24
Messi says World Cup defeat to Saudi Arabia a 'very heavy blow'
"It's a very heavy blow, a defeat that hurts, but we must continue to have confidence in ourselves," Messi said after Argentina crashed to a stunning 2-1 loss in Group C. "This group is not going to give up. We will try to beat Mexico," he added. Messi gave Argentina...
France 24
Belgium take narrow World Cup win as Courtois denies valiant Canadians
Thibaut Courtois saved an early penalty and Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Canada at the World Cup on Wednesday, spoiling the North American team's return to the tournament after 36 years. The Canadians have yet to collect a point or even score...
France 24
England hammer Iran in strong start to World Cup
England made a scintillating start to their World Cup campaign as Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham inspired a 6-2 rout of outclassed Iran in Monday's Group B opener in Doha. Saka and Bellingham were England's driving forces with dynamic displays that underlined their emergence as two of the game's brightest young stars.
France 24
World Cup Day 3: France begin title defence, attention on Messi
Lionel Messi will embark on Tuesday on what will surely be his last chance to win the World Cup, with Argentina and holders France both in action in Qatar. After England thumped Iran 6-2 to showcase their title credentials, day three of one of the most controversial World Cups in history will have four matches.
France 24
England begin on high as Iran refuse to sing anthem
England begin their World Cup campaign with a powerful 6-2 win against Iran, as their opponents refrain from singing the national anthem amid the mass protests back home. Deprived of Sadio Mané, Senegal suffer a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands, while Gareth Bale rescues a point for Wales who draw 1-1 with Team USA.
France 24
France firm favourites to start off with win against Australia, despite injuries
France are overwhelming favourites in their opening clash against relative minnows Australia, especially given the presence of the mighty Kylian Mbappé. But Les Bleus fans can be forgiven a few jitters – as a range of injuries afflicts the squad and the curse of World Cup title-holders looms large.
France 24
Guardiola 'cannot be in a better place' as he extends Man City deal until 2025
Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Pep Guardiola said "I cannot be in a better place" as he announced he had agreed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League champions until 2025. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, 51, has won nine major trophies,...
France 24
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United with 'immediate effect'
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club. An explosive interview with TalkTV this month -- in which Ronaldo...
France 24
World Cup in Qatar: Football as political leverage for Iran
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has become a focal point for geopolitics. Iran's team refused to sing their national anthem before their first match, in a gesture of support for protesters. Some Iranian visitors also took the opportunity to support the anti-government protests back home with signs and chants outside the stadium in Doha. Meanwhile, Tehran is blaming protests for the stinging defeat of its team against England. FRANCE 24's Jean-Emile Jammine tells us more.
France 24
With $220 billion price tag, Qatar hosts most expensive World Cup in history
Qatar has spent more than $200 billion preparing for the World Cup by building roads, stadiums and hotels. Although much of the infrastructure spending has been part of a larger public investment project, this tournament will be the most expensive World Cup ever. Plus, in a surprise reshuffle, Disney's former CEO Bob Iger is returning to the helm, less than a year after retiring.
France 24
US secretary of state hits out at FIFA LGBTQ armband ban
Speaking in Doha hours after watching the United States held to a 1-1 draw by Wales, Blinken told a press conference that no team should be forced to choose between "supporting his values" and playing. England, Germany and five other European teams abandoned plans to wear rainbow-themed "Onelove" armbands at...
France 24
Turtles and see-through frogs on agenda at wildlife summit
Conservation experts and delegates from more than 180 nations began the week with a decision to maintain a ban on the trade of white rhinoceros horn, despite a request from Eswatini that was backed by Japan and several other African countries. The tiny nation, formerly known as Swaziland, had argued...
